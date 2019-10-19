This Is the Most Popular Southern Living Fall Recipe of All Time

Fall is a time to put out the pumpkins and mums, pull out the sweaters and thick socks, and go for long, leisurely hikes in the woods. For those who enjoy cooking, now is also the time to thumb through all the earmarked pages of Southern Living cookbooks to find those favorite cold weather recipes. There are many, from seasonal cakes and pies, fresh bread, quick weeknight meal ideas, and soups and stews. While it may be impossible to determine the "all-time most popular Southern Living fall recipe," here is why this recipe for White Chicken Chili deserves a spot in the top ten.

You Can Make It in a Slow Cooker

You can "fix it and forget it" or "set it and forget it." These cute and trendy nicknames mean you can prepare this tasty chili in your slow cooker and not worry about it until mealtime. Set it up before heading out to work and come home to a warm weeknight meal.

You can plan ahead for a game day option and have this slow-cooker chili ready for half-time. The chili will cook on HIGH for five to six hours or LOW for eight to 10 hours. You know it is ready when the beans are tender. When you plan to serve it, a slow-cooker offers a convenient and straightforward solution to this meal.

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

It Uses Budget-Friendly Ingredients

You don't need to buy an expensive piece of meat to create a tasty meal. Save the superior cuts such as rib-eye steaks and a leg of lamb for a special occasion. Make this chili with inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredients such as dried beans and chicken.

At first glance, you may think these two items, cooked together, would create a pretty bland dish. But, when combined with onions, cumin, chiles, garlic, and other seasonings, you get a pot of hearty chili that delights your taste buds and warms your soul—no small feat for a budget-friendly meal. As with other chilis, personalize this with your favorite toppings, such as sour cream, avocado, cilantro, cheese, lime, and corn chips—and don't forget to bake a sizzling hot skillet of cornbread.

It's Pure and Simple Comfort Food