Parchment Packet Recipes That Make Weeknight Dinners a Breeze
At first mention, en papillote just sounds like it would be anything but simple. If we can't say it, we figure we can't cook it. Not to mention, we are loyal customers of the one-pot dinner and the sheet-pan supper to get us from our busy weekday to the dinner table without too much fuss. They're easy on the prep time, quick on the cleanup, and full of flavor. If you, like us, find those qualities appealing (or necessary), you might need to whip out your parchment paper tonight. Because it turns out that baking dinner in parchment—as they say in France: en papillote—is more than perfect for quick weeknight dinners that work whether you're cooking for one or for a crowd. This dinner-in-a-bag cooking style keeps proteins incredibly moist through its steaming process and allows herbs, citrus juices, and savory sauces to really soak into the ingredients. You just wrap the ingredients up in a pretty pouch and let them bake until it puffs up! We always recommend throwing tons of fresh vegetables and seasonings to make it a hearty meal. As if it couldn't get any easier, you can even purchase pre-cut parchment paper cooking bags if baking en papillote becomes a weeknight staple. These delicious parchment packet recipes will save you from crazy dinnertime frenzy with filling, good-for-you suppers.
Lemon-Dill Tilapia
Tilapia gets a twist with lemon and dill, while shredded carrots and parsley give some great pops of color. Dig into this parchment paper packet immediately after popping it out of the oven for a perfectly warm, flaky fish fillet!
Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables
Each parcel of delicious snapper and fresh veggies steams with its own delicious juices, concentrating the flavors and releasing a mouthwatering aroma once opened.
Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment
Our Test Kitchen pros say this parchment packet recipe is a great introduction to cooking fish at home if you're intimidated by it. Capers and artichokes add a light, briny flavor to bright lemon in this 30-minute dinner.
Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment
You won't believe how much flavor is bursting from the parchment pack in this recipe. A sweet, smoky mustard sauce complements bright orange slices for an unexpected but lovely pairing.
Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment
Fragrant ginger is a beautiful match for red snapper fillets. The only thing this wholesome dinner is missing? A light, refreshing glass of white wine.