Lazy Dinners That Only Require One Skillet
Life is insanely busy, and we know you don't have a second to spare on that calendar. That's where these one-skillet meals come in. Skip the takeout and forget about spending hours (that you don't have) in the kitchen over suppertime. With these easy one-skillet dinners, you'll get a hearty, homemade meal on the table in no time, and you'll only have one dish to clean up afterward. There's never a bad time to break out your cast-iron skillet, and these dinners are reason enough to use it every night of the week. Even the pickiest kids at the table will want second helpings of recipes like fried chicken, baked ziti, mac and cheese, and shrimp fried rice. And with skillet recipes like pork cacciatore, orzo with fish and herbs, and chicken-and-wild rice casserole, you've got easy one-skillet options that look (and taste) company-ready. Your family and guests will adore these suppers, and you'll adore how easy they are to get on the table and clean up.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Get crispy, golden fried chicken with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry, and cook tender veggies in the very same skillet for a meal the kids and adults will love.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Two Southern classics combine in this simple chicken mac and cheese that cuts down on preparation time by using a number of convenience products.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
This gorgeous Italian-inspired dish is ready in just 30 minutes, so you can focus on getting yourself and the house ready before company arrives.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This one-dish meal is a modern take on the classic chicken-and-wild rice casserole Mama has been serving for years.
Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
A grown-up version of nachos, these chilaquiles will switch up your taco Tuesday routine for the better. Best served with a margarita (in our opinion).
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
When we get an Instagram-worthy dinner on the table in just 30 minutes, we call that a win.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
This decadent dinner features two of the South's favorite flavors of the season—apples and hint of bourbon. With a warm sauce and comforting sides, this pork chop dinner is ideal for the winter.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
No filling or rolling required for our easiest-ever enchilada recipe that comes together in just 25 minutes.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
Pasta night was already easy, but add a cast-iron skillet and wow-worthy Andouille and it becomes almost too good to be true.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
Bring a comforting stew of chicken and vegetables to the table in no time with this wholesome, one-skillet dish.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
In less than one hour, you'll have a savory chicken recipe that's as tender and flavorful as if it had been slow cooking all day.
Beef-and-Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry
This flavorful stir-fry is even easier than ordering takeout, and your kids will actually eat Brussels sprouts served this way.
Whole Wheat Pesto Pizza
With whole-wheat crust and fresh toppings, this skillet pizza is a healthy dinner that only feels indulgent.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Store-bought potato gnocchi is delicious when sautéed in a skillet. This easy recipe can be jazzed up with any sauce or seasoning, and you can add a protein like shrimp or chicken for a more filling dish.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
This party-ready pot pie can be ready in time for everday dinner instead with a little bit of prep work. Slow cook the chicken ahead of time to make night-of meal preparation much easier.
Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs
This pretty entrée is quick and simple enough for a weeknight but looks dressy enough for company.
Easy Skillet Tacos
This one-skillet approach to a family favorite will make taco night even easier.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
This simple recipe doesn't require a lot of seasoning or fuss because our homemade arugula pesto speaks for itself.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Your kids might not believe you when you tell them this fried rice came from your kitchen and not takeout boxes. Our Test Kitchen recommends using cooled, day-old rice, which is drier and less sticky.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
This Southern classic is so much easier when made in a cast-iron skillet with refrigerated pie crusts.
Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
This version of mac and cheese features three kinds of cheese for the dreamiest dinner your kids will beg you to make.
Skillet Rice with Shrimp and Chicken
Packed with two kinds of protein, rice, and tons of veggies, this one-dish meal will fill your family up more than you might think.
Chicken-Parmesan Meatballs
This meatball version of chicken parmesan is absolutely delicious served over pasta, on a sub, or with zucchini noodles for a low-carb dinner that's still so comforting.
Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry
The best part about this supper isn't that it's light and healthy, or even that it only takes 20 minutes from start to finish. Nope, the best part is that it can be frozen ahead of time for when you need dinner on the fly.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
Steak dinners feel fancy, but this one is quick and easy enough to whip up on a weeknight. Instead of firing up the grill, you can cook this flank steak in your cast-iron skillet on the stovetop.
Ravioli Lasagna
Whether it's sushi burritos, margarita cupcakes, or this Ravioli Lasagna, we love a food mashup. You need just a few ingredients to put together this dinner that's sure to become a regular occurrence at your table.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
Chicken thighs are an affordable favorite for weeknight dinners, but this hearty sauce dresses them up beautifully. Our Test Kitchen served this recipe over grits, but it would be delicious with pasta or rice if you have either on hand.
Crispy Breaded Pork Cutlets
We updated your old-school fried pork chop recipe with this lightened-up version that pairs beautifully with a fresh, crunchy slaw. Our Test Kitchen also recommends serving the pork on slider buns with the slaw on top for a handheld, cookout-ready meal.
Black Bean Burgers With Avocado Slaw
The family will be dying for meatless Monday to roll around again once they try these flavorful black bean burgers. Crunchy, zingy slaw has just the texture these veggie burgers need.
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
Fresh shrimp is a real treat on beach trips, and this one-dish meal is a beautiful way to enjoy it.
Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
We lightened-up Mama's old recipe with these perfectly portioned turkey meatloaves. "The whole family loved it, which is no small feat!" wrote one five-star reviewer.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
According to our Test Kitchen, "it's all about the sauce" with this quick dinner recipe. If you like your meals with a kick, stir in 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or ½ teaspoon diced jalapeño chile in the pan along with the garlic.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
This recipe really can do it all. It's comforting and easy but still fresh. Store-bought shortcuts like microwaveable rice and rotisserie chicken make it a breeze.
Beefy Nacho Casserole
This easy, cheesy supper is basically a more filling version of your favorite restaurant nachos. "This was amazing!" wrote one five-star reviewer. "I will definitely make this again. My whole family loved it."
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
This cozy baked pasta is a great meatless option but adding rotisserie chicken is an easy way to make it more filling. You can pick up a jar of alfredo sauce to add to this recipe, of course, but our method for homemade sauce is so easy, you may never go back.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
Pork chops have been a longtime favorite of the Southern Living Test Kitchen, and this is our latest and greatest way to prepare them. But don't just take it from us: "The best pork chop recipe ever!" wrote one five-star reviewer.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
This seafood dinner feels and looks elegant, but it comes together with just one skillet and 30 minutes. "Oh so good! And great as a left over the next day," wrote one five-star reviewer, so consider making a double batch to enjoy later.
Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
King's Hawaiian dinner rolls are a staple in Southern kitchens, and we keep finding new, inventive ways to enjoy them at dinnertime. This one-dish version of the nostalgic sandwich will satisfy every family member at your table.
Simple Pan-Seared Fish
This simple, pan-seared method will become your go-to way to serve the family a tasty seafood supper. A few tips from the Test Kitchen: When possible, buy your fish fresh at the seafood counter; frozen fish tends to be watery. Then let it rest for 10 minutes before cooking to allow any juices to seep out.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
This skillet take on the Southern-favorite chicken-and-broccoli combination is full of flavor from chopped Peppadew peppers, which you can usually find in the olive bar at your grocery store.
Beef Tamale Pie
If there's a lone package of corn muffin mix sitting idly in your pantry right now, here's exactly what to do with it. You can also sub shredded rotisserie chicken for the ground beef if you already have one in the fridge.
Maque Choux with Sausage
This old-school Louisiana favorite is a gorgeous and easy way to show off fresh summer produce. To make it even more filling, our Test Kitchen recommends serving it over steamed rice and with plenty of French bread on the side for soaking up every last drop of sauce.
Cottage Pie with Potato Crust
This skillet take on the comfort food classic has a secret: The mashed potato topping is actually frozen mashed potatoes. With a homemade filling this delicious, though, no one will have a clue.
Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce
Looking for a new way to enjoy a seafood supper at home? Instead of serving salmon fillets, try this filling salmon burger. Homemade tartar sauce makes it over-the-top tasty.