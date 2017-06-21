Our Easiest Ever One-Dish Pasta Recipes

By Jenna Sims Updated June 16, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

What's better than an easy pasta dish for a weeknight dinner? A one-dish pasta recipe! With these one-dish pasta suppers, dinner can be on the table quickly, and cleaned up even quicker. Many of these ideas also use the leftover starchy pasta water to add extra flavor and to thicken the sauce. Pasta dishes are also a great and delicious way to sneak a few additional veggies into your family's diet.

In addition to coming together in one dish, many of these recipes use convenience items like rotisserie chicken, jarred sauces, refrigerated sauces to help them come together quickly. So even if you're short on time, you can still get a delicious pasta dinner on the table for your family to enjoy. Instead of opting for the usual spaghetti or Alfredo dish, give these one-dish pasta dinners a spot on this week's dinner menu.

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Make sure to break your noodles in half before adding them to the pot. This will help them cook evenly. 

One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo

Cooking the pasta in sauteed shallots, white wine, butter, oil, and vegetable broth instead of water helps develop the flavor of this dish.

 

Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

You'll know this dish is ready to come out of the oven when the cheese is melted and golden brown.

Shrimp Boil Pasta

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay. E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Pasta

All the flavor of a summertime shrimp boil in just 35 minutes.

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

In addition to pantry staples, you need just a handful of ingredients to pull together this 20-minute pasta supper.

One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta

Cooking everything in one pot ensures that you get to make the most of the bacon drippings.

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Even though it may be tempting, make sure not to use pre-shredded parmesan cheese for this recipe as it won't melt thoroughly.

One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta

This dish brings two dinnertime staples together into one flavorful dish.

Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna

Refrigerated ravioli and jarred pasta sauce help dinner come together in just 30 minutes.

Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

In addition to being made in one skillet, dinner will be done in just 20 minutes.

Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Reserving pasta water ensures that you end up with a smooth, creamy sauce.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

Showcase fresh summer tomatoes in this pasta dinner dish.

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

This 30-minute recipe will allow you to spend more time around the dinnner table than in the kitchen.

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

This one dish dinner cuts down on clean up time and is ready in under 30 minutes.

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Toss all of your Farmers' Market finds in with penne pasta and dinner is served.

Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese

A toasted crumb topping and barbecue sauce are the finishing touches on this cheesy dinner dish.

Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Homemade Herb Vinaigrette give the pasta a fresh, light flavor.

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Two classics create a delicious weeknight meal.

Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables

A light but filling quick weeknight meal.

Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

They'll think you spent all day in the kitchen, but refrigerated ravioli and jarred alfredo sauce help this dish come together in under 30 minutes.

Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

A tasty weeknight lasagna that only has to bake for 30 minutes.

Tortellini Salad

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tortellini Salad

For Tuna Tortellini Salad, substitute 1 (12-oz.) can albacore tuna for the chicken.

All-In-One Spaghetti

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: All-In-One Spaghetti

This recipe allows you to cook the meat, sauce, and noodles all in one pot.

