Our Easiest Ever One-Dish Pasta Recipes
What's better than an easy pasta dish for a weeknight dinner? A one-dish pasta recipe! With these one-dish pasta suppers, dinner can be on the table quickly, and cleaned up even quicker. Many of these ideas also use the leftover starchy pasta water to add extra flavor and to thicken the sauce. Pasta dishes are also a great and delicious way to sneak a few additional veggies into your family's diet.
In addition to coming together in one dish, many of these recipes use convenience items like rotisserie chicken, jarred sauces, refrigerated sauces to help them come together quickly. So even if you're short on time, you can still get a delicious pasta dinner on the table for your family to enjoy. Instead of opting for the usual spaghetti or Alfredo dish, give these one-dish pasta dinners a spot on this week's dinner menu.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Make sure to break your noodles in half before adding them to the pot. This will help them cook evenly.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
Cooking the pasta in sauteed shallots, white wine, butter, oil, and vegetable broth instead of water helps develop the flavor of this dish.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
You'll know this dish is ready to come out of the oven when the cheese is melted and golden brown.
Shrimp Boil Pasta
All the flavor of a summertime shrimp boil in just 35 minutes.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
In addition to pantry staples, you need just a handful of ingredients to pull together this 20-minute pasta supper.
One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta
Cooking everything in one pot ensures that you get to make the most of the bacon drippings.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
Even though it may be tempting, make sure not to use pre-shredded parmesan cheese for this recipe as it won't melt thoroughly.
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
This dish brings two dinnertime staples together into one flavorful dish.
Ravioli Lasagna
Refrigerated ravioli and jarred pasta sauce help dinner come together in just 30 minutes.
Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
In addition to being made in one skillet, dinner will be done in just 20 minutes.
Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta
Reserving pasta water ensures that you end up with a smooth, creamy sauce.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Showcase fresh summer tomatoes in this pasta dinner dish.
Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage
This 30-minute recipe will allow you to spend more time around the dinnner table than in the kitchen.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
This one dish dinner cuts down on clean up time and is ready in under 30 minutes.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Toss all of your Farmers' Market finds in with penne pasta and dinner is served.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese
A toasted crumb topping and barbecue sauce are the finishing touches on this cheesy dinner dish.
Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil
Homemade Herb Vinaigrette give the pasta a fresh, light flavor.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Two classics create a delicious weeknight meal.
Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
A light but filling quick weeknight meal.
Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream
They'll think you spent all day in the kitchen, but refrigerated ravioli and jarred alfredo sauce help this dish come together in under 30 minutes.
Spinach Ravioli Lasagna
A tasty weeknight lasagna that only has to bake for 30 minutes.
Tortellini Salad
For Tuna Tortellini Salad, substitute 1 (12-oz.) can albacore tuna for the chicken.
All-In-One Spaghetti
This recipe allows you to cook the meat, sauce, and noodles all in one pot.