Our Easiest Ever One-Dish Pasta Recipes

What's better than an easy pasta dish for a weeknight dinner? A one-dish pasta recipe! With these one-dish pasta suppers, dinner can be on the table quickly, and cleaned up even quicker. Many of these ideas also use the leftover starchy pasta water to add extra flavor and to thicken the sauce. Pasta dishes are also a great and delicious way to sneak a few additional veggies into your family's diet.

In addition to coming together in one dish, many of these recipes use convenience items like rotisserie chicken, jarred sauces, refrigerated sauces to help them come together quickly. So even if you're short on time, you can still get a delicious pasta dinner on the table for your family to enjoy. Instead of opting for the usual spaghetti or Alfredo dish, give these one-dish pasta dinners a spot on this week's dinner menu.