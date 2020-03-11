This Mushroom and Winter Vegetable Gnocchi Is My Wholesome Weeknight Staple

Over the past decade, mushroom consumption has steadily ticked up. Steven Muro of Fusion Marketing notes that "the demand for fresh mushrooms is no fad," and interest in plant-based diets is only one reason for interest in this humble fungus. The National Restaurant Association even crowned mushrooms as the top produce item of 2020. So, with this recent surge in mushroom-related purchasing, you might wonder what people are making with this fresh produce. Here is a Mushroom and Winter Vegetable Gnocchi perfect for a wholesome weeknight dinner staple.

The mushroom, often misunderstood, the polarizing fungus can elicit a wide range of reactions. Some regard mushrooms (and products like truffle oil) as a delicacy, while others can't stand the taste or texture. Me? I'm on team mushroom.

Although I'm a fan of all things truffle, I've only begun to explore mushrooms' beauty and depth. As I recently embraced a plant-forward diet, I've swapped meat for deeply caramelized mushrooms in pasta dishes, and mushroom-tofu stir fry has become a staple in my weeknight dinner routine. But one of my favorite mushroom recipes to date is Southern Living's Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi.

I love this dish for many reasons, but the main one has to be its endless versatility. Just from the title of the recipe, "Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi," you can tell that there's room for customization. View this recipe more like a formula with a few key categories: Gnocchi + squash + mushroom + allium. From there, feel free to get creative.

Lighten it up by switching potato gnocchi out for the infamous Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi. No butternut squash on hand? Use a diced sweet potato. Trade halved cremini mushrooms for torn shiitakes. (It pains me to say this, but if you're in the anti-mushroom camp, feel free to leave out the mushrooms entirely.) Like I did, you can swap frozen pearl onions for freshly sliced half-moons of yellow onion. Whatever you do, don't miss the thickly shredded flakes of Parmigiano-Reggiano, which deliver a hit of salt and umami that complements the roasted mushrooms. If you swap the butter for olive oil and forgo the Parmesan (sad!), this simple dinner recipe can even be vegan.

Aside from the dish's potential for customization, I must note that it is supremely easy. Once you coat all the veggies in olive oil (pre-cut butternut squash for convenience, mushrooms, and onions) and toss them on a sheet pan, just let them roast for around 20 minutes until they're nice and tender. You don't even have to preheat the oven beforehand—let the vegetables cook as the oven comes to a high temp (450°F).

While many gnocchi brands will direct you to boil the potato puffs in a pot of water (like you would traditionally treat pasta), I've had more success cooking the gnocchi in a skillet with a couple of teaspoons of water. Once the water mostly evaporates, let the gnocchi toast and crisp in some butter. From there, add in all your roasted veggies. To pack in the nutrients, toss a handful of kale at the last minute, letting it wilt in the light butter sauce. Spoon it out into bowls and top your loaded gnocchi with freshly shaved Parmesan and chopped parsley. That's all it takes (30 minutes!) to complete this weeknight wonder that'll leave you feeling full and satisfied.

