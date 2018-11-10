Ina Garten Shares a Fall Dinner Recipe That Will Be Your New Favorite
If you haven't already picked up your copy of Ina Garten's cookbook, Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks, the gorgeous photo and recipe below may convince you.
Ripe with autumnal perfection, this savory brown rice and squash recipe combines pantry essentials like balsamic and white wine vinegar, Dijon Mustard, brown rice, maple syrup, and a few special goodies like Marcona almonds, dried cranberries, and butternut squash. "The Warm Brown Rice & Butternut Squash from Cook Like a Pro is the most satisfying lunch or the perfect dinner side dish with a simple roast chicken.
This recipe is so good. Ina Garten captions the photo on her Instagram account with, "Anyone else feel like making this TONIGHT?!" The full recipe is available on BarefootContessa.com.
Cooking Instructions
Prepare the butternut squash with olive oil, maple syrup, salt, and pepper to roast before making the rice. Create a vinaigrette by combining the remaining maple syrup, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, white wine vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Add the olive oil and pour over the warm rice. The final step is to add the squash and remaining ingredients such as scallions, dried cranberries, and almonds. Serve at room temperature, but we're sure you'll want to taste it as soon as possible.
Recipe Substitutes
The simple recipe also proves a fun base for experimentation. Instead of Marcona almonds, for instance, you could try swapping in lightly toasted walnuts. Instead of scallions, you could try roasting garlic and stirring the paste-y cloves into the vinaigrette.
When making this dish, accompany it with a salad, your freshest sweet tea, or Ina Garten's chocolate pecan meringue torte.