16 Emergency Freezer Meals for the Holidays
The holiday season is here, and as you know, it's about to get B-U-S-Y. With school activities, family visits, holiday work parties, and countless other events, your fall and winter schedule will fill up fast. But just because you've had something penciled in for months doesn't mean that plans don't change. These freezer recipes are here to save you when plans shift this holiday season. Surprise visit from the neighbors? Set out some appetizer meatballs you had stocked up in the freezer. Kids decide to have company spend the night after the football game? Grab some homemade enchiladas or sloppy Joes from the freezer. Dinner plans canceled? No worries—a homemade dinner is in the freezer. Whether you prep make-ahead freezer meals or freeze leftovers from a big dinner, these delicious dishes are here for you. Recipes that freeze well, like hamburger steak, baked ziti, or chicken pot pie, are great to have on-hand all holiday season. Of course, comforting fall soups are some of the best freezer recipes for cold nights, and it wouldn't be winter without a cozy beef stew night. Casseroles are always an easy option to freeze, and with casseroles that freeze well like turkey-noodle-poppyseed casserole and creamy chicken Alfredo casserole, you can feed any crowd that comes through your door. Whether for dinner-party company or a normal weeknight meal, have these freezer recipes waiting for when your schedule gets turned around this holiday season (and believe us, it will).
Italian Casserole
This casserole recipe, sent to us by Mrs. Harland J. Stone from Ocala, Florida, and published in the November, 1990, edition of Southern Living, is one of our forever-favorites. When you're ready to eat, thaw in refrigerator 24 hours. Remove from refrigerator, and let sand at room temperature 30 minutes.
Southern Wedding Soup
We added fresh greens and pork meatballs to this comforting soup that's ready in just 45 minutes. You can easily freeze the soup and meatballs for this Italian-American dish, just wait to prepare the noodles before serving.
Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Whether you have breakfast for dinner, Saturday breakfast for the family, or brunch for holiday company, a delicious quiche is a staple to have ready in the freezer, and it can stay there for up to a month. Thaw in refrigerator 24 hours. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes, and bake as directed.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Even the pickiest eaters will love this baked pasta dish.
Hamburger Steak With Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
This hamburger steak recipe would be acceptable for company but easy for weeknights. To save, wrap each uncooked patty individually in plastic wrap, place in a large zip-top plastic freezer bag, and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw frozen patties in refrigerator 8 hours and proceed with Steps 2 and 3 of the recipe.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
One of your favorite pasta dishes got a comforting casserole redo that's perfect for family dinner. Leave off the fresh basil until you serve.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Published in Southern Living in November, 1990, we'll never tire of this casserole recipe that's made with readily available (and possibly in-your-pantry) ingredients. Thaw assembled casserole in the refrigerator 24 hours and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before following baking instructions.
Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
Slow-cooker soups will always be there for us in the cold winter, and this one is filled with good-for-you ingredients. Cool completely post-slow cooker before freezing.
Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice
Meatballs are perfect for the freezer because you can take out the exact number you need and still leave more for later. These Greek meatballs are delicious served over rice with our cucumber-yogurt sauce, as shown, or stuffed into warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber-yogurt sauce for a yummy, fresh lunch that's better than a plain turkey sandwich.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
We can't make it through the winter months without craving a warm bowl of vegetable beef soup, and this 45-minute recipe is the easiest way to satisfy us. Freeze in meal-size portions in large zip-top plastic freezer bags. Fold top edge down, and place the bag in a large glass measuring cup to stabilize the bag while filling; freeze up to 1 month. To reheat, thaw soup in fridge overnight, and simmer over low, stirring occasionally.
Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas
With these rich enchiladas, your family can have Mexican night any night. If you're having company, enchiladas are the perfect excuse to make the night a fiesta. Don't forget the margaritas!
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Gnocchi is a great pasta replacement, and this 30-minute recipe is so easy. Simply freeze in a zip-top bag and reheat in the skillet. This recipe would be delicious topped with grilled chicken or the pasta sauce of your choice.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
This 30-minute, vegetarian pasta bake is a great option if you're sick of pastas with red sauce. It can stand alone or as a side with a protein. Watch our video tutorial for the easiest way to freeze casseroles before freezing this pasta bake.
Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
We love to make anything in our cast-iron skillet, especially comfort classics like mac and cheese. This is a great dish to have in the freezer for the kids. Freeze in lidded bakeware for easy transport between oven, freezer, and fridge.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
We never thought we could make a delicious Bolognese in just 25 minutes, but with a doctored-up jarred sauce (don't tell Mama), anything is possible. Spaghetti is a no-fail option for kids and adults alike. Store in airtight containers or zip-top freezer bags.
Peppered Beef Soup
This beef soup is rich, filling, and just what you need sitting in your freezer for a cold winter night. Freeze in an airtight container up to three months. Add a bit of canned broth when reheating to reach desired consistency.