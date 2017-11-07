16 Emergency Freezer Meals for the Holidays

The holiday season is here, and as you know, it's about to get B-U-S-Y. With school activities, family visits, holiday work parties, and countless other events, your fall and winter schedule will fill up fast. But just because you've had something penciled in for months doesn't mean that plans don't change. These freezer recipes are here to save you when plans shift this holiday season. Surprise visit from the neighbors? Set out some appetizer meatballs you had stocked up in the freezer. Kids decide to have company spend the night after the football game? Grab some homemade enchiladas or sloppy Joes from the freezer. Dinner plans canceled? No worries—a homemade dinner is in the freezer. Whether you prep make-ahead freezer meals or freeze leftovers from a big dinner, these delicious dishes are here for you. Recipes that freeze well, like hamburger steak, baked ziti, or chicken pot pie, are great to have on-hand all holiday season. Of course, comforting fall soups are some of the best freezer recipes for cold nights, and it wouldn't be winter without a cozy beef stew night. Casseroles are always an easy option to freeze, and with casseroles that freeze well like turkey-noodle-poppyseed casserole and creamy chicken Alfredo casserole, you can feed any crowd that comes through your door. Whether for dinner-party company or a normal weeknight meal, have these freezer recipes waiting for when your schedule gets turned around this holiday season (and believe us, it will).