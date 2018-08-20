5-Ingredient Ground Beef Dinners So Easy They Practically Make Themselves

As much as we love intricately layered gratins and time-intensive roasts, sometimes a quick, five-ingredient dinner sounds just about right. We're not Julia Child, after all. Pairing a quick-fix recipe with budget-friendly ground beef might not come off glamorous, but it's simple and easy enough to make us not care a single bit. Because when you have a pound of ground chuck in the fridge and a pantry full of staples, the possibilities are wonderfully endless.

Odds are, you'll also have at least a couple of the game-changing ingredients used in each of these easy ground beef dishes before even heading to the grocery. So, if you see an ingredient list that's slightly longer, don't fret. Staples like spaghetti noodles, panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and other simple seasonings are no brainers. In case you're not already sold, check out these deliciously easy dinners with ground beef and just a handful of ingredients.