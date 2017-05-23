Foil Packet Recipes That Make Dinner Clean Up a Breeze

Get dinner on the table in a flash with almost zero cleanup thanks to these nifty foil pack recipe ideas. We're all about a meal that's easy to make for busy weeknights and these foil packet meals are even easier than our sheet pan meals. Start with a protein like chicken or fish. Next, choose a starch. These recipes use potatoes, rice, or even pasta. You'll want to give the rice and pasta a head start by beginning the cooking process before adding to the foil. Be sure to add loads of fresh chopped veggies. If you prefer a different veggies from what is listed in the recipe, you can always swap it out. Be sure to finish with a sauce or light dressing. It can be as simple as a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of flat-leaf parsley, or as company-worthy as a lemon-butter sauce. Some of these recipes can either be baked or cooked on the grill. Just be sure to adjust your cooking time accordingly. The beauty of foil packet recipes is that they pack in just as much flavor as a dinner cooked in a skillet or on a pan but don't require any clean up. We promise you'll love this gallery of foil packet dinners.