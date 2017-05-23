Foil Packet Recipes That Make Dinner Clean Up a Breeze
Get dinner on the table in a flash with almost zero cleanup thanks to these nifty foil pack recipe ideas. We're all about a meal that's easy to make for busy weeknights and these foil packet meals are even easier than our sheet pan meals. Start with a protein like chicken or fish. Next, choose a starch. These recipes use potatoes, rice, or even pasta. You'll want to give the rice and pasta a head start by beginning the cooking process before adding to the foil. Be sure to add loads of fresh chopped veggies. If you prefer a different veggies from what is listed in the recipe, you can always swap it out. Be sure to finish with a sauce or light dressing. It can be as simple as a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of flat-leaf parsley, or as company-worthy as a lemon-butter sauce. Some of these recipes can either be baked or cooked on the grill. Just be sure to adjust your cooking time accordingly. The beauty of foil packet recipes is that they pack in just as much flavor as a dinner cooked in a skillet or on a pan but don't require any clean up. We promise you'll love this gallery of foil packet dinners.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Who doesn't love a good clambake? And no clean up involved? Count us in.
Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets
Recipe: Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets
We love the convenience of a foil packet meal without compromising on any flavor.
Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets
Recipe: Lemon-Basil Chicken Breast Foil Packets
These foil packets can even be made in advance, so if you're heading out for an evening hike and need a portable trail dinner, then this is the meal for you.
Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
Recipe: Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
Enjoy the comforts of a homemade meal without having to wash a single pot or pan.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
Shrimp is always an easy weeknight dinner choice, and a foil packet meal makes for easy clean up.
Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs
Recipe: Foil-Pack Clams with White Wine and Herbs
There's nothing better than grilling your whole dinner on a crisp summer evening. These flavorful foil-pack clams are ideal for an outdoor dinner party.