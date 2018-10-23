Foil Packet Dinners Perfect for Fall

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 23, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of Crème De La Crumb

A one-dish dinner is the weeknight hero we turn to when we need a quick, easy meal high on flavor and low on effort. We've become quite the fans of the roasted sheet pan supper, the make-ahead casserole dinner, and the elusive one-pot wonders, but we've found a new addition to the one-and-done recipe lineup: the foil packet dinner. 

Pop them in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire in the fall, and prepare flavor-bursting, hearty meals sure to satisfy even the most skeptical of eaters (our kids can be our harshest critics, after all!). These foil packet suppers should regularly appear on your table this fall, from seasoned seafood to mouthwatering steak.

Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs

Credit: Courtesy of Damn Delicious

Recipe: Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs

Smoked sausage and Cajun seasoning give these foil packets plenty of flavors. Combine sausage with baby red potatoes, green beans, and cremini mushrooms for a hearty blend of vegetables. Pop it in the oven or grill for the perfect campfire meal.

Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets

Credit: Via The Recipe Critic

Recipe: Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets

This meal is about as indulgent as it gets with a foil packet. Melt-in-your-mouth steak, garlicky butter, and roasted vegetables meld together in the foil for an easy, delicious supper. Customize this recipe by substituting bell peppers and carrots with green beans, corn, broccoli, or any other type of vegetable.

Grilled Lime Butter Salmon with Veggies Foil Packs

Credit: Courtesy of The Recipe Critic

Recipe: Grilled Lime Butter Salmon with Veggies Foil Packs

The lime butter sauce works wonders on the salmon and veggies as they cook together in the foil packet. It seals in the flavor while still preparing a fresh, flakey fish. You won't want to make salmon any other way after!

Grilled Herbed Chicken and Potatoes Foil Packets

Credit: Courtesy of Crème De La Crumb

Recipe: Grilled Herbed Chicken and Potatoes Foil Packets

Potatoes, mushrooms, chicken, and a wide variety of herbs and spices help give this foil packet dinner juiciness and flavoring, unlike any other cooking preparation. It makes this a great go-to fall chicken dinner recipe. Try adding your own vegetable choices or stick with the ones recommended.

Steak Fajita Foil Packets

Credit: Courtesy of Crème De La Crumb

Recipe: Steak Fajita Foil Packets

Warm up your fall weeknight with these easy steak fajitas! Bell peppers, onion, and a tasty array of spices make these packs burst with flavor, and the cleanup is just too easy. Top these fajitas with fresh cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa—squeeze fresh lime wedges over your steak to add a zesty flavoring.

Creamy Garlic Prawns and Cheesy Potato Foil Packets

Credit: Courtesy of RecipeTin Eats

Recipe: Creamy Garlic Prawns and Cheesy Potato Foil Packets

These shrimp are bathed in a creamy garlic sauce and piled on top of cheesy potatoes with a side of asparagus—all cooked inside a foil packet for ultimate flavor melding. You can grill or bake shrimp in this tin foil container to get the same results. The potatoes will be cheesy, asparagus steamed, and prawns perfectly simmered in a creamy garlic sauce.

Foil Packet Sweet Potato Tacos

Credit: Via Mel’s Kitchen Café

Recipe: Foil Packet Sweet Potato Tacos

These fall-inspired tacos incorporate sweet potatoes that roast alongside veggies, beans, ground beef, and plenty of spices for a hearty meal. This recipe allows you to customize your ingredients, including white, black, or pinto beans. Add sour cream, cheese, avocado, and other favorites for a fun, flavor-packed dish.

Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet

Credit: Courtesy of Diethood

Recipe: Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet

Have an indulgent pork tenderloin supper with this super easy recipe (and quick cleanup!). This pork-and-potatoes dinner, glazed with peach preserves and a hint of garlic, will make your weeknight less stressful and more delicious. Add a tangy spice when pairing the peach preserves, Sriracha sauce, and Dijon mustard.

Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets

Credit: Courtesy of Cooking Classy

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets

In our opinion, a shrimp boil is always in season. The Cajun-style seafood meal is a family favorite because it's no-fuss, super tasty, and fun to eat with your hands! Add baby red potatoes, fresh corn, Andouille sausage, and shrimp for a classic seafood dish.

Grilled Pork Chops and Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce Foil Packets

Credit: Courtesy of Belly Full

Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops and Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce Foil Packets

Marinated pork chops and fresh chimichurri sauce make this meal extra flavorful. Blend fresh parsley leaves, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño pepper, salt, and olive oil to make a homemade chimichurri sauce. Use it to top a center-cut pork chop and potatoes.

Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs

Credit: Courtesy of Creme De La Crumb

Recipe: Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs

Steak and potatoes are always a great idea. Let this combination shine in this easy supper foil pack dinner. Savory herbs, olive oil, and garlic combine to make a meal in about 30 minutes with minimal cleanup.

Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner

Credit: Via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Recipe: Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner

Sausage, tons of vegetables, and the best seasoning mix pack these family-favorite foil packets. Combine oregano, parsley, paprika, and garlic powder for a unique blend of ingredients—parsley and Parmesan cheese are optional. It's simple, easy, and delicious.

Southwestern Chicken and Rice Foil Packets

Credit: Via Gimme Delicious Food

Recipe: Southwestern Chicken and Rice Foil Packets

We can't get enough of this hearty meal packed with colorful bell peppers, brown rice, black beans, chicken, and plenty of seasoning. Use your choice of mozzarella or cheddar cheese in this foil packet meal. It's a quick Tex-Mex meal that never fails.

Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles Foil Packs

Credit: Courtesy of Jeannette’s Healthy Living

Recipe: Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles Foil Packs

This no-fuss meal looks much more involved than it is, which is always a nice plus for any weeknight dinner. Zucchini noodles are a flavorful substitute for pasta and cook much better in the foil packet to eliminate any extra prep. Make this recipe with shrimp, or substitute chicken for a similarly flavored dish.

Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Foil Packs

Credit: Via The Wholesome Dish

Recipe: Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Foil Packs

These chicken breasts, stuffed with tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar, are placed on top of seasoned veggies and wrapped in foil packets. Use a toothpick to help secure the seam after rolling and filling the chicken. Cook them in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire, and ensure a warm crowd-pleasing supper.

Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil

Credit: Via Gimme Some Oven

Recipe: Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil

This recipe takes only 25 minutes, making it a no-brainer for any weeknight. The trick is the fantastic honey mustard made with lots of whole-grain mustard, honey, garlic, lemon juice, and smoked paprika. Spread the homemade sauce over the salmon before baking or grilling.

Tin Foil Jambalaya

Credit: Via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Recipe: Tin Foil Jambalaya

This quick-fix version of a traditional jambalaya features all your favorite ingredients with less hassle. Combine Andouille sausage, veggies, uncooked rice, and a delicious spice mixture in some tin foil and bake. Just like any great jambalaya, customize this recipe to fit your preferences.

Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Clambakes traditionally use mesh bags. For this recipe, however, we have added the classic low country boil ingredients of shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage, such as Conecuh. After combining, bake for 20 minutes.

Chicken and Broccoli Foil Packs

Credit: Via Kraft

Recipe: Chicken and Broccoli Foil Packs

Fresh broccoli, juicy chicken, and flavorful stuffing make for a hearty dinner everyone in the family will love. To season this chicken, combine chili powder, Italian seasoning, and black pepper. Before closing the tin foil packet, drizzle olive oil entirely over the chicken and sides.

Tomato-Basil Grilled Fish Foil Packs

Credit: Via The Scrumptious Pumpkin

Recipe: Tomato-Basil Grilled Fish Foil Packs

Flaky grilled fish and warm cooked tomatoes complement flavorful white wine, garlic, and rich olive oil in this 20-minute grilled foil packet recipe. This Italian-inspired meal uses cherry tomatoes, garlic, onion powder, and basil to season and cover this fish.

