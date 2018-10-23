Foil Packet Dinners Perfect for Fall

A one-dish dinner is the weeknight hero we turn to when we need a quick, easy meal high on flavor and low on effort. We've become quite the fans of the roasted sheet pan supper, the make-ahead casserole dinner, and the elusive one-pot wonders, but we've found a new addition to the one-and-done recipe lineup: the foil packet dinner.

Pop them in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire in the fall, and prepare flavor-bursting, hearty meals sure to satisfy even the most skeptical of eaters (our kids can be our harshest critics, after all!). These foil packet suppers should regularly appear on your table this fall, from seasoned seafood to mouthwatering steak.