Foil Packet Dinners Perfect for Fall
A one-dish dinner is the weeknight hero we turn to when we need a quick, easy meal high on flavor and low on effort. We've become quite the fans of the roasted sheet pan supper, the make-ahead casserole dinner, and the elusive one-pot wonders, but we've found a new addition to the one-and-done recipe lineup: the foil packet dinner.
Pop them in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire in the fall, and prepare flavor-bursting, hearty meals sure to satisfy even the most skeptical of eaters (our kids can be our harshest critics, after all!). These foil packet suppers should regularly appear on your table this fall, from seasoned seafood to mouthwatering steak.
Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs
Recipe: Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs
Smoked sausage and Cajun seasoning give these foil packets plenty of flavors. Combine sausage with baby red potatoes, green beans, and cremini mushrooms for a hearty blend of vegetables. Pop it in the oven or grill for the perfect campfire meal.
Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets
Recipe: Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets
This meal is about as indulgent as it gets with a foil packet. Melt-in-your-mouth steak, garlicky butter, and roasted vegetables meld together in the foil for an easy, delicious supper. Customize this recipe by substituting bell peppers and carrots with green beans, corn, broccoli, or any other type of vegetable.
Grilled Lime Butter Salmon with Veggies Foil Packs
Recipe: Grilled Lime Butter Salmon with Veggies Foil Packs
The lime butter sauce works wonders on the salmon and veggies as they cook together in the foil packet. It seals in the flavor while still preparing a fresh, flakey fish. You won't want to make salmon any other way after!
Grilled Herbed Chicken and Potatoes Foil Packets
Recipe: Grilled Herbed Chicken and Potatoes Foil Packets
Potatoes, mushrooms, chicken, and a wide variety of herbs and spices help give this foil packet dinner juiciness and flavoring, unlike any other cooking preparation. It makes this a great go-to fall chicken dinner recipe. Try adding your own vegetable choices or stick with the ones recommended.
Steak Fajita Foil Packets
Recipe: Steak Fajita Foil Packets
Warm up your fall weeknight with these easy steak fajitas! Bell peppers, onion, and a tasty array of spices make these packs burst with flavor, and the cleanup is just too easy. Top these fajitas with fresh cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa—squeeze fresh lime wedges over your steak to add a zesty flavoring.
Creamy Garlic Prawns and Cheesy Potato Foil Packets
Recipe: Creamy Garlic Prawns and Cheesy Potato Foil Packets
These shrimp are bathed in a creamy garlic sauce and piled on top of cheesy potatoes with a side of asparagus—all cooked inside a foil packet for ultimate flavor melding. You can grill or bake shrimp in this tin foil container to get the same results. The potatoes will be cheesy, asparagus steamed, and prawns perfectly simmered in a creamy garlic sauce.
Foil Packet Sweet Potato Tacos
Recipe: Foil Packet Sweet Potato Tacos
These fall-inspired tacos incorporate sweet potatoes that roast alongside veggies, beans, ground beef, and plenty of spices for a hearty meal. This recipe allows you to customize your ingredients, including white, black, or pinto beans. Add sour cream, cheese, avocado, and other favorites for a fun, flavor-packed dish.
Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet
Recipe: Peach-Glazed Pork Tenderloin Foil Packet
Have an indulgent pork tenderloin supper with this super easy recipe (and quick cleanup!). This pork-and-potatoes dinner, glazed with peach preserves and a hint of garlic, will make your weeknight less stressful and more delicious. Add a tangy spice when pairing the peach preserves, Sriracha sauce, and Dijon mustard.
Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets
In our opinion, a shrimp boil is always in season. The Cajun-style seafood meal is a family favorite because it's no-fuss, super tasty, and fun to eat with your hands! Add baby red potatoes, fresh corn, Andouille sausage, and shrimp for a classic seafood dish.
Grilled Pork Chops and Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce Foil Packets
Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops and Potatoes with Chimichurri Sauce Foil Packets
Marinated pork chops and fresh chimichurri sauce make this meal extra flavorful. Blend fresh parsley leaves, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño pepper, salt, and olive oil to make a homemade chimichurri sauce. Use it to top a center-cut pork chop and potatoes.
Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs
Recipe: Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs
Steak and potatoes are always a great idea. Let this combination shine in this easy supper foil pack dinner. Savory herbs, olive oil, and garlic combine to make a meal in about 30 minutes with minimal cleanup.
Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner
Recipe: Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner
Sausage, tons of vegetables, and the best seasoning mix pack these family-favorite foil packets. Combine oregano, parsley, paprika, and garlic powder for a unique blend of ingredients—parsley and Parmesan cheese are optional. It's simple, easy, and delicious.
Southwestern Chicken and Rice Foil Packets
Recipe: Southwestern Chicken and Rice Foil Packets
We can't get enough of this hearty meal packed with colorful bell peppers, brown rice, black beans, chicken, and plenty of seasoning. Use your choice of mozzarella or cheddar cheese in this foil packet meal. It's a quick Tex-Mex meal that never fails.
Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles Foil Packs
Recipe: Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles Foil Packs
This no-fuss meal looks much more involved than it is, which is always a nice plus for any weeknight dinner. Zucchini noodles are a flavorful substitute for pasta and cook much better in the foil packet to eliminate any extra prep. Make this recipe with shrimp, or substitute chicken for a similarly flavored dish.
Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Foil Packs
Recipe: Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Foil Packs
These chicken breasts, stuffed with tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar, are placed on top of seasoned veggies and wrapped in foil packets. Use a toothpick to help secure the seam after rolling and filling the chicken. Cook them in the oven, on the grill, or over the campfire, and ensure a warm crowd-pleasing supper.
Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil
Recipe: Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil
This recipe takes only 25 minutes, making it a no-brainer for any weeknight. The trick is the fantastic honey mustard made with lots of whole-grain mustard, honey, garlic, lemon juice, and smoked paprika. Spread the homemade sauce over the salmon before baking or grilling.
Tin Foil Jambalaya
Recipe: Tin Foil Jambalaya
This quick-fix version of a traditional jambalaya features all your favorite ingredients with less hassle. Combine Andouille sausage, veggies, uncooked rice, and a delicious spice mixture in some tin foil and bake. Just like any great jambalaya, customize this recipe to fit your preferences.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Recipe: Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Clambakes traditionally use mesh bags. For this recipe, however, we have added the classic low country boil ingredients of shrimp, potatoes, corn, and smoked sausage, such as Conecuh. After combining, bake for 20 minutes.
Chicken and Broccoli Foil Packs
Recipe: Chicken and Broccoli Foil Packs
Fresh broccoli, juicy chicken, and flavorful stuffing make for a hearty dinner everyone in the family will love. To season this chicken, combine chili powder, Italian seasoning, and black pepper. Before closing the tin foil packet, drizzle olive oil entirely over the chicken and sides.
Tomato-Basil Grilled Fish Foil Packs
Recipe: Tomato-Basil Grilled Fish Foil Packs
Flaky grilled fish and warm cooked tomatoes complement flavorful white wine, garlic, and rich olive oil in this 20-minute grilled foil packet recipe. This Italian-inspired meal uses cherry tomatoes, garlic, onion powder, and basil to season and cover this fish.