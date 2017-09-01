49 Comforting Dinners To Make This Fall

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Hands down, Southern food is the most comforting (and in our opinion, best) cuisine in the world. We love our signature comfort foods more than we can explain to any non-Southerners; but if you're from down here, you just know. We aren't afraid to use butter, cream, or mayo to bring a meal together in a heartbeat, and autumn is the perfect time to make some of our favorite comfort foods for the whole family. From casserole bakes to slow-cooked suppers, these comforting fall dinner recipes are sure to leave your crowd full, happy, and feeling cozy throughout the season. 

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

This quick dinner is full of colorful sweet baby bell peppers, hot Italian sausage, and orecchiette pasta—and it only takes 30 minutes, which is perfect for a easy weeknight fix.

Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Double-Crust Chicken Pot Pies

Something about chicken pot pie just feels cozy and right during the fall. The perfect pot pie is flaky on top, steaming inside, and 100% delicious.

Eggplant Rollups

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Eggplant Rollups

Skip the carb-heavy pasta for fresh and hearty eggplant. These tasty little bundles are filled with herbed ricotta and topped with marinara.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Using fresh ingredients is the trick to taking this dish to the next level, with only sacrificing a little time, while crispy panko gives a yummy crunch!

Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Reserving pasta water for when you fold all of the ingredients together helps create a smooth, creamy sauce.

Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

This recipe makes an easy weeknight dinner and weekend crowd-pleaser—roasted chicken and potatoes are always a no-brainer.

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

This slow-cooker version of traditional spaghetti casserole is a fall weeknight favorite. You won't be stuck in the kitchen all afternoon, which is always a plus.

Emily's Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Emily's Red Beans and Rice

This dish is perfect for a big family-style meal and only gets better as the flavors meld together over time.

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipes: Sweet Potato Soup

This warm fall soup is packed with flavor from sweet potatoes, buttery Yukon Gold potatoes, healthy carrots, and warm spices. Top with toasted pecans for some crunch.

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Use this leftover chicken for anything, while roasted carrots and potatoes are always a warm fall staple.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Something about old-fashioned chicken soup with egg noodles screams comfort for us, and not just on sick or rainy days!

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

This isn't a boring chowder by any means, with bacon, potatoes, and onions that add so much flavor and varying texture. Don't over-process the chowder to a point that it's too thin or smooth.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

This signature Creole dish is hearty and gives you a little heat. Overall, this recipe is a great combination of flavorful ingredients, but it can be changed and tweaked easily according to what you like!

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

The golden-brown color on this crispy chicken skin may just rival the beauty of those golden fall leaves. With baby potatoes, carrots, and brussels sprouts all roasting in the same pan as this centerpiece-worthy chicken, you've got an entire dinner prepared in just over an hour.

Greek Baked Ziti

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti

There's nothing better than a hearty pasta dish, and this bake is packed full with ground beef, two cheeses, and warm seasoning.

Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Sweet potatoes and apples are two of our favorite fall staples, and they come together beautifully to complement this simple roast chicken.

Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini

You probably have most of this ingredient list at home already. This casserole is a great way to bring new life to leftover meat, with jarred alfredo sauce and cream of mushroom soup reinvigorating dry, day-after turkey with moisture.

Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta

Pappardelle's thick ribbon shape is ideal to catch and absorb the rich flavors of fall-favorite Bolognese sauce. Top with shredded parmesan and basil leaves for a pop of saltiness and freshness.

Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

The classic shepherd's pie gets a major upgrade with this stunning scalloped potato crust. Alternating between sweet potato and Yukon gold potatoes gives this pie a stunning visual effect that's fit for any fall occasion.

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Catch the tail end of the zucchini harvest and make these pork chops with roasted squash and potatoes. This colorful square meal in a sheet pan is guaranteed to please.

Southwest Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl

This quick and easy rice bowl is endlessly customizable. Top with Southwest chicken or swap out proteins to make a steak-and-rice bowl, or even try making Southwest-seasoned tofu for a vegetarian twist.

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

These fresh kebabs provide the perfect excuse to fire up the grill this fall. Sausage adds a hearty meat component to complement the light shrimp and crunchy okr

Quick Beef Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Quick Beef Chili

On those chilly autumn days, a steaming pot of chili will warm your bones in no time. Enjoy by the fire and top with shredded cheese and a spoonful of sour cream for added creaminess. We also love using this beef chili to top baked potatoes.

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Salmon isn't just for the summertime. Salty from the soy sauce and sweet from the honey, this salmon is beautifully broiled and a great option for a lighter main with lots of flavor.

Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Lentils are high in fiber, inexpensive, and super nutritious, making them a staple in our fall diets. This easy fall soup pairs lentils with indulgent sweet potatoes and bacon for a well-rounded dish.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

That golden-brown puff pastry crust is enough to make us swoon. With a creamy chicken filling complete with all the classic pot pie vegetables, you can't go wrong with this take on a classic.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mushroom Stroganoff

These wide egg noodles swimming in creamy mushroom sauce will transport you back to Grandma's kitchen.

Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

With mushrooms, sage, and toasted almonds, this stunning casserole utilizes our favorite warm fall ingredients and herbs to complement simple chicken breasts.

Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

Nothing says fall like a hearty beef stew. Serve this cozy dish at your dinner table or pack it to-go in thermoses. Just don't forget the crispy garlic bread for dipping.

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

Chicken sausage is our new favorite, lighter alternative to smoky pork sausage, and it's a welcome addition to this autumnal pasta dish.

Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce

This stunning roulade of beef is sure to impress your company this fall. Plate with fresh herbs and drizzle the burgundy-mushroom sauce over the beef to help maintain its moisture.

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Don't shy away from the greens. This Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake is a great way to incorporate some veggies into your kids' diets, using the pasta bake as the ever-versatile vehicle.

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

Most southerners have mastered the tried-and-true pecan pie, but have you ever tried using those crunchy pecans in a smooth fall soup?

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

Breakfast for dinner just got a major upgrade. Top this Potato-Bacon Hash with a few fried eggs for an easy, budget-friendly way to feed the whole family.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Who said you need a hearty cut of chicken or beef to make a stunning main dish? This casserole is packed full of roasted fall veggies and, with the addition of crispy bacon, it can stand alone on the dinner table.

Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast

We took the Pinterest-famous Mississippi Roast and sped it up with the help of our Instant Pot.

Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Vegetables

Fresh fall produce like Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes star in this delectable chicken dinner that comes together in your cast-iron skillet.

Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta

We gave a quick ground beef pasta a fall tweak with the addition of fresh butternut squash.

Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

We try to use sweet potatoes any way we can during fall, and this simple sheet pan supper is an easy way to do so.

Green Chile-Chicken Stew

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Green Chile-Chicken Stew

One of the best things about this comforting fall stew is that it freezes beautifully.

Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

The kids will have no idea this gooey macaroni and cheese has a good-for-them ingredient in it.

Hard Cider-Braised Pork

Recipe: Hard Cider-Braised Pork

This slow-cooker dinner is extra-festive for fall with a hard cider-based sauce.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Even though fall temperatures might prevent you from firing up the grill, you can still have the same delicious cheeseburger taste your family loves with an easy one-dish casserole.

Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

Recipe: Baked Chicken Thighs with Dressing

Apples and fall vegetables meet with juicy chicken thighs and crusty chunks of cornbread with this weeknight version of dressing.

Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples and Bacon

Recipe: Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples and Bacon

We made this fall dinner even more delicious by wrapping the pork in pancetta, or unsmoked Italian bacon cured with salt and spices.

Beef Stroganoff

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is the ultimate comfort food supper that will cure even the most terrible, no-good, very bad day.

Meatloaf Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Meatloaf Casserole

This Southern-ized version of Shepherd's Pie will quickly become a family favorite for Sunday dinner.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

This bright, cozy soup recipe, which includes seasonal sweet potato, is just what the doctor ordered for fall.

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Leave dinner to the slow cooker with tender, flavorful carnitas tacos. Don't forget a pitcher of homemade margaritas!

By Southern Living Editors