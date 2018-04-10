18 Sunday Dinner Ideas With Ground Beef That'll Have Everyone Asking For Seconds

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Sunday dinner is one of the best times for families to come together and share a meal. Before another five hectic weekdays, you can relax, catch up on weekend stories, and enjoy a comforting meal. Ground beef is one of the easiest and most budget-friendly options for family dinner recipes, and ground beef recipes are famously kid-friendly (we're looking at you, burgers and tacos). If you're having the in-laws or neighbors over for Sunday dinner and need fancier presentation, look no further than easy ground beef recipes like stuffed squash, mini meatloaves, or our extra-easy lasagna. If you're feeding a crowd of kids, sheet pan nachos, cheeseburger pizza, and chili mac are all safe, no-fail options. Sunday dinner is a time to recharge and reset before another busy week, so you shouldn't be worked up over preparing and serving it. If you're looking for a stress-free way to get Sunday dinner on the table, these ground beef recipes are affordable and easy to make.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

This meatloaf recipe is a slightly elevated version of the classic, and it's made easier with help from your slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

You'll want to "mix up" every Sunday dinner with this Tex-Mex casserole favorite.

3 of 18

West Texas Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: West Texas Chili

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the flavor bursting from this traditional Texas chili recipe. If your family likes bold flavors with heat, try this recipe out this Sunday.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Stuffed Pattypan Squash with Beef and Feta

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Stuffed Pattypan Squash with Beef and Feta

This stuffed veggie recipe is pretty, healthy, and customizable. Swap beef for ground chicken or turkey, pattypan squash for zucchini or yellow squash, and white rice for brown rice, quinoa, barley, or faro.

5 of 18

Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

This sheet-pan dinner feels way fancier than the 15 minutes of hands-on time it requires.

6 of 18

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

You don't have to wait through hours of simmering to enjoy a warm, comforting bowl of soup. This classic recipe is on the table in just 45 minutes. Make two batches and freeze one for unplanned nights ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

The kids will request this hearty casserole recipe week after week, and it's so easy to make that you won't mind.

8 of 18

Beef Calzones

Recipe: Beef Calzones

Instead of ordering pizza, try homemade calzones stuffed with all your favorite toppings instead.

9 of 18

Sheet Pan Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

Loaded with ground chuck and pinto beans, these hearty nachos can work as an appetizer for a crowd or a dinner for a family. Don't skip the fresh toppings like avocado and cilantro.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Greek Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Greek Stuffed Peppers

These stuffed peppers are a low-carb, healthful option after a long weekend of eating out. Plus, they're pretty enough for company.

11 of 18

Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Start the week with a veggie-packed main dish. Loaded with flavorful ingredients like ground chuck, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, this is a 20-minute supper your family won't soon forget. 

12 of 18

Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice

Meatballs are great for freezing to save for later, so don't hesitate to make an extra batch or two. Plus, these Greek meatballs, along with the yogurt sauce and rice, would be delicious stuffed in pitas for brown bag lunches during the week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

Lasagna is the king of Sunday dinners, and this recipe is the least stressful way to get it on the table. Seriously, you don't even have to cook the noodles.

14 of 18

Cowboy Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

Requiring just 25 minutes of hands-on time, it's hard to imagine a more comforting Sunday supper than a casserole topped with tater tots.

15 of 18

Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

There's nothing more comforting than a serving of gooey mac and cheese, and adding ground beef makes it filling enough to stand as a main dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Homestyle Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Beef Casserole

Make this family-friendly casserole on Sunday night, and you'll be set with leftovers everyone will actually want to eat on a busy weeknight a few days later. 

17 of 18

Instant Pot Chili Mac

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Instant Pot Chili Mac

Put your Instant Pot to work with this family staple that sure to have everyone asking for seconds. 

18 of 18

Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells