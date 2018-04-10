18 Sunday Dinner Ideas With Ground Beef That'll Have Everyone Asking For Seconds
Sunday dinner is one of the best times for families to come together and share a meal. Before another five hectic weekdays, you can relax, catch up on weekend stories, and enjoy a comforting meal. Ground beef is one of the easiest and most budget-friendly options for family dinner recipes, and ground beef recipes are famously kid-friendly (we're looking at you, burgers and tacos). If you're having the in-laws or neighbors over for Sunday dinner and need fancier presentation, look no further than easy ground beef recipes like stuffed squash, mini meatloaves, or our extra-easy lasagna. If you're feeding a crowd of kids, sheet pan nachos, cheeseburger pizza, and chili mac are all safe, no-fail options. Sunday dinner is a time to recharge and reset before another busy week, so you shouldn't be worked up over preparing and serving it. If you're looking for a stress-free way to get Sunday dinner on the table, these ground beef recipes are affordable and easy to make.
Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
This meatloaf recipe is a slightly elevated version of the classic, and it's made easier with help from your slow cooker.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up
You'll want to "mix up" every Sunday dinner with this Tex-Mex casserole favorite.
West Texas Chili
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the flavor bursting from this traditional Texas chili recipe. If your family likes bold flavors with heat, try this recipe out this Sunday.
Stuffed Pattypan Squash with Beef and Feta
This stuffed veggie recipe is pretty, healthy, and customizable. Swap beef for ground chicken or turkey, pattypan squash for zucchini or yellow squash, and white rice for brown rice, quinoa, barley, or faro.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
This sheet-pan dinner feels way fancier than the 15 minutes of hands-on time it requires.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
You don't have to wait through hours of simmering to enjoy a warm, comforting bowl of soup. This classic recipe is on the table in just 45 minutes. Make two batches and freeze one for unplanned nights ahead.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
The kids will request this hearty casserole recipe week after week, and it's so easy to make that you won't mind.
Beef Calzones
Instead of ordering pizza, try homemade calzones stuffed with all your favorite toppings instead.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Loaded with ground chuck and pinto beans, these hearty nachos can work as an appetizer for a crowd or a dinner for a family. Don't skip the fresh toppings like avocado and cilantro.
Greek Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed peppers are a low-carb, healthful option after a long weekend of eating out. Plus, they're pretty enough for company.
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Start the week with a veggie-packed main dish. Loaded with flavorful ingredients like ground chuck, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, this is a 20-minute supper your family won't soon forget.
Greek Meatballs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce and Rice
Meatballs are great for freezing to save for later, so don't hesitate to make an extra batch or two. Plus, these Greek meatballs, along with the yogurt sauce and rice, would be delicious stuffed in pitas for brown bag lunches during the week.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Lasagna is the king of Sunday dinners, and this recipe is the least stressful way to get it on the table. Seriously, you don't even have to cook the noodles.
Cowboy Casserole
Requiring just 25 minutes of hands-on time, it's hard to imagine a more comforting Sunday supper than a casserole topped with tater tots.
Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese
There's nothing more comforting than a serving of gooey mac and cheese, and adding ground beef makes it filling enough to stand as a main dish.
Homestyle Beef Casserole
Make this family-friendly casserole on Sunday night, and you'll be set with leftovers everyone will actually want to eat on a busy weeknight a few days later.
Instant Pot Chili Mac
Put your Instant Pot to work with this family staple that sure to have everyone asking for seconds.