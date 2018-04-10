Sunday dinner is one of the best times for families to come together and share a meal. Before another five hectic weekdays, you can relax, catch up on weekend stories, and enjoy a comforting meal. Ground beef is one of the easiest and most budget-friendly options for family dinner recipes, and ground beef recipes are famously kid-friendly (we're looking at you, burgers and tacos). If you're having the in-laws or neighbors over for Sunday dinner and need fancier presentation, look no further than easy ground beef recipes like stuffed squash, mini meatloaves, or our extra-easy lasagna. If you're feeding a crowd of kids, sheet pan nachos, cheeseburger pizza, and chili mac are all safe, no-fail options. Sunday dinner is a time to recharge and reset before another busy week, so you shouldn't be worked up over preparing and serving it. If you're looking for a stress-free way to get Sunday dinner on the table, these ground beef recipes are affordable and easy to make.