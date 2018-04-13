20 Sunday Dinner Ideas That You Can Make In a 13x9

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
Casserole lovers, rejoice!
Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Creamy, cheesy, and crunchy – oh my! Southern folks know you can’t go wrong with a classic hashbrown casserole. They’re perfect for church potlucks, family reunions, funerals, and everything in between. This potato-packed dish is sure to leave you satisfied.

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

These make-ahead mashed potatoes are the perfect side dish to a hearty Southern dinner. The buttery, textured dish will surely keep you coming back for more.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

This filling 13x9 recipe is a savory casserole packed with chunks of pineapple that are sure to make you feel nostalgic. Be sure to give the classic dish a try.

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

It’s a modern twist on a beloved old-school recipe! Tuna casserole is tasty and nutritious. This recipe is a win-win for the entire family.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

You can never have too many potato dishes on the dinner table. This scrumptious recipe pairs beautifully with a variety of Southern cuisine. Classic parmesan scalloped potatoes are perfect for a relaxed Sunday evening dinner.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding 

It’s a little spicy, a little sweet, and a whole lot of delicious. Savory corn pudding is a classic Southern recipe that’s always bursting with flavor. Pop the ingredients into your 13x9 dish, and you’ll have the perfect side dish in no time.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This reunion pea casserole is perfect for feeding a large crowd at Sunday night dinner.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Your family will thank you for this one. The secret to this impeccable dish: cubes of Cheddar cheese that melt as the pasta cooks, creating pockets of pure cheesy perfection in every bite.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe

This bright, seasonal, crowd-pleasing dish is equal parts fresh and delicious

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Old-school green bean casserole is sure to keep things traditional at your Sunday night dinner. The French fried onion topping really takes this recipe to the next level.

Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole

This Southern staple never fails at Sunday dinner. With chicken, cheese, and pasta – what’s not to love? Don’t forget the dash of hot sauce!

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

It’s never a bad time for a vintage recipe. This green bean casserole is definitely a twist from the one your grandma use to make, but we think she’d welcome the change. With large chunks of bacon, roasted Brussels sprouts, and chestnuts, this dish is a star.

Baked Shells and Greens

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Shells and Greens

The recipe title may sound funny, but you won’t be laughing after the first bite! With only 30 minutes of time in the kitchen, baked shells and greens is the perfect no-fuss dish for a Sunday dinner.

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese

Baked smokin’ macaroni and cheese is the comforting dish your dinner needs. This delectably smoky recipe is jam-packed with fresh Gouda and Cheddar cheese, corkscrew pasta, and smoked ham.

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Y’all know we can’t turn down a biscuit – especially when it’s paired with creamy chicken pot pie! This 13x9 version is sure to make your taste buds tingle.

Italian Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Casserole 

This delightful recipe is an Italian-Southern pairing, and it couldn’t be tastier. Throw the fresh ingredients into a 13x9 pan, and watch as your Sunday dinner gets the ultimate upgrade.

Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

It’s even better than it sounds- trust us! With egg noodles, fresh turkey, and a heaping helping of cream sauce, this dish is a surefire winner.

Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Squash Casserole

Who wouldn’t appreciate a pop of color on the dinner table? This recipe pulls at every Southerner’s heartstrings. It’s as classic as they come.

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole

This ultra-easy Lone Star State casserole is all things comforting and delicious. With velvety layers of chicken, green chilies, and corn tortillas – this dish will bring a little spice to your Sunday dinner.

New Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: New Turkey Tetrazzini

Spinach, mushrooms, and creamy garlic-and-herb cheese star in this turkey tetrazzini. Looking for the perfect side? Throw some garlic bread in the oven, and you’re good to go!

