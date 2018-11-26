Our 44 Easiest One-Pot Recipes of All Time
Nothing can get rid of the midweek blues better than a warm, comforting dinner. Well, what if that dinner happens to be incredibly easy to make and only uses one pot for the most minimal cleanup ever? Even better.
We can't fight the alluring pull of a one-pot meal—much like its convenient cousin, the sheet-pan supper—and we gathered up our favorite one-pot recipes that are quick and easy to prepare to help kickstart your best dinner menu yet. A few of our favorite one-pot meals make use of ever-handy kitchen gadgets, like the Instant Pot. Our Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings develops big flavor in just 40 minutes; our Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs might just top mom's spaghetti. From no-brainer slow cooker recipes to hearty casserole bakes, these one-dish dinners help you get supper on the table without hassle and stress. These recipes are our favorite one-pot meals ever that can make any night deliciously easy.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
This soup is filling and warm without being super heavy, making it a great option for a one-pot weeknight meal. A splash of heavy cream gives it the smooth texture we love, plus a dash of hot sauce adds just the right amount of heat.
Chicken Bog
Recipe: Chicken Bog
This old-fashioned recipe has been filling up Southerners for decades. Chicken and rice are equal power players in the dish, while vegetables and garlic add even more flavor.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
You can make this Louisiana staple in your slow cooker on busy weeknights. Creole flavors season the ingredients, while chicken and Conecuh sausage ensure a hearty meal.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup
The only thing that could make this ultimate comfort dish even better is being able to throw everything in a slow cooker and walk away, only to return to this soothing, delicious soup!
Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
This recipe is sure to warm you up on chilly fall and winter nights. It can also be prepared in a Dutch oven, if you don't have a multi-cooker on hand.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
This slow-cooker version of our classic spaghetti casserole makes this dinner more satisfying and easier than ever before.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Our favorite King Ranch casserole gets redone into this crowd-pleasing macaroni and cheese recipe that's even more indulgent. It's a quick family favorite and ready in less than an hour.
Smoky White Bean Soup
Recipe: Smoky White Bean Soup
This white bean soup will warm you up any night. Clove and thyme add bursts of flavor to the white beans and bacon.
Shrimp Boil Pasta
Recipe: Shrimp Boil Pasta
This flavorful dish could be described as a Low Country Boil with pasta, and it's ready in less than 40 minutes. Complete with smoked sausage, fresh corn kernels, and Old Bay Seasoning, this hearty one-pot meal is far from boring.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
A tangy dijon mustard and bourbon sauace infuses the apples and serves as the perfect finishing sauce for the pork chops.
Loaded Potato Soup
Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup
This delicious soup is so simple to make that we recommend going all in with the toppings. Kids will love tossing bacon and cheese on top, but you can also opt for roasted broccoli florets, sour cream, or diced fresh tomatoes.
Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
We love a reliable pressure cooker because it will do all of the dinner prep for you. Simply pull out your chicken once its cooked and shred it while the sauce thickens for the easiest taco night you'll ever have.
Quick Beef Chili
Recipe: Quick Beef Chili
Tender steak makes the base for this quick recipe that's packed with flavorful seasonings and chopped green chiles. A couple spoonfuls of cornmeal will help thicken it up perfectly!
Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs
Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs
No need to have so many pots going on the stove at once, when you can cook your meatballs in the instant pot, then add in the sauce and pasta so that all their flavors soak together.
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
Recipe: One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
This one-pot recipe is a wonder, but we aren't going to question it! You only need to throw it all together in a pot, then find a perfectly cooked pasta dish coated in a creamy tomato-basil sauce just 20 minutes later.
One-Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
Recipe: One-Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
This dish packs all the flavor of your typical fajita night, but with the bonus of also only using one-pot. The addition of pasta makes it a nutritious weeknight meal option.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
You can substitute storebought pesto if you're in a crunch, but we can't get enough of this homemade Arugula Pesto. This chicken gets perfectly crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat (which paired with the one-pot ease, is too good to pass up).
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
This one-pot Lowcountry favorite is full of quick-cooking basmati rice, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, collard greens, and Cajun smoked sausage.
Spinach Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach Ravioli Lasagna
This top-rated lasagna uses convenient ingredients for your quickest, easiest one-pot dinner yet. Pesto, Alfredo sauce, Italian cheeses, and spinach join cheese-filled ravioli for a creamy, melty bake.
Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken-and-Green Chile Enchiladas
These enchiladas are so versatile, making them a go-to recipe year-round. You can substitute leftover roast beef or your favorite shredded barbecued pork as a tasty alternative to chicken.
Shepherd's Pie
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie
This recipe takes your classic Shepherd's Pie recipe and makes it a little easier. You get to take a shortcut with the crust because the recipe calls for frozen mashed potatoes.
Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Let's face it – chicken and dumplings are the ultimate comfort food but they're nearly impossible to whip up on a weeknight. We've got you covered with a chicken and dumpling recipe that only takes 40 minutes thanks to the modern kitchen's favorite tool: the Instant Pot.
One-Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese
Recipe: One-Pot Fresh Corn Mac and Cheese
You probably didn't know that you needed this dish in your summer supper repertoire, but one bite and you won't soon forget it. Pro Tip: Grate a block of cheese to ensure creaminess. Pre-grated cheese is covered in starch, which prevents that classic creamy mac-and-cheese texture we all love.
Thai Beef Stir-Fry
Recipe: Thai Beef Stir-Fry
We let the bold ingredients do the talking in this beefy stir fry. Soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, fish sauce, and sriracha make a amazing marinade for the steak, while turnip greens add delicious heartiness.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Most people simply boil gnocchi and call it a day, but gnocchi is even more delicious when the pillowy bites are toasted in a skillet for an extra crispy bite.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
We always love an old-school classic with a twist, and this casserole has all of the sweet-savory blend and hearty ground beef of your childhood Sloppy Joe, but in a slightly more refined presentation.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Despite your every instinct, wait to cook your pasta in the delicious chicken stock that forms from cooking the chicken breasts. This will add a beautiful depth and richness to this creamy Cajun chicken alfredo.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Skip wing night and opt for this tangy casserole instead. You prepare everything in a skillet on the stove top before popping it in the oven.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
A chili recipe that's ready in 45 minutes? We'll take that any night of the week.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Cheese-filled tortellini, crunchy pecan topping, and fresh broccoli make this one-dish pasta dinner anything but ordinary. It covers all of your bases, and the kids love it just as much as the adults!
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Look no further for the comfort of fall and winter flavor when you have this soup cooking in your instant pot. You can substitute any vegetables that you like, if you don't have a certain ingredient on hand.
Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
You can skip hauling the family down to your favorite country store and cook this recipe instead. Prep your ingredients and throw them in the slow cooker before heading to work in the morning, and you'll have yourself an irresistible home-cooked meal in the evening.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
You don't even need a rolling pin for this skillet pot pie since we fully support refrigerated pie crusts for this recipe. Slap the crust in a cast iron skillet and fill it up with the comforting chicken filling!
Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
This old-school casserole has a major upgrade with the addition of ranch seasoning to the mix. If you don't own a multi-cooker, this recipe also easily comes together in a slow cooker.
Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Mushroom and Thyme Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
A natural pairing of fontina cheese, mushrooms, and thyme make this casserole light, yet still filling. It's great for leftovers later in the week.
Slow Cooker Barbecue Pork
Recipe: Slow Cooker Barbecue Pork
Craving barbecue for your weeknight meal but don't have time to hit up the local barbecue joint? Put the three ingredients for this barbecue pork in your slow cooker before heading out the door in the morning and be ready for all the goodness of a pulled pork sandwich in your kitchen.
Slow Cooker Green Minestrone
Recipe: Slow Cooker Green Minestrone
Soup doesn't have to be full of proteins to be hearty and flavorful. This green minestrone is spring in a soup. With tons of fresh green veggies, you really can't go wrong with throwing this in the slow cooker and trusting the process.
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
This cheddar soup may take classic chicken noodle's spot in your soup ranking. Creamy, veggie-packed, and yes, cheesy, this soup is the ideal dinner for busy weeknights, or an even better appetizer at your next fall party.
Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Lightened-Up Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Chicken and broccoli are a no-brainer pair. Put them together in a creamy casserole and you have a recipe guaranteed to induce the best kind of food coma.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Sliders
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Brisket Sliders
Whether you're feeling burnt out by all the game day preparations, or really craving some brisket for a go-to weeknight meal, this recipe is for you. A few simple spices cover the beef brisket before it rests in the slow cooker.
Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Recipe: Crispy Onions and Parmesan Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Add a little bit of crunch to your typical chicken-broccoli casserole with this twist on the classic recipe. Parmesan cheese also adds just the right amount of bite and saltiness to this creamy go-to weeknight dish.
Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
This kid-approved classic dish just got a mom-approved, one-dish upgrade.
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Tortilla Casserole
We all know and love some variation of tortilla soup. Now you can enjoy all its comforts in casserole form.
Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
Recipe: Ham and Lima Bean Fried Rice
This Southern twist on fried rice will quickly become a weeknight favorite in your family. The addition of ham and lima beans add just enough regional flavor to this classic dish.