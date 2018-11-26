Nothing can get rid of the midweek blues better than a warm, comforting dinner. Well, what if that dinner happens to be incredibly easy to make and only uses one pot for the most minimal cleanup ever? Even better.

We can't fight the alluring pull of a one-pot meal—much like its convenient cousin, the sheet-pan supper—and we gathered up our favorite one-pot recipes that are quick and easy to prepare to help kickstart your best dinner menu yet. A few of our favorite one-pot meals make use of ever-handy kitchen gadgets, like the Instant Pot. Our Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings develops big flavor in just 40 minutes; our Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs might just top mom's spaghetti. From no-brainer slow cooker recipes to hearty casserole bakes, these one-dish dinners help you get supper on the table without hassle and stress. These recipes are our favorite one-pot meals ever that can make any night deliciously easy.