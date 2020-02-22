Just because your weeknights are busy doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a home-cooked meal with your family. These make-ahead meals will help you keep your fridge and freezer stocked with delicious meals that can be on the table in a flash. Spending a few hours in the kitchen meal prepping on a Sunday afternoon will translate into stress-free weeknight dinners with no shortage of flavor.

These family-friendly casseroles, baked pastas, and soups are the weeknight superheroes you've been searching for. Nobody will object to a Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole showing up on the table, and there's no problem that our Quick Beef Chili can't fix. In a rush, but need to throw together a brunch? Our Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche is here for you. These easy make-ahead dinners will be there for you through thick and thin. Take it from us: setting aside a little time to prepare ahead of time can transform your weeknight from stressful to relaxing.