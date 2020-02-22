20 Make-Ahead Meals That'll Make Weeknights Easier (And More Delicious)
Just because your weeknights are busy doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a home-cooked meal with your family. These make-ahead meals will help you keep your fridge and freezer stocked with delicious meals that can be on the table in a flash. Spending a few hours in the kitchen meal prepping on a Sunday afternoon will translate into stress-free weeknight dinners with no shortage of flavor.
These family-friendly casseroles, baked pastas, and soups are the weeknight superheroes you've been searching for. Nobody will object to a Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole showing up on the table, and there's no problem that our Quick Beef Chili can't fix. In a rush, but need to throw together a brunch? Our Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche is here for you. These easy make-ahead dinners will be there for you through thick and thin. Take it from us: setting aside a little time to prepare ahead of time can transform your weeknight from stressful to relaxing.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
If you're looking to switch up your traditional ground beef and chicken dinners, sausage will add some variety to your weeknight menu.
Quick Beef Chili
Recipe: Quick Beef Chili
In addition to making dinner a breeze, prepping chili ahead will also allow ample time for the flavors meld, resulting in maximum flavor.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
The chopped almonds and Cheddar cheese are only added during the last 5 minutes of baking, so be sure not to add them before freezing this casserole.
Easy Taco Soup
Recipe: Easy Taco Soup
Simply warm and serve with your favorite taco toppings for a winning meal that only requires a few minutes to reheat.
Extra Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna
Assemble your lasagna the day before so all you'll have to do is pop it in the oven when you get home after a busy day.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
An unbaked casserole can be frozen for up to one month before serving. The day before you're ready to serve, thaw in the fridge and let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking as directed.
Basil Tomato Soup
Recipe: Basil Tomato Soup
Just add a grilled cheese for a compete meal that no one will complain about.
Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese
Adding ham to homemade mac and cheese makes it hearty enough to serve for dinner. The ability to assemble it ahead of time makes it even more enticing.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Preparing the filling ahead of time will allow you to serve this impressive dish in record time.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
If making ahead, we recommend not adding the potato chip mixture until right before you put it in the oven.
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
This stew is hearty, comforting, and comes together in just one pot. Need we say more?
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Whether you want to serve breakfast for dinner or want to serve a hot morning meal that requires little prep time, this cheesy quiche can be baked up to two days in advance.
Easy Chili
Recipe: Easy Chili
We always keep a few quarts of this chili stocked in our freezers.
Tomato-Basil Lasagna Rolls
Recipe: Tomato-Basil Lasagna Rolls
Roll ups are a more fun (and more cheesy) way to serve lasagna. Equally as fitting for an elegant dinner for two as they are for supper with the kids.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
Recipe: Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
If you have this Bolognese on hand, you'll just have to boil your choice of noodles when you're ready for a quick spaghetti dinner.
White Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Chicken Chili
Meal prepping is even easier when your slow cooker does most of the work for you.
Jambalaya
Recipe: Jambalaya
Prepare as directed and store in a 9x13 baking dish for a one-dish dinner in a flash.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Rotisserie chicken will help your meal prep come along even faster. Since it's prepared in a square baking dish, this casserole won't take up as much valuable space in your fridge or freezer.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Let this hearty soup simmer low and slow on Sunday afternoon and you'll have a warm dinner to look forward to every night.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
This make-ahead casserole only takes 23 minutes to prepare. Whip it up once and you'll soon have it constantly stocked in your freezer for busy days and last-minute company.