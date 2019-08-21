Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two

When you think of date night, the image that comes to mind probably involves a low-lit restaurant, sleek white plates, and tasteful candles. While we always love a night out, spending date night at home can be just as special. In fact, we believe that there's no date more special than cooking together, and we're making it easy with these simple dinner recipes for two. From fresh Salmon Cakes to Chicken Tacos, these recipes are built to impress—and best of all, you won't be spending hours in the kitchen preparing. We've got one-pot wonders and slow-cooker hacks so you can share an excellent meal with your loved one any night of the week.These dishes are built to be balanced main courses, with proteins matching vegetables, starches, and grains. Pair these entrées with a shareable appetizer—homemade Pimiento Cheese, anyone?—and a decadent dessert, like individually-portioned Molten Red Velvet Cakes, because sometimes you just can't share everything. Every night can be date night with these easy dinners for two.