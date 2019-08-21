Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two

By Zoe Denenberg Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey

When you think of date night, the image that comes to mind probably involves a low-lit restaurant, sleek white plates, and tasteful candles. While we always love a night out, spending date night at home can be just as special. In fact, we believe that there's no date more special than cooking together, and we're making it easy with these simple dinner recipes for two. From fresh Salmon Cakes to Chicken Tacos, these recipes are built to impress—and best of all, you won't be spending hours in the kitchen preparing. We've got one-pot wonders and slow-cooker hacks so you can share an excellent meal with your loved one any night of the week.These dishes are built to be balanced main courses, with proteins matching vegetables, starches, and grains. Pair these entrées with a shareable appetizer—homemade Pimiento Cheese, anyone?—and a decadent dessert, like individually-portioned Molten Red Velvet Cakes, because sometimes you just can't share everything. Every night can be date night with these easy dinners for two.

Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak

If you're celebrating a special occasion, split this indulgent cowboy steak with a loved one. There probably won't be any leftovers.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Hot honey brings the heat and the sweet to this easy one-pot chicken-and-rice dinner.

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Shrimp is such a quick-cooking shellfish, it's easy to accomplish for a weeknight dinner. Use the shrimp to top a dish of linguine and you've got a sophisticated dinner for two.

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

We'll never stop raving about the combination of crispy oven-fried fish with cool, acidic cabbage slaw, all wrapped up in a corn tortilla blanket.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Cajun Chicken Pasta

You can never go wrong with Cajun chicken. Toss the sliced chicken into a pasta skillet with bell peppers and mushrooms for a confetti of flavor.

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

If you grew up spending your summers around picnic tables, selecting your dinner from a big pot of Cajun-seasoned seafood, these easy shrimp boils are a great way to indulge in your nostalgia.

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Cook this salmon in your slow cooker for a fuss-free date night dinner that checks all the food group boxes.

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Fresh salmon fillets may be good, but these salmon cakes channel the spirit of crab cakes in a beautiful way. Serve with a generous spoonful of buttermilk dressing to add a creamy tang.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

You can never go wrong with this oh-so-comforting childhood staple. Serve with a grilled cheese and save the leftovers for lunch tomorrow.

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

This elegant pasta comes together in one pan, seriously minimizing the clean-up. Use that extra time to whip up something for dessert.

Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

We bake our honey-mustard salmon with baby red potatoes and sugar snap peas, but you can swap out the sides for anything you'd like.

Chicken a la King

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken a la King

Spoon this chicken-pot-pie-esque mixture over fresh biscuits for a comforting entrée. Anything left over from these deconstructed pot pies can be easily saved.

Chicken-Tortellini Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-Tortellini Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Tossed with arugula and shredded chicken, this tortellini salad is best served cold—and may even taste better the next day.

Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Crank up the slow cooker in the morning and return home to fragrant pulled chicken ready for taco assembly.

Instant Pot Chicken Thighs

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are some of the easiest parts to cook, and they develop a beautiful golden crust in the slow cooker.

