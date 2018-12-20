Our Favorite Chicken Foil Pack Dinners
Heavy-duty aluminum foil is going to become your new favorite vessel for cooking chicken. Foil packet dinners provide an easy way to cook an entire meal all at once without using any pots or pans—just don't get carried away. Thinking about serving these recipes straight from the foil packets? We wouldn't recommend it. No one likes biting into a stray peice of foil. Foil pack meals can be cooked on the grill or in the oven, just adjust the cook time accordingly to ensure that chicken hits the right internal temperature. These flavor-filled packs will become your weeknight choice for a kid-friendly meal that comes together in under an hour. Oh, and with the easiest cleanup ever.
Southwest Chicken Foil Packet
Making an individual foil packet for each member of the family allows everyone to choose the spice level of their dish with mild, medium, or hot salsa.
Get the recipe from Everyday Dishes.
Barbecue Chicken Foil Packets
Chicken and potatoes smothered in cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon—with zero dishes to clean.
Get the recipe from Spend with Pennies.
Lemon Chicken and Asparagus Foil Packs
You're just 4 ingredients and 30 minutes away from having this easy dinner on the table.
Get the recipe from Crème de la Crumb.
Greek Lemon Chicken Foil Packets with Vegetables
If you can't find mini potatoes, you can use larger potatoes, just make sure to dice them so they'll fully cook.
Get the recipe from Favorite Family Recipes.
Easy Monterey Chicken Foil Packets
Marinating the chicken will add extra flavor and ensure that it doesn't dry out in the cooking process.
Get the recipe from The Recipe Rebel.
Caprese Stuffed Chicken Foil Packets
This recipe is an easy take on caprese chicken without losing any flavor.
Get the recipe from The Wholesome Dish.
Loaded Chicken Foil Packets
These veggie-packed packets can be customized for each member of the family based on the vegetables they prefer.
Get the recipe from Catz in the Kitchen.
Honey Bourbon Pineapple Chicken Foil Packets
This colorful meal comes together using just 5 ingredients.
Get the recipe from The Novice Chef.
Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets
Kiddos will love chicken and potatoes cooked in homemade honey mustard sauce.
Get the recipe from The Salty Marshmallow.
Chicken Fajitas Foil Packets
These all-in-one fajitas will become your new favorite way to cook this Mexican-inspired dish.
Get the recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch.
Teriyaki Chicken Foil Packets
If you don't want to make homemade teriyaki sauce, you can use your favorite store-bought variety.
Get the recipe from Life Made Sweeter.
Parmesan Chicken Foil Packets
While the recipe is shown using marinara sauce, you can also use your favorite Alfredo sauce.
Get the recipe from Spend with Pennies.
Grilled Chicken and Potatoes in Foil
The recipe calls for carrots, corn, and onion, but you can use whatever fresh veggies you have on hand.
Get the recipe from Cooking LSL.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets
Bacon, ranch, and cheese are the perfect trio in this easy recipe.
Get the recipe from The Salty Marshmallow.
BBQ Chicken and Pineapple Foil Packet Dinners
Savory and sweet flavors come together in this family style foil pack.