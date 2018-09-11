8x8 Casserole Recipes That Perfectly Fit a Family of Four
As far as we're concerned, a casserole fits every calling. From church potlucks to holiday feasts, there's always room for a classic side or hearty main-dish casserole on the table; yet we don't always want, need, or—let's be honest—have an inch of room for leftovers in the refrigerator. That's when we trade in our 13x9 for our 8x8 pan size. It keeps prep quick, skips on the leftovers, and works perfectly when you're not feeding a crowd, but just a few. This week, win every weeknight with these delicious 8x8 casserole dinner, side dish, and dessert ideas for your family of 4.
Easy Taco Casserole
We think pretty much any dish can be served in casserole form, even tacos.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Whether you serve it as a side or main dish, this potato casserole can be pulled together a day in advance and chilled until you're ready to cook. Just let it come to room temperature before baking.
Cabbage Casserole
Don't just take our word for it. Even reviewers agree that this casserole is the best way to eat cabbage.
Poppy Seed Chicken
This recipe transforms a handful of simple ingredients into a comforting dinner that your family will request again and again.
Creamed Greens Casserole
You'll have no problem convincing your family to enjoy their greens when you serve them up in a cheesy casserole.
Creamy Tex-Mex Cornbread Bake
This might be our favorite way to jazz up boxed cornbread mix. This casserole bake is packed with hearty ground turkey and filled with Tex-Mex flavor.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
Who doesn't love a speedy twist on chicken pot pie? Topped with a quick mixture of cubed sourdough bread, Parmesan cheese, and butter, it's made for busy weeknights.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
You won't miss the meat in this vegetarian lasagna. Fresh zucchini is layered between wide noodles and a creamy ricotta mixture flavored with chives and onion, no red sauce required.
Parmesan Corn Pudding
Skip the stress with this corn pudding casserole that uses frozen corn. The veggie side offers a cheesy Parmesan twist on a traditional recipe.
Old-School Squash Casserole
You can't beat the crunchy, buttery cracker topping and creamy, cheesy squash blend in this traditional Southern recipe. It's a scraped-clean kind of casserole after everyone scoops a hearty portion.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
Put some French flair into your dinner routine. This colorful layered casserole isn't weighed down by a hefty ingredient list, but the simple veggie topping adds a pretty finishing touch.
Chicken Casserole D'Iberville
To pull this casserole together quickly, you can use deli-roasted chicken instead of cooking your own.
Pineapple Casserole
Whip up this holiday classic on a weeknight. With just six ingredients, one dish, and around 30 minutes, you're ready with a special side dish for any occasion.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Leave the festive ramekins for holiday brunch, and make things easier by putting these cheesy grits into a single two-quart dish.
Fudge Cake
Another indulgent yet suitably sized dessert for four people, coming right up. There are no fancy ingredients or difficult instructions; it's just simply delicious.
Hashbrown Casserole
It's a classic for a reason. This cornflake-topped casserole is an easy crowd-pleaser that comes together with just a few staple ingredients.
Salted Caramel Banana Pudding
Dinner isn't complete without a tasty, perfectly portioned dessert. Take classic banana pudding to new heights with lightly spiced Biscoff cookies and a quick homemade salted caramel.
Spinach Ravioli Lasagna
This is a real weeknight warrior. Using convenience items, like store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli, it's perfect when you need a quick (but delicious!) fix.
Eggplant Parmesan with Feta
Take the flavor up a notch on this classic eggplant dish by adding feta cheese. It offers a tangy touch in both taste and texture.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
When in doubt, make a cobbler. Fresh berries and five ingredients later, you have a warm and gooey treat to top off dinnertime.