8x8 Casserole Recipes That Perfectly Fit a Family of Four

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated January 12, 2022
Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

As far as we're concerned, a casserole fits every calling. From church potlucks to holiday feasts, there's always room for a classic side or hearty main-dish casserole on the table; yet we don't always want, need, or—let's be honest—have an inch of room for leftovers in the refrigerator. That's when we trade in our 13x9 for our 8x8 pan size. It keeps prep quick, skips on the leftovers, and works perfectly when you're not feeding a crowd, but just a few. This week, win every weeknight with these delicious 8x8 casserole dinner, side dish, and dessert ideas for your family of 4.

1 of 20

Easy Taco Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole

We think pretty much any dish can be served in casserole form, even tacos. 

2 of 20

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Whether you serve it as a side or main dish, this potato casserole can be pulled together a day in advance and chilled until you're ready to cook. Just let it come to room temperature before baking. 

3 of 20

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Don't just take our word for it. Even reviewers agree that this casserole is the best way to eat cabbage. 

4 of 20

Poppy Seed Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

This recipe transforms a handful of simple ingredients into a comforting dinner that your family will request again and again. 

5 of 20

Creamed Greens Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamed Greens Casserole

You'll have no problem convincing your family to enjoy their greens when you serve them up in a cheesy casserole. 

6 of 20

Creamy Tex-Mex Cornbread Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Tex-Mex Cornbread Bake

This might be our favorite way to jazz up boxed cornbread mix. This casserole bake is packed with hearty ground turkey and filled with Tex-Mex flavor.

7 of 20

Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Who doesn't love a speedy twist on chicken pot pie? Topped with a quick mixture of cubed sourdough bread, Parmesan cheese, and butter, it's made for busy weeknights.

8 of 20

Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna

You won't miss the meat in this vegetarian lasagna. Fresh zucchini is layered between wide noodles and a creamy ricotta mixture flavored with chives and onion, no red sauce required.

9 of 20

Parmesan Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Parmesan Corn Pudding

Skip the stress with this corn pudding casserole that uses frozen corn. The veggie side offers a cheesy Parmesan twist on a traditional recipe.

10 of 20

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

You can't beat the crunchy, buttery cracker topping and creamy, cheesy squash blend in this traditional Southern recipe. It's a scraped-clean kind of casserole after everyone scoops a hearty portion.

11 of 20

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Put some French flair into your dinner routine. This colorful layered casserole isn't weighed down by a hefty ingredient list, but the simple veggie topping adds a pretty finishing touch.

12 of 20

Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

To pull this casserole together quickly, you can use deli-roasted chicken instead of cooking your own. 

13 of 20

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle,Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Whip up this holiday classic on a weeknight. With just six ingredients, one dish, and around 30 minutes, you're ready with a special side dish for any occasion.

14 of 20

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Leave the festive ramekins for holiday brunch, and make things easier by putting these cheesy grits into a single two-quart dish.

15 of 20

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

Another indulgent yet suitably sized dessert for four people, coming right up. There are no fancy ingredients or difficult instructions; it's just simply delicious.

16 of 20

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

It's a classic for a reason. This cornflake-topped casserole is an easy crowd-pleaser that comes together with just a few staple ingredients.

17 of 20

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Dinner isn't complete without a tasty, perfectly portioned dessert. Take classic banana pudding to new heights with lightly spiced Biscoff cookies and a quick homemade salted caramel.

18 of 20

Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach Ravioli Lasagna

This is a real weeknight warrior. Using convenience items, like store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli, it's perfect when you need a quick (but delicious!) fix.

19 of 20

Eggplant Parmesan with Feta

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Eggplant Parmesan with Feta

Take the flavor up a notch on this classic eggplant dish by adding feta cheese. It offers a tangy touch in both taste and texture.

20 of 20

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

When in doubt, make a cobbler. Fresh berries and five ingredients later, you have a warm and gooey treat to top off dinnertime.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough