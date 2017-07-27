30-Minute Recipes—For When You Need a Home-Cooked Meal in a Flash
There are few things more torturous than trying to figure out what to eat when you're already hungry—second only to the torture of grocery shopping while hungry. Sometimes the temptation of the snack aisle is just too much. With situations such as these in mind, we created a collection of dinner recipes that are ready in 30 minutes or less meaning you'll have a delicious home-cooked meal on the table in a flash. So, skip the drive-through and take a spin through these quick and easy recipes the next time you find yourself scrambling to get dinner on the table. From one-pot options to salads, and even a casserole or two—there's something for everyone in this tasty roundup. Pasta lovers will adore our Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake. If you're looking for a lighter option, try our Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad. Fire up the grill for Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto if the weather is nice. If comfort is what you crave, our Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup can't be beat.
Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad
Ready in 27 minutes
This light dinner recipe shows off fresh ingredients like lemon, oregano, thyme, parsley, and cucumber.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Ready in 30 minutes
Frozen sweet peas and a package of potato gnocchi are the power players in this quick dinnertime recipe.
Winter Vegetables and Gnocchi
Ready in 30 minutes
This savory dish is hearty and flavorful. You can customize the recipe with your favorite in-season veggies.
Chicken Bog
Ready in 30 minutes
It only takes a few bite for this Lowcountry favorite to become your family's new favorite one-dish chicken dinner.
Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta
Ready in 25 minutes
A creamy sauce, crunchy savoy cabbage, and earthy Portobello mushrooms make an absolutely craveable combination.
Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
Ready in 30 minutes
We bet you didn't know you could make a meal this company-worthy in just 30 minutes. The prep is a bit more intensive than some of our other recipes, so be prepared to be on your feet until this one is on the table.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Ready in 30 minutes
We used ground chuck and piled on the toppings to create a sheet pan supper that your family will ask for time and time again.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
Ready in 25 minutes
Fake a slow-simmering Bolognese by using store-bought tomato sauce such as Barilla or Classico.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Ready in 20 minutes
Now you can enjoy the taste of New Orleans, straight from your grill.
Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup
Ready in 30 minutes
We used refrigerated cheese tortellini to make this quick-cooking soup.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
Ready in 28 minutes
If you can't get your hands on collards, substitute your favorite spring veggies into this easy-as-can-be one-pan pasta recipe.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
Ready in 30 minutes
Make it a party and set out the toppings so everyone can build their own.
Skillet Shrimp Chilaquiles
Ready in 30 minutes
This tasty skillet recipe is the perfect base for plenty of toppings. We added diced avocado, crumbled queso fresco, and chopped fresh cilantro, but feel free to use whatever toppings you like.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Ready in 30 minutes
Fried Brussels sprouts are all the rage, but we bet you've never had them in tacos.
Chopped Kale and Bacon Salad
Ready in 20 minutes
This light and fresh salad is dressed in a simple Buttermilk Dressing that's so good you'll want to keep a jar stocked in your refrigerator.
Charred Summer Vegetable Salad
Ready in 30 minutes
Charred baby heirloom tomatoes, okra, and corn are the stars in this hearty salad.
Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Ready in 20 minutes
This spaghetti recipe is bursting with fresh flavor thanks to mouthwatering marinated tomatoes and mozzarella.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
Ready in 20 minutes
If you're looking for a light and fresh summer dinner recipe, you've found it. The creamy cucumber spread is a refreshing addition to these sandwiches.
BLT Salad
Ready in 20 minutes
We deconstructed everyone's favorite sandwich and created a one-dish-wonder of a salad.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Ready in 30 minutes
Use pre-shredded Monterey Jack cheese and a package of chopped fresh kale to cut down on prep time.
Chicken and Fontina Panini
Ready in 10 minutes
Warm, melty, and crunchy—what else could you want in a 10 minute dinner recipe?
Cheeseburger Casserole
The kids won't beg for the drive through when you bake their fast food favorite at home with a twist.
Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
Ready in 20 minutes
If you already know you'll be strapped for time in the evening, make this recipe ahead of time—it won't wilt when dressed.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Ready in 30 minutes
Use microwaveable basmati rice, pre-shredded Mexican cheese, and rotisserie chicken to make these chicken tortillas in a flash.
Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Ready in 20 minutes
Your family won't believe this came together in just 20 minutes. Simply blend the first nine ingredients in a blender or food processor to create the tasty Peanut-Ginger Sauce.
Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls
Ready in 30 minutes
Just trust us: This easy skillet dinner will be a weeknight hit.
Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
Ready in 20 minutes
Bell peppers make all the difference in this not-so-typical taco night meal.
Instant Pot Chili Mac
Ready in 30 minutes
Who needs the canned version of this comfort food dish when you can have it on the table homemade in half an hour?
Sheet Pan Fajitas
Ready in 20 minutes
This recipe will be ready faster than it'd take you to pick up your favorite Tex-Mex takeout.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Ready in 30 minutes
You can always turn to a skillet dinner for a quick weeknight recipe.
Baked Ziti with Meatballs
Ready in 30 minutes
Store-bought sauce and frozen meatballs make this recipe a breeze to throw together.
Supreme Pizza
Ready in 30 minutes
Our Test Kitchen calls this "an old-school supreme pizza [like] one at a Pizza Hut, Shaky's, or a classic pizzeria."
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Ready in 20 minutes
Ground chuck has more fat than ground sirloin, making it an ideal stir fry option that won't dry out while cooking.
Chicken Scallopini
Ready in 30 minutes
You can plate this dish over any noodle that you have in your pantry.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Ready in 30 minutes
For this recipe, be sure to choose salmon filets that are roughly the same size so they cook evenly on the pan.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
Ready in 25 minutes
Sheet pan recipes are miracle workers for getting dinner on the table quickly and reducing the after-meal clean up.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Ready in 30 minutes
After a day out on the water, you'll be thankful for this quick, light, and summery meal.
Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing
Ready in 25 minutes
We went an extra step with this salad by adding bacon drippings to the light and tangy vinaigrette.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Ready in 25 minutes
This flavorful weeknight supper will help you fall in love with salmon all over again.