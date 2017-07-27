30-Minute Recipes—For When You Need a Home-Cooked Meal in a Flash

There are few things more torturous than trying to figure out what to eat when you're already hungry—second only to the torture of grocery shopping while hungry. Sometimes the temptation of the snack aisle is just too much. With situations such as these in mind, we created a collection of dinner recipes that are ready in 30 minutes or less meaning you'll have a delicious home-cooked meal on the table in a flash. So, skip the drive-through and take a spin through these quick and easy recipes the next time you find yourself scrambling to get dinner on the table. From one-pot options to salads, and even a casserole or two—there's something for everyone in this tasty roundup. Pasta lovers will adore our Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake. If you're looking for a lighter option, try our Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad. Fire up the grill for Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto if the weather is nice. If comfort is what you crave, our Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup can't be beat.