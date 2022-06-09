20 Dinner Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

There's no need to spend your whole evening in the kitchen to serve up a homemade dinner for your family. These quick and easy dinner recipes can be made in just 20 minutes, start to finish. Even though they come together quickly, they still deliver plenty of flavor. Plus, a 20-minute cook time means these recipes can be on the table even quicker than takeout.

From salads to sheet pan suppers to soups, and more, read on for our favorite 20-minute dinner ideas that will save suppertime on your busiest days. Some of these recipes lean on convenience items like rotisserie chicken, microwaveable rice, and refrigerated pasta for a quick dinner solution. They may even fool your family into thinking you spent all day in the kitchen—and your secret is safe with us.