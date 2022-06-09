20 Dinner Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less
There's no need to spend your whole evening in the kitchen to serve up a homemade dinner for your family. These quick and easy dinner recipes can be made in just 20 minutes, start to finish. Even though they come together quickly, they still deliver plenty of flavor. Plus, a 20-minute cook time means these recipes can be on the table even quicker than takeout.
From salads to sheet pan suppers to soups, and more, read on for our favorite 20-minute dinner ideas that will save suppertime on your busiest days. Some of these recipes lean on convenience items like rotisserie chicken, microwaveable rice, and refrigerated pasta for a quick dinner solution. They may even fool your family into thinking you spent all day in the kitchen—and your secret is safe with us.
Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing
Homemade avocado dressing not only takes this shrimp salad to the next level, but leftovers can be used as a spread for sandwiches, dip for veggies, and more.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Serve these cajun kabobs alongside rice or grits for a complete meal.
Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad
Turn deli chicken tenders into a salad that will have every member of the family enjoying their broccoli.
Burrito Bowls
Serve up restaurant-quality burrito bowls in just 10 minutes.
Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Shredded rotisserie chicken helps these bowl come together without you having to turn on the oven or stovetop.
Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
Give your classic ground beef taco recipe a night off and opt for this chicken version that gets plenty of flavor from onion, tomatillos, a serrano chile, and red bell pepper.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
A sheet pan will allow you to cook the chicken and veggies at the same time. Not only is it quick, but cleanup is also a breeze.
Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
Spreading beef into a thin layer that covers the bottom of the skillet will help it cook evenly.
Green Chile-Chicken Soup
Not only does this soup come together in just 20 minutes, but it also can be kept in the freezer for up to six months.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Chicken and pasta are always a winning combination.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Turn homemade chicken salad into a dinner-worthy meal by serving it up in a fresh summer tomato and serving with a side salad.
Chicken Stir-Fry
Yes, it's possible to pull together this veggie-filled dinner in just 10 minutes.
Pulled Pork Nachos
You can also used shredded chicken instead of pork for these sheet pan nachos if you prefer.
Easy Grilled Salmon
Not only is the lemony-herby vinaigrette just the finishing touch grilled salmon needs, but it makes enough to cover some greens for a side salad.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
This one-dish dinner gets plenty of flavor from onions, peppers, and celery accompanied by chicken-and-prosciutto tortelloni.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Blistering tomatoes under a broiler is an easy way to dress up frozen cheese-filled ravioli
Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Butter lettuce serves as a pretty base for a sweet and slightly spicy chicken mixture.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Make sure to reserve some of the pasta waster after cooking the noodles. You'll need it later in the recipe.
Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream
Refrigerated ravioli and jarred sauce lend a helping had to help dinner come together in just 15 minutes.
Pan-Seared Flat Iron Steak
The secret to searing the perfect steak at home is starting with a very hot skillet. In addition to the steak, you just need a couple spices and some oil for this recipe.