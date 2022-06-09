20 Dinner Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

By Jenna Sims June 09, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

There's no need to spend your whole evening in the kitchen to serve up a homemade dinner for your family. These quick and easy dinner recipes can be made in just 20 minutes, start to finish. Even though they come together quickly, they still deliver plenty of flavor. Plus, a 20-minute cook time means these recipes can be on the table even quicker than takeout.

From salads to sheet pan suppers to soups, and more, read on for our favorite 20-minute dinner ideas that will save suppertime on your busiest days. Some of these recipes lean on convenience items like rotisserie chicken, microwaveable rice, and refrigerated pasta for a quick dinner solution. They may even fool your family into thinking you spent all day in the kitchen—and your secret is safe with us. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Homemade avocado dressing not only takes this shrimp salad to the next level, but leftovers can be used as a spread for sandwiches, dip for veggies, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Serve these cajun kabobs alongside rice or grits for a complete meal.

3 of 20

Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Turn deli chicken tenders into a salad that will have every member of the family enjoying their broccoli.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Burrito Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Serve up restaurant-quality burrito bowls in just 10 minutes.

5 of 20

Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Shredded rotisserie chicken helps these bowl come together without you having to turn on the oven or stovetop.

6 of 20

Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Give your classic ground beef taco recipe a night off and opt for this chicken version that gets plenty of flavor from onion, tomatillos, a serrano chile, and red bell pepper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas

A sheet pan will allow you to cook the chicken and veggies at the same time. Not only is it quick, but cleanup is also a breeze.

8 of 20

Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Easy Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Spreading beef into a thin layer that covers the bottom of the skillet will help it cook evenly. 

9 of 20

Green Chile-Chicken Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Green Chile-Chicken Soup

Not only does this soup come together in just 20 minutes, but it also can be kept in the freezer for up to six months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Chicken and pasta are always a winning combination.

11 of 20

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Turn homemade chicken salad into a dinner-worthy meal by serving it up in a fresh summer tomato and serving with a side salad.

12 of 20

Chicken Stir-Fry

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken Stir-Fry

Yes, it's possible to pull together this veggie-filled dinner in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Pulled Pork Nachos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pulled Pork Nachos

You can also used shredded chicken instead of pork for these sheet pan nachos if you prefer. 

14 of 20

Easy Grilled Salmon

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

Not only is the lemony-herby vinaigrette just the finishing touch grilled salmon needs, but it makes enough to cover some greens for a side salad.

15 of 20

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

This one-dish dinner gets plenty of flavor from onions, peppers, and celery accompanied by chicken-and-prosciutto tortelloni.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Blistering tomatoes under a broiler is an easy way to dress up frozen cheese-filled ravioli

17 of 20

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Butter lettuce serves as a pretty base for a sweet and slightly spicy chicken mixture.

18 of 20

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

Make sure to reserve some of the pasta waster after cooking the noodles. You'll need it later in the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Refrigerated ravioli and jarred sauce lend a helping had to help dinner come together in just 15 minutes.

20 of 20

Pan-Seared Flat Iron Steak

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Pan-Seared Flat Iron Steak

The secret to searing the perfect steak at home is starting with a very hot skillet. In addition to the steak, you just need a couple spices and some oil for this recipe. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims