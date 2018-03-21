5 Yogurt Dessert Recipes That Are Incredibly Delicious

Yogurt, with its good-for-you probiotics and fill-you-up protein, is often recommended as a healthy breakfast or snack. Although you need to keep an eye on the amount of sugar that's in your yogurt (plain Greek yogurt is your healthiest option), it's generally a healthy option for you.

Even though you might be used to crumbling some granola into it or topping it off with fresh berries for breakfast, you can use yogurt in a variety of dishes, including desserts. Don't get us wrong: We love pairing yogurt with some of our favorite breakfast foods and sweet treats—including granola, berries, and even doughnuts (yes, really!). But we're also huge fans of using yogurt as a surprise ingredient in our favorite dessert or as a low-cal sub to sour cream in a tried-and-true recipe.

These recipes prove yogurt's versatility in the kitchen, and they're healthy sweet options too. Whether you need a presentable layer cake for holiday company, an after-school sweet snack for the kids, a guilt-free treat for yourself, or a classic brownie recipe, you can find one in these yogurt ideas.