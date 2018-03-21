5 Yogurt Dessert Recipes That Are Incredibly Delicious
Yogurt, with its good-for-you probiotics and fill-you-up protein, is often recommended as a healthy breakfast or snack. Although you need to keep an eye on the amount of sugar that's in your yogurt (plain Greek yogurt is your healthiest option), it's generally a healthy option for you.
Even though you might be used to crumbling some granola into it or topping it off with fresh berries for breakfast, you can use yogurt in a variety of dishes, including desserts. Don't get us wrong: We love pairing yogurt with some of our favorite breakfast foods and sweet treats—including granola, berries, and even doughnuts (yes, really!). But we're also huge fans of using yogurt as a surprise ingredient in our favorite dessert or as a low-cal sub to sour cream in a tried-and-true recipe.
These recipes prove yogurt's versatility in the kitchen, and they're healthy sweet options too. Whether you need a presentable layer cake for holiday company, an after-school sweet snack for the kids, a guilt-free treat for yourself, or a classic brownie recipe, you can find one in these yogurt ideas.
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
This bright lemon cake is the ideal spring and summer party dessert. With lemon curd filling and powdered sugar on top, this dish will have every guest coming back for seconds.
Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal
Upgrade your average oatmeal game with a dose of cinnamon and pumpkin flavors. This recipe was made for fall weather and can be paired with yogurt, fresh fruit, or even ice cream for a twist on a seasonal pie pairing.
Spiced Plum Compote
Sub strawberries for in-season stone fruit in the summertime, then add granola, yogurt, and cinnamon. You can thank us for your new favorite treat later.
Ambrosia Breakfast
Did someone say breakfast for dinner (or dessert)? This flavorful dish is made with coconut yogurt, citrus, pomegranate, and crunchy peanut crumble.
Apple Butter Doughnuts With Salted-Caramel Glaze
Another unexpected pairing, these homemade apple butter doughnuts go perfectly with yogurt. We suggest packing them for your next fall picnic or tailgate.