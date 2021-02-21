23 Vanilla Desserts That Are Anything But Boring

When has vanilla ever let you down? Tasty and reliable, this classic flavor has had our back in a pinch and pleased a crowd at even the fanciest of soirées. It may not be the flashiest of dessert options, but it has the possibility to turn into a dessert fit for any occasion.

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or rely on the boxed mix, these vanilla desserts are recipes any baker can tackle. Vanilla stands center stage in many of these recipes, while others combine a few of our other favorite flavors to create desserts you'll want to make again and again. Try our Gingerbread Latte Cake with Vanilla Whipped Cream Frosting to add some spice to your holiday baking, or our Strawberry Vanilla Cake for a refreshing treat when the weather gets warmer. These vanilla dessert recipes are year-round winners that go with everything. It's certain that they'll never disappoint.