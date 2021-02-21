23 Vanilla Desserts That Are Anything But Boring
When has vanilla ever let you down? Tasty and reliable, this classic flavor has had our back in a pinch and pleased a crowd at even the fanciest of soirées. It may not be the flashiest of dessert options, but it has the possibility to turn into a dessert fit for any occasion.
Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or rely on the boxed mix, these vanilla desserts are recipes any baker can tackle. Vanilla stands center stage in many of these recipes, while others combine a few of our other favorite flavors to create desserts you'll want to make again and again. Try our Gingerbread Latte Cake with Vanilla Whipped Cream Frosting to add some spice to your holiday baking, or our Strawberry Vanilla Cake for a refreshing treat when the weather gets warmer. These vanilla dessert recipes are year-round winners that go with everything. It's certain that they'll never disappoint.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Vanilla-mascarpone buttercream tops these sheet cake masterpieces. The tangy lime syrup adds a burst of fresh flavor.
Vanilla Bean-Brownie Ripple Pound Cake
A ribbon of fudge brownie is revealed once you cut into this vanilla pound cake.
Vanilla Custard with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
This elegant custard has the texture of flan and the taste of crème brûlée.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Use baking soda and sour cream to give this dense pound cake an extra lift.
Easy Vanilla Cake
Choose flowers with edible blooms for an elegant yet easy cake topper.
Gingerbread Latte Cake with Vanilla Whipped Cream Frosting
Vanilla whipped cream frosting covers three layers of spicy gingerbread.
Peach Shortcake Trifle
Layers of peaches alternate with layers of vanilla cake to make the ultimate peach dessert.
Snowy Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
Top these light vanilla layers with cream cheese buttercream for a rich finish.
White Cupcakes with Rose Petals
These cupcakes are pretty as can be with their edible rose petals.
Strawberry Vanilla Cake
Fresh strawberries add spring sweetness to this layered cake.
Vanilla Macarons
This macaron recipe will prove that these little desserts aren't that hard to make after all.
Banana Cream Pie with Vanilla Wafer Crust
Crush vanilla wafers to make the crunchy crust on this sweet banana cream pie.
Sock It To Me Cake
Popularized in the '60s, this bundt has a hidden brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecan surprise on the inside and a vanilla glaze on the outside.
Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
These personalized bundt cakes are cute as can be with their pretty vanilla glaze and bright flavor.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
Add vanilla buttercream to half of these sprinkle cookies to make adorable sandwich desserts.
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Vanilla bean cheesecake is elevated with a glassy, brûléed top.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Creamy toffee frosting coats this delicious vanilla layer cake.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Moist vanilla cake is sandwiched between two layers of red velvet cheesecake in this gorgeous holiday cake.
Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce
Top this winter squash filling with our vanilla bean custard and candied pecans.
Snowball Cake
Use a biscuit cutter to cut sheet cake into small bites. Transform them into "snowballs" for your next winter gathering.
Buttermilk-Glazed Mini Fig Cakes with Vanilla Hard Sauce
Top these mini cakes with vanilla hard sauce while they're still warm.
Chocolate Velvet Cake With Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
Vanilla buttercream balances out the rich chocolate of the cake.
Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce
Vanilla-rum sauce adds extra sweetness to this fun coffee cake rendition.