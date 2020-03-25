30 Tube Pan Cake Recipes That Will Convince You to Get Yours Out

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated March 21, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

It's no secret that Southerners love to whip out a pretty Bundt pan for stunning results. With just a drizzle of icing, you have dessert ready for company without having to wrangle cake layers and fillings. But the true and unsung hero of pound cake recipes everywhere is the tube pan. The two pans are often interchangeable, but if you don't have a tube pan, these incredible recipes are going to convince you it's time to add one to your kitchen collection. The hollow tube in the center of the pan conducts heat so even the densest cakes cook through. Unlike intricate Bundt pan designs, tube cake pans usually have straight sides, which makes them ideal for light and airy recipes like angel food cake. Whether you're looking for a simple cake recipe like old-school pound cake or want to try something a little fancier like a new coffee cake or Orange Peel Pound Cake, these recipes prove it's time to dust of your tube pan.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Any time we need to make a recipe more indulgent, creamy, and delicious, we turn to cream cheese. This pound cake recipe is proof that it always works.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake

Of the few ways you can make a classic Southern pound cake better, homemade caramel frosting is at the top of the list.

3 of 30

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

Craving coconut cake but not in the mood to ice a layer cake? We've got the most delicious solution for you.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Buttermilk Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Buttermilk Pound Cake

For Southerners who always have buttermilk on hand, this tender recipe that uses it in the cake and custard sauce is a no-brainer.

5 of 30

Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake

A drizzle of Mexican chocolate sauce on top of this moist pound cake takes the presentation from good to great.

6 of 30

Texas Pecan Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Texas Pecan Cake

This recipe from the Lone Star state combines two old-school Southern desserts—pound cake and fruit cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Craving a tropical getaway? A cool slice of this pound cake should do the trick.

8 of 30

Auntie's Apple Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake

A drizzle of brown sugar frosting that's praline-esque takes this luscious fall cake over the edge of delicious.

9 of 30

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Fall's favorite spud gets its chance on the dessert table with this seasonal pound cake recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Whether for book club, the new neighbors, or a weekend brunch, this is your new go-to coffee cake recipe.

11 of 30

Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Southerners know an old-fashioned pound cake is best when finished off with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.

12 of 30

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Bright lemon and floral lavender make this centerpiece stunner perfect for spring parties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

If you have a chocolate lover in your family, this decadent cake should be your next baking project.

14 of 30

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

This pretty spring pound cake has a strawberry surprise when you cut into it.

15 of 30

Angel Food Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Angel Food Cake

Light and fluffy angel food cake is the ultimate cure for a drab day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

Seven ingredients in exchange for a pound cake that's worth a million dollars? A total bargain.

17 of 30

Orange Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Orange Cake

Brighten up your table with this sunny citrus cake that can be made in your tube pan or Bundt pan.

18 of 30

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Sour Cream Pound Cake

This pound cake has actually graced the cover of the June 2006 issue of Southern Living, so you know it's tried-and-true.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Cranberry-Orange Bundt

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Bundt

This winning sweet-tart combination will shine on your holiday dessert table, but is simple and homey enough to have on hand if guests stop by on a weekday.

20 of 30

Thyme-Cornmeal Pound Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Thyme-Cornmeal Pound Cake

Cornmeal adds a pleasant texture to the rich pound cake, and the notes of thyme can also be swapped for lavender or rosemary for a floral hint.

21 of 30

Carrot Bundt Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Carrot Bundt Cake

With its pretty swoops of icing and festive spray of crystalized ginger, pecans, and carrot chips, our Carrot Bundt Cake, which you can also bake in a tube pan, is made to impress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Lee Ann Womack's Buttermilk Pound Cake

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ann Womack

Recipe: Lee Ann Womack's Buttermilk Pound Cake

The country musician shares her mother's pound cake recipe, which is one oft-requested by neighbors. Her mother always writes the recipe by hand, so jot this one down for your recipe tin.

23 of 30

Lemon Bundt Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Lemon Bundt Cake

Winter or summer, citrus is always in style, providing a light, bright, fresh burst of flavor.

24 of 30

Pistachio Pound Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pistachio Pound Cake

A nut lover's dream, this cake is packed with pistachios. A loaf pan makes a great day cake, but pull out the tube pan if you want to dress it up a little.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Pumpkin Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Pumpkin Pound Cake

Welcome fall with a dazzling Pumpkin Pound Cake. Whether you bake it in the simple tube pan or choose an intricate Bundt or cake pan, it'll deliver on the comforting flavor of the season's favorite gourd.

26 of 30

Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

Warm, sweet, and spicy, our pound cake shows off the best of summer's peach bounty. If you throw it in a tube pan and drizzle on some caramel, this simple dessert becomes worthy of company.

27 of 30

Jocelyn Delk Adams' Sour Cream Pound Cake

Credit: Marisa Siriano

Recipe: Jocelyn Delk Adams' Sour Cream Pound Cake

Every baker needs a classic sour cream pound cake in the recipe tin. If you don't, this one should do the trick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Orange Peel Pound Cake

Credit: Jerrelle Guy

Recipe: Orange Peel Pound Cake

Jerrelle Guy shares her recipe for Orange Peel Pound Cake, which is tied to the memories shucking oranges on summer days at her grandmother's house.

29 of 30

Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Two of fall's most comforting food items combined? There's nothing cozier. Apple chips add the final flourish.

30 of 30

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

If the electric frosting isn't enough to win over the crowd, then the tender cake and pockets of juicy berries should do the trick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells