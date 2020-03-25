30 Tube Pan Cake Recipes That Will Convince You to Get Yours Out
It's no secret that Southerners love to whip out a pretty Bundt pan for stunning results. With just a drizzle of icing, you have dessert ready for company without having to wrangle cake layers and fillings. But the true and unsung hero of pound cake recipes everywhere is the tube pan. The two pans are often interchangeable, but if you don't have a tube pan, these incredible recipes are going to convince you it's time to add one to your kitchen collection. The hollow tube in the center of the pan conducts heat so even the densest cakes cook through. Unlike intricate Bundt pan designs, tube cake pans usually have straight sides, which makes them ideal for light and airy recipes like angel food cake. Whether you're looking for a simple cake recipe like old-school pound cake or want to try something a little fancier like a new coffee cake or Orange Peel Pound Cake, these recipes prove it's time to dust of your tube pan.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Any time we need to make a recipe more indulgent, creamy, and delicious, we turn to cream cheese. This pound cake recipe is proof that it always works.
Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
Of the few ways you can make a classic Southern pound cake better, homemade caramel frosting is at the top of the list.
Coconut Pound Cake
Craving coconut cake but not in the mood to ice a layer cake? We've got the most delicious solution for you.
Buttermilk Pound Cake
For Southerners who always have buttermilk on hand, this tender recipe that uses it in the cake and custard sauce is a no-brainer.
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
A drizzle of Mexican chocolate sauce on top of this moist pound cake takes the presentation from good to great.
Texas Pecan Cake
This recipe from the Lone Star state combines two old-school Southern desserts—pound cake and fruit cake.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Craving a tropical getaway? A cool slice of this pound cake should do the trick.
Auntie's Apple Cake
A drizzle of brown sugar frosting that's praline-esque takes this luscious fall cake over the edge of delicious.
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
Fall's favorite spud gets its chance on the dessert table with this seasonal pound cake recipe.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Whether for book club, the new neighbors, or a weekend brunch, this is your new go-to coffee cake recipe.
Old-Fashioned Pound Cake
Southerners know an old-fashioned pound cake is best when finished off with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Bright lemon and floral lavender make this centerpiece stunner perfect for spring parties.
Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
If you have a chocolate lover in your family, this decadent cake should be your next baking project.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
This pretty spring pound cake has a strawberry surprise when you cut into it.
Angel Food Cake
Light and fluffy angel food cake is the ultimate cure for a drab day.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
Seven ingredients in exchange for a pound cake that's worth a million dollars? A total bargain.
Orange Cake
Brighten up your table with this sunny citrus cake that can be made in your tube pan or Bundt pan.
Sour Cream Pound Cake
This pound cake has actually graced the cover of the June 2006 issue of Southern Living, so you know it's tried-and-true.
Cranberry-Orange Bundt
This winning sweet-tart combination will shine on your holiday dessert table, but is simple and homey enough to have on hand if guests stop by on a weekday.
Thyme-Cornmeal Pound Cake
Cornmeal adds a pleasant texture to the rich pound cake, and the notes of thyme can also be swapped for lavender or rosemary for a floral hint.
Carrot Bundt Cake
With its pretty swoops of icing and festive spray of crystalized ginger, pecans, and carrot chips, our Carrot Bundt Cake, which you can also bake in a tube pan, is made to impress.
Lee Ann Womack's Buttermilk Pound Cake
The country musician shares her mother's pound cake recipe, which is one oft-requested by neighbors. Her mother always writes the recipe by hand, so jot this one down for your recipe tin.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Winter or summer, citrus is always in style, providing a light, bright, fresh burst of flavor.
Pistachio Pound Cake
A nut lover's dream, this cake is packed with pistachios. A loaf pan makes a great day cake, but pull out the tube pan if you want to dress it up a little.
Pumpkin Pound Cake
Welcome fall with a dazzling Pumpkin Pound Cake. Whether you bake it in the simple tube pan or choose an intricate Bundt or cake pan, it'll deliver on the comforting flavor of the season's favorite gourd.
Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
Warm, sweet, and spicy, our pound cake shows off the best of summer's peach bounty. If you throw it in a tube pan and drizzle on some caramel, this simple dessert becomes worthy of company.
Jocelyn Delk Adams' Sour Cream Pound Cake
Every baker needs a classic sour cream pound cake in the recipe tin. If you don't, this one should do the trick.
Orange Peel Pound Cake
Jerrelle Guy shares her recipe for Orange Peel Pound Cake, which is tied to the memories shucking oranges on summer days at her grandmother's house.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Two of fall's most comforting food items combined? There's nothing cozier. Apple chips add the final flourish.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
If the electric frosting isn't enough to win over the crowd, then the tender cake and pockets of juicy berries should do the trick.