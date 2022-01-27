Nestle Toll House is Answering Prayers with New Ready-to-Bake Brownies
Sometimes when the brownie cravings hit, they really hit, and you just don't have time for homemade. Instead of wasting precious time scrounging around in the back of your pantry for a box of mix, then stressing over whether you have oil and eggs to make your batter, Nestle Toll House is cutting out all those extra steps with the release of ready-to-bake brownies. It's absolutely genius, yet so simple that we're wondering why we didn't think of it ourselves.
Think about it. Ready-to-bake cookie dough has been around since the 1950s, so why has it taken us 70 additional years to translate the trend to brownies?
Nestle Toll House's new ready-to-bake brownies come pre-made in their own oven-safe baking pan. So, all you have to do is pop them in the oven, and wait for the unmistakable scent of fresh-baked brownies to waft through your house. There's no prep, no mess, and absolutely no stress involved.
WATCH: Want Your Fudgiest Brownies Yet? Try Pan-Banging Your Next Batch
Filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels, the fudgy brownies pack the same rich, chocolatey flavor we've come to expect from Toll House's top-notch mixes, but with even less hassle. The new product will be available at Meijer grocery stores starting in March at just $3.99 per pan. That's a small price to pay for on-demand brownies if you ask us! Now the only question is, edge piece or middle piece?