Late-Night Pie Craving Leads Tennessee Woman to $100,000 Lottery Win
A late-night grocery store run to satisfy a dessert craving ended in a $100,000 windfall for a Tennessee woman over the weekend.
A hankering for pie led Diana Chabrier to the Food Lion on U.S. 1 in Franklinton Saturday night. But when the pie she was looking for was unavailable, she decided to purchase a different kind of sweet treat: a $30 200X The Cash ticket from the Food Lion.
"They didn't have my pie so I got a [lottery] ticket instead," Chabrier said in a new release from The North Carolina Education Lottery. "I can't say the name of the pie, or it will sell out."
The next morning, Chabrier checked the scratch-off ticket with her husband and daughter.
"I thought the ticket said 20X," Chabrier recalled. "My daughter was like, 'mom that doesn't say 20.'"
After taking a picture with her phone so she could zoom in, Chabrier realized it was 200X—and that she had won $100,000.
"I'm just so grateful," she said. "This will really take the weight off my husband's shoulders."
Chabrier said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills…and finally get her pie.
