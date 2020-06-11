Dessert Recipes Everyone Should Bake This Summer

Bake your way through summertime with these seasonal dessert recipes. While you may think baking peaks during the holiday season, we've rounded up a batch of summer recipes to convince you otherwise. Summer is a great time to experiment with fresh flavors from fruits that are in season like berries and citrus. Plus, there's so many fun gatherings and potlucks during the summer months that will be the perfect reason to whip up a fresh homemade dessert.

Choose a few recipes to make each week and you'll be on your way to mastering some new baking skills by the time Labor Day rolls around. These refreshing ideas are jam-packed with fresh flavors like strawberry, Key lime, pineapple, and more. Some are even inspired by classic Southern drinks, like our Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake and our Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake. From Bundt cakes to cobblers to poke cakes and more, once you've made your way through this tasty list, you'll be able to take on any baking project that comes your way.