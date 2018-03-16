37 Sweet Strawberry Dessert Recipes

By Patricia S York Updated May 08, 2022
Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

In the South, we have only a few weeks to enjoy the fresh, juicy gem that has been deemed the "fruit of love." Strawberries appear suddenly at farmers' markets and U-pick farms—and then the really good ones are gone. Be mindful of when they are peaking in your region, and don't be fooled by the ones that are picked early and hit the market too soon. Unlike some fruits, strawberries don't get any sweeter after they've been harvested. The berries at the grocery store may look plump and ripe with coloring that's just a shade less than what it should be, but if they were picked too soon (green tips are a giveaway), you will be disappointed by their taste and texture. Although they are delicious when devoured out of hand one by one, strawberries are downright heavenly when baked into our favorite strawberry desserts or paired with other fruits. And while the tart and tangy rhubarb has been one of its longtime partners, strawberries can play well with others, too. From apricots to chocolate to nectarines, these staple strawberry desserts are all delightful.  

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

There's nothing dreamier than the golden crust that rises around fresh berries in this batter cobbler. Of all the strawberry desserts in this collection, this one is sure to be the most crowd-pleasing. It has something for everyone.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

The secret behind the vibrant pink frosting on this layered strawberry dessert is a drop of pink food coloring.

Strawberry Brownies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry Brownies

Brownies just got a whole lot better with the addition of this rich, strawberry-studded chocolate ganache layer on top.

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Chop the strawberries or throw them in a food processor so they easily blend into the frosting of this inside-out chocolate-covered strawberry cake.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Ice cream on the inside, shortbread and crumbled crust on the outside. These bars will remind you of the ones you used to order from the ice cream truck.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Graham cracker crust, creamy strawberry cheesecake, and chocolate ganache make this recipe a chocolate-covered strawberry lover's dream.

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Turn the classic layered strawberry cake into a sheet cake with strawberry-studded frosting. Easy to make, easy to transport.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

This might be the fastest strawberry dessert recipe we've ever made, or at least among the fastest: It's ready for the oven in just 15 minutes. Spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese turn cakey batter and juicy strawberries into a luscious cobbler with hidden cheesecake-like bites.

Key Lime Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Everything you love about a classic Key lime pie, plus some strawberry for extra sweetness. Prepare the strawberry whipped cream the day you plan to serve, and garnish with fresh berries and lime zest. 

Strawberries-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

The creamy, iconic Southern dessert gets a refreshing zip from the juicy, flavorful berries. We used graham crackers instead of the usual vanilla wafers so it would slice more neatly.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

Strawberry chunks and angel food cake cubes are mixed into a vanilla base, turning a classic cake recipe into the next best thing.

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

A petite, personal strawberry dessert is always a winner. No sharing means you can enjoy these chiffon pies all to yourself.

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: CREDIT: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; PROP STYLING: LYDIA PURSELL; FOOD STYLING: CHELSEA ZIMMER

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

You can't go wrong with strawberry shortcake. Add pure vanilla when making the whipped cream to make it extra rich.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

Add strawberry jam to the homemade whipped cream to give it a pink hue.

Strawberry Birthday Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake

The strawberry compote in this cake dresses up the classic cream cheese and vanilla cakes seen at birthdays.

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

These cupcakes are bursting with strawberry flavor, from the cake itself, and from the frosting, which is made with freeze-dried strawberries for a more intense flavor and color.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

This strawberry dessert delivers all the flavors of strawberry cheesecake without the long waiting and effort.

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

We don't know what's better about this recipe, the chocolate cookie-crumb crust or the red currant jelly spike with orange liqueur.

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie Recipe

Credit: JENNIFER DAVICK

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie Recipe

The classic strawberry pretzel dessert gets a refreshing upgrade in this icebox-inspired pie. To be a no-bake dessert, you can use a pre-made pie crust. Sprinkle crushed pretzels on top of the whipped cream for the crunchy, salty kick you expect from pretzel crusts.

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Credit: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Cake

From the outside, it may just look like another vanilla cake. Once you make the first cut, you'll reveal the pink layers.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

We turned the classic strawberry-pretzel salad into a rich and creamy pie. Rhubarb is a vegetable that needs sugar to temper its tangy flavor. Enter the strawberry for rounding out this sweet-and-salty dessert.

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Use white chocolate to coat the strawberries, and then drizzle with semisweet chocolate for a creative touch.

Strawberry Shortcake with Bourbon-Soaked Berries

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake with Bourbon-Soaked Berries

Soaking strawberries in a bit of sugar releases their natural sugars and turns them into a juicy topper for biscuits, shortcake, and the like. Adding a bit of bourbon makes them a bit more fun for the adult at the party. Use your favorite brand, and scoop some out before you add the booze for any kids.

Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler

If you prefer a strawberry cobbler that's equal parts luscious fruit filling with just a spoonful of delicately sweet cake, this is the strawberry dessert for you. Don't forget the scoop of ice cream.

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

Use a shortbread crust and lady fingers to adorn the outside of this mashup cheesecake recipe.

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

This cake looks as good as it tastes. The strawberry swirl gives a classic pound cake a fresh twist.

Strawberry Kuchen

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen

Our spin on this German cake has a tender, fluffy crumb and is topped with strawberries and almonds.

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

The marbled top on this gorgeous pie is an indicator of just how good it will taste.

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

Strawberries look perfect atop these tiny tarts, but feel free to add other berries as well.

Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag

Credit: MmeEmil/Getty Images

Recipe: Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag

Need an afternoon experiment to do with the kids? Or simply craving a creamy fix? Grab a zip-top bag to get started on this at-home ice cream recipe.

Strawberry-Sugar Biscuit Trifle

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Sugar Biscuit Trifle

Sugar biscuits give this recipe a striking resemblance to strawberry shortcake.

Tipsy Berries

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Tipsy Berries

Looking for a dessert that the kids' table won't touch? Look no further. This berry mixture of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are combined with coconut and bourbon, giving this dessert an adults-only twist. 

Salted Caramel Strawberries

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Leigh Anne Montgomery

Recipe: Salted Caramel Strawberries

We all know and love chocolate-covered strawberries, but how about salted caramel ones? Yes, please! Chop up nuts that you have in your pantry to make the coating even better.

Strawberry Tart

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Strawberry Tart

The classic strawberry tart features a creamy filling with juicy, lightly glazed berries. Here, ricotta cheese is brightened up with orange zest for a final strawberry dessert that's going to earn rave reviews from your family.

Strawberry Galette

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Strawberry Galette

The freeform nature of a galette puts the emphasis on the juicy, fruity filling. You can absolutely use a refrigerated pie crust, but if you want to make your own, try this Single-Crust Pie Pastry.

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

This spectacular strawberry dessert comes to life in just 30 minutes, and it's ready to eat after a night of chilling in the fridge so the filling turns creamy and cool.

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: GREG DuPREE

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

Delicately sweet mascarpone cheese is whipped up into the dreamiest frosting for this strawberry cake. The real star is the beautiful row of berries in the middle.

