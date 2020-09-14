27 Spiced Fall Desserts To Get You In the Spirit

Nothing gets us into the autumn spirit like the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and pumpkin spice in the air, particularly when it's wafting out of our ovens. When the coziest season hits, there is no better way to celebrate than with a fantastic fall baking list that includes spice cakes, pumpkin pies, and all the apple treats we can find.

Whether you start with apple butter biscuit cobbler, mini pumpkin cheesecakes, spiced pecan pie bars, or cinnamon pull-apart bread, you're guaranteed to get the good autumn feels going. Get the very best of fall flavor with these 27 spiced fall desserts featuring our favorite cakes, cobblers, cookies, pies, and sweet bread of the season.