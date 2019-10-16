Spiced Christmas Desserts That Taste Just Like Grandma's
There's nothing quite like Christmastime to bring us back to the smells and sounds of Grandma's kitchen. From the ring of her old-school crank timer (why buy anything digital when you've got the original?) to the aroma of freshly-baked delights wafting from her oven, nothing could keep us out of grandma's kitchen come baking season. With a crack of her cookie jar, you'd find something sweet just begging you to spoil dinner.On chilly December days, our favorite finds were full of holiday flavor–special treats you were only lucky enough to taste before the annual holiday party or after Christmas dinner. Classic spices, like gingerbread, molasses, cinnamon, and nutmeg, filled these signature recipes with Yuletide spirit. These days, you can bring that same holiday cheer to your kitchen with the right spiced cookie, cake, trifle, or pie. Here we've rounded up our best spiced desserts to bring a taste of Grandma's baking into your kitchen this holiday.
Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Nothing says Christmastime quite like a trifle, and this holiday showstopper layers on the spices.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Swap out the Pecan Pie. Ground cinnamon and ginger give these portable bars a spiced twist.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Toffee, almond candy bars, and a spiced cream cheese frosting combine to bring new life to a box of spice cake mix.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
This simple pumpkin Bundt is literally dripping with seasonal sweets.
Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie
Molasses mingles with the richness of shortbread in this desperation pie that couldn't be easier to make.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Who says pumpkin spice recipes are only for autumn? This recipe's similarities to a classic snickerdoodle will surprise you, but its pumpkin flavor makes it a standout.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
A slice of this cinnamon-filled cake is fitting for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, and any time in between.
Classic Gingerbread
Recipe: Classic Gingerbread
An upgrade from your classic cookies, this old-fashioned gingerbread cake is tender and rich.
Spicy Molasses Gingerbread People
Recipe: Spicy Molasses Gingerbread People
Gather the kids before you decorate these spice cookies. Frosting together is half the fun.
Gingerbread Cookies
Recipe: Gingerbread Cookies
Whether you're using them to top your holiday white cake or taking them to your next cookie swap, these Gingerbread Cookies give you the option to think beyond the gingerbread man with cookie cutouts like a reindeer or car.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Creamy and slightly boozy, this seasonal spice cake offers a whole new way for Christmas guests to enjoy their eggnog.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Warm up your kitchen with this slow cooker dessert. Serve alongside a post-dinner cup of coffee of generous helping of ice cream, and this sweet combination takes the cake.
Molasses Crinkles
Recipe: Molasses Crinkles
Loaded with Christmas spices, like ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, you couldn't fit more holiday spirit into these cookies if you tried.