25 Sheet Pan Desserts That'll Feed A Crowd

Layer cakes and pies are impressive, but there's something comforting about using one kitchen tool to bake all of your desserts. If you're baking for a crowd, don't fret. This list of our most sought-after sheet pan desserts will come in handy.

Say goodbye to those hard-to-master dessert recipes. These dishes all start and end with a sheet pan. For all the novice bakers, try your hand at baking Funfetti Sugar Cookies and for the professional bakers, whip up a delicious Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing. Baking skills aside, you'll want to store these recipes in your recipe box under desserts to feed a crowd. Whether you're whipping up a tasty treat for a church potluck or school bake sale, these desserts will save the day.

Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

This decadent cake is made with Dr. Pepper, fudgy chocolate, and toasted pecans.

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Kitchen Sink Cookies

Not your Mama's chocolate chip cookies—these treats are jam packed with plenty of pantry-staple, flavorful ingredients like oats, almonds, and corn chips.

Easy Sugar Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Easy Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies, but make them funfetti! No one can resist a colorful dessert, especially when they're topped with a sweet frosting.

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Impress guests by making these super easy red velvet cookies. You don't even have to tell them you used boxed cake mix. Your secret is safe with us.

Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

These refreshing citrus confections are a great addition to any decadent dessert spread. 

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

These classic Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies bring us back to our childhood days.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

With a crispy exterior and a gooey center, these treats won't last long on the dessert table.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown butter stars as the key ingredient in these extra tender chocolate chip cookies.

Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Perfectly salty, sweet, and nutty— these soft shortbread cookies are an excellent choice for any gathering.

Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Credit: Katie Strasberg Rousso

Recipe: Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

These cake-like double chocolate cookies are a crowd pleaser.

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

These First Lady approved pastries are always a hit at every gathering.

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Cinnamon and sugar are a tasty pair making these melt-in-your-mouth cookies an all-time favorite. 

Blond Texas Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Blond Texas Sheet Cake

This oh-so-simple spinoff of the the beloved chocolate Texas Sheet Cake uses white cake mix to make a scrumptious counterpart topped with caramel-pecan frosting. 

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Whip up these simple, creamy cookies when you're short on time. They're ready to eat in just 35 minutes.

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream Recipe

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream Recipe

Nothing says a birthday celebration quite like a colorful sheet cake and a stack of candles.

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies Recipe

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies Recipe

For all the chocolate lovers out there, these cookies are packed with chunks of chocolate and toasted pecans.

Coconut Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Coconut Cookies

These Coconut cookies have a nutty flavor and crispy texture.

Belgian Spice Cookies Recipe

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Belgian Spice Cookies Recipe

These irresistible spiced cookies should make an appearance at every holiday party.

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Break out your baking sheets and create these buttery shortbread cookies.

Pecan Pralines

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Pralines

The perfect pecan praline will melt in your mouth. It is flat and hard on the outside, but soft on the inside giving way to a subtle crispy sugar texture.

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate chips create these bite-sized treats.

Wacky Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Wacky Cake

This old-school chocolate cake got its name from the unconventional list (or lack there of) ingredients. Even better, you mix it together on the pan meaning hardly any clean-up for a quick and easy crowd favorite. 

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

Everything you love about creamy cheesecake transformed into cherry topped, bite-sized confections.

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

You can't go wrong with bringing these sweet and tangy cookies to any holiday party or as a hostess gift.

Classic Birthday Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Classic Birthday Cake 

Who said you need a birthday to make a birthday cake? This sheet cake brings the beloved and nostalgic flavor and colorful sprinkles of birthday cake without the hassle. 

