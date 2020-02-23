25 Sheet Pan Desserts That'll Feed A Crowd
Layer cakes and pies are impressive, but there's something comforting about using one kitchen tool to bake all of your desserts. If you're baking for a crowd, don't fret. This list of our most sought-after sheet pan desserts will come in handy.
Say goodbye to those hard-to-master dessert recipes. These dishes all start and end with a sheet pan. For all the novice bakers, try your hand at baking Funfetti Sugar Cookies and for the professional bakers, whip up a delicious Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing. Baking skills aside, you'll want to store these recipes in your recipe box under desserts to feed a crowd. Whether you're whipping up a tasty treat for a church potluck or school bake sale, these desserts will save the day.
Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
This decadent cake is made with Dr. Pepper, fudgy chocolate, and toasted pecans.
Kitchen Sink Cookies
Not your Mama's chocolate chip cookies—these treats are jam packed with plenty of pantry-staple, flavorful ingredients like oats, almonds, and corn chips.
Easy Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies, but make them funfetti! No one can resist a colorful dessert, especially when they're topped with a sweet frosting.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Impress guests by making these super easy red velvet cookies. You don't even have to tell them you used boxed cake mix. Your secret is safe with us.
Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
These refreshing citrus confections are a great addition to any decadent dessert spread.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
These classic Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies bring us back to our childhood days.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
With a crispy exterior and a gooey center, these treats won't last long on the dessert table.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brown butter stars as the key ingredient in these extra tender chocolate chip cookies.
Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Perfectly salty, sweet, and nutty— these soft shortbread cookies are an excellent choice for any gathering.
Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
These cake-like double chocolate cookies are a crowd pleaser.
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
These First Lady approved pastries are always a hit at every gathering.
Brown Butter Snickerdoodles
Cinnamon and sugar are a tasty pair making these melt-in-your-mouth cookies an all-time favorite.
Blond Texas Sheet Cake
This oh-so-simple spinoff of the the beloved chocolate Texas Sheet Cake uses white cake mix to make a scrumptious counterpart topped with caramel-pecan frosting.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
Whip up these simple, creamy cookies when you're short on time. They're ready to eat in just 35 minutes.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream Recipe
Nothing says a birthday celebration quite like a colorful sheet cake and a stack of candles.
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies Recipe
For all the chocolate lovers out there, these cookies are packed with chunks of chocolate and toasted pecans.
Coconut Cookies
These Coconut cookies have a nutty flavor and crispy texture.
Belgian Spice Cookies Recipe
These irresistible spiced cookies should make an appearance at every holiday party.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
Break out your baking sheets and create these buttery shortbread cookies.
Pecan Pralines
The perfect pecan praline will melt in your mouth. It is flat and hard on the outside, but soft on the inside giving way to a subtle crispy sugar texture.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate chips create these bite-sized treats.
Wacky Cake
This old-school chocolate cake got its name from the unconventional list (or lack there of) ingredients. Even better, you mix it together on the pan meaning hardly any clean-up for a quick and easy crowd favorite.
Cheesecake Cookies
Everything you love about creamy cheesecake transformed into cherry topped, bite-sized confections.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
You can't go wrong with bringing these sweet and tangy cookies to any holiday party or as a hostess gift.
Classic Birthday Cake
Who said you need a birthday to make a birthday cake? This sheet cake brings the beloved and nostalgic flavor and colorful sprinkles of birthday cake without the hassle.