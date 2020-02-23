25 Sheet Pan Desserts That'll Feed A Crowd

Layer cakes and pies are impressive, but there's something comforting about using one kitchen tool to bake all of your desserts. If you're baking for a crowd, don't fret. This list of our most sought-after sheet pan desserts will come in handy.

Say goodbye to those hard-to-master dessert recipes. These dishes all start and end with a sheet pan. For all the novice bakers, try your hand at baking Funfetti Sugar Cookies and for the professional bakers, whip up a delicious Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing. Baking skills aside, you'll want to store these recipes in your recipe box under desserts to feed a crowd. Whether you're whipping up a tasty treat for a church potluck or school bake sale, these desserts will save the day.