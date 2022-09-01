Kick Your Pumpkin Spice Latte Up a Notch with JET-PUFFED Pumpkin Spiced Marshmallows
School is back in session, football season is right around the corner, and we think we felt a slight crispness to the air this morning. It's nearly fall, y'all and that means it's almost hot drink season. Whether your choice beverage is a pumpkin spice latte or a classic cup of cocoa, we can all agree that warm bevvies are best topped with marshmallows.
Well the experts from JET-PUFFED have some delectable seasonal offerings to give our drink of choice an extra something! Feast your eyes and taste buds on the JET-PUFFED Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows (photo above). They are the perfect addition to your hot chocolate or pumpkin spiced latte that screams, "fall is fun!" The light tan marshmallows are shaped like pumpkins and each are tiny flavor bombs of pumpkin spice and everything nice.
But that's not the only option JET-PUFFED has for your palate's pleasure. They are also giving candy corn lovers a new treat. Check out JET-PUFFED Candy Corn.
How cute would these be mixed into rice cereal treats? Or popcorn balls? Both seasonal varieties of marshmallows are available now in Target and Walmart.