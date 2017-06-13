8 Pumpkin Cupcake Recipes To Celebrate Fall
We think one of the best ways to enjoy pumpkin, one of fall's most classic foods, is indulging in a sweet dessert. While pumpkin pie is usually the popular choice for a holiday pumpkin dessert, these cupcake recipes are the perfect treat for any fall occasion. If you are looking for a quick and easy recipe, you can choose one that starts with a box of cake mix to save some time. Easily dress up basic pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese or marshmallow frosting. For the chocolate lover, you can add chocolate chips to a pumpkin batter or add pumpkin puree to a chocolate batter.
It's a tradition to enjoy pumpkin desserts during the fall season, but we wouldn't blame you for baking these delicious treats all year. So, pull out your favorite cake plate and load it up with tasty cupcakes for you and your family to enjoy. We guarantee they're going to love every one of these recipes.
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Enjoy a soft and moist pumpkin cupcake topped with homemade cream cheese frosting. These cupcakes will freeze for up to three months, so make a batch early in the season and enjoy one each week throughout the fall. The homemade cream cheese frosting is incredibly easy to make, only requiring four ingredients.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes
Start with a pumpkin spice cake and fill it with chocolate chips, and you have a perfectly sweet, fall-inspired treat. The only thing that makes this cupcake better is adding homemade cream cheese frosting on top. This recipe balances the cake batter to chocolate chip ratio, giving you an evenly dispersed bite every time.
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cupcakes
Give your traditional pumpkin cupcake an upgrade by combining it with the flavors of a classic snickerdoodle cookie. Exchange the yellow or white cake mix for store-bought spice cake and skip the additional spices for convenience. You won't miss it as the cinnamon-sugar cream cheese frosting adds plenty of flavoring.
Chocolate Pumpkin Cupcakes
This cupcake is for the chocolate-lovers because it uses a German Chocolate Cake mix for its base. This decadent treat, enhanced with mini-chocolate chips, looks adorable topped with orange frosting. Pumpkin and chocolate combine to make one delicious treat—and look great on any dessert table.
Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
These cupcakes, resembling mini-crustless pumpkin pies, are ideal for the holidays or any day throughout the fall. Altering traditional pie in this way makes these bite-size sweets rich and creamy. Sprinkle freshly grated nutmeg as a garnish on top of the sweetened whipped cream frosting, made from heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, sour cream, and vanilla extract.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Kick your pumpkin-flavored treats up a notch by adding cinnamon, fresh ginger, ground cloves, and sea salt. The frosting uses low-fat cream cheese, helping to keep it light and fluffy. As a topping, use Turbinado sugar for a sparkly, sweet garnish to the cupcakes.
Spiced Pumpkin Cupcakes with Marshmallow Frosting
Instead of pairing your pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, swap it for this recipe with a marshmallow topping. Start with store-bought marshmallow creme and make it even sweeter by adding vanilla extract and sugar. The spiced cupcakes have perfectly proportioned spices, so follow the recipe to get the same results.
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting
Nothing says fall like pumpkin and caramel. Use a straw to poke holes into your baked cupcakes and fill them with caramel sauce. Finish by topping these cupcakes with a sweet frosting and extra caramel drizzle for a delightful and delicious treat.