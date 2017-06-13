8 Pumpkin Cupcake Recipes To Celebrate Fall

We think one of the best ways to enjoy pumpkin, one of fall's most classic foods, is indulging in a sweet dessert. While pumpkin pie is usually the popular choice for a holiday pumpkin dessert, these cupcake recipes are the perfect treat for any fall occasion. If you are looking for a quick and easy recipe, you can choose one that starts with a box of cake mix to save some time. Easily dress up basic pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese or marshmallow frosting. For the chocolate lover, you can add chocolate chips to a pumpkin batter or add pumpkin puree to a chocolate batter.

It's a tradition to enjoy pumpkin desserts during the fall season, but we wouldn't blame you for baking these delicious treats all year. So, pull out your favorite cake plate and load it up with tasty cupcakes for you and your family to enjoy. We guarantee they're going to love every one of these recipes.