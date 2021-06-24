Pudding mix is one of the unsung heroes of dessert. Sure, we sing the praises of a velvety, homemade pudding, but sometimes, convenience can be just as delicious. Whip up instant pudding on its own and it's sure to be a hit, but incorporate it into a recipe and you've got a shortcut to a show-stopping dessert. Plus, you don't have to worry about the possibility of a clumpy mixture, since a mix is foolproof for all cooks, burgeoning and seasoned alike. As pudding mix comes in many different flavors, you can even get creative with the recipes and put your own spin on it. You'll find cake recipes using pudding and other easy recipes using pudding mix, including the likes of donuts, trifles, and parfaits. The options are vast; all that's left is for you to pick a flavor and experiment. The proof is in the pudding, and the results are tasty.