Desserts Worthy of a Prince's Birthday Party
Coconut-Banana Pudding
Who wouldn’t love a slight twist on a Southern classic? This delightful dessert is perfect for serving in individual bowls or family-style. The coconut adds just enough excitement to impress even the pickiest Prince!
Chocolate Chunk-Mocha Cookies
You can’t go wrong with a chocolate cookie, and these sweet treats take the classic chocolate chip cookie to a whole new level. This prince birthday party idea is so easy to make, and the five-ingredient frosting is a delightful combination of cocoa and coffee.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Sheet cakes are the ideal dessert to serve at any birthday party because they’re easy to make, they serve a large group, and they’re beautifully elegant. The mixture of fresh strawberries and sweet buttermilk definitely creates a flavor fit for a prince!
Mocha Java Cakes
The Mocha Java Cakes are formed into individual desserts, which make them perfect for serving at birthday parties! The rich melted chocolate center will undoubtedly make any chocoholic excited. Want to hear the best part? They only take 45 minutes to make.
Lemon-Basil Butter Cookies
These Lemon-Basil Butter Cookies are the supreme choice for a more sophisticated prince birthday party. The combination of fresh basil and lemon juice makes for a delightfully refreshing treat.
The Red Velvet Cake
If you’re throwing a prince themed birthday party, the Red Velvet Cake is the ultimate choice! Popular in Victorian times, velvet cakes are the result of blended flour and cornstarch. This tasty treat deserves a place on every prince’s table.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
It’s a stunning, triple-chocolate version of the traditional pound cake, and this decadent dessert is the ideal choice for a prince birthday cake. He won’t be able to resist a second slice!
Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream
We all scream for ice cream, but princes need something a little more extravagant! This homemade Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream is sure to dazzle all of the birthday party guests. It’s complete with swirled plums, rich buttermilk, and fresh lemon juice.
Mississippi Mud Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie
This Mississippi Mud Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie is the ultimate dessert indulgence. Topped off with marshmallows and chocolate frosting, this yummy treat is sure to amaze! Warning: you wont be able to resist a second serving.
The Coconut Chiffon Cake
It’s a masterpiece sweet that has crowned dining room tables for more than a hundred years! The Coconut Chiffon Cake is simply divine; it’s complete with marvelous swirls of meringue and coconut doused cake layers. Prince George would surely give this one a thumbs up.
Tres Leches Cake
This outstanding dessert takes a little extra effort, but even Prince George would be impressed by the Tres Leches Cake. The mixture of feathery frosting, moist cake, and creamy sauce is sure to delight all of your prince themed party guests.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
This flavorful treat is the perfect selection for any prince that’s not in the mood for cake and ice cream! The Mini Strawberry Tarts are a charming mixture of lemon juice, cream cheese, and whipped cream. Elegant and accessible, you can’t go wrong with a tasty tart.
Decadent Chocolate-Espresso Cheesecake
This over-the-top cheesecake is a definite prince themed birthday party crowd pleaser! Garnished with dark bittersweet chocolate shards and mouthwatering cheesecake, this coffee flavored dessert is meant to complete the birthday party dessert table.
Chewy Peanut Bars
It’s hard not love a delectable combination of sticky-sweet peanut butter and rich, gooey chocolate. This is one of our favorite price birthday party ideas because it’s just so easy to make!
Strawberry Dream Cake
This Strawberry Dream Cake is an elegant and eye-catching surprise! It’s sure to astonish at any prince themed birthday party. The fluffy whipped frosting and upright strawberries make for a stunningly beautiful display.