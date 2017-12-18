Easy Slab Pie Recipes To Make All Winter Long

Between Thanksgiving, Christmas, holiday parties, the kids home from school on winter break, football watch parties, and book club, there are countless reasons to host a crowd during the winter season. If you are entertaining a big group, check "dessert" off your list because these slab pie recipes are the easiest idea for a crowd.

Cozy up by the fireplace with a slice of pecan, apple, chocolate, or pumpkin slab pie, or try a new recipe that the kids will love, like strawberry pop-tart slab pie. Baking in one dish is another reason to love these recipes—and your sheet pan. These slab pies make both cooking and cleanup a snap. And because you can create and serve slab pies right in your sheet pan, they're perfect for baking and taking to neighbors' houses, potlucks, or school parties. Dig in.