Easy Slab Pie Recipes To Make All Winter Long

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated August 10, 2022
Credit: King Arthur Flour / Pinterest

Between Thanksgiving, Christmas, holiday parties, the kids home from school on winter break, football watch parties, and book club, there are countless reasons to host a crowd during the winter season. If you are entertaining a big group, check "dessert" off your list because these slab pie recipes are the easiest idea for a crowd. 

Cozy up by the fireplace with a slice of pecan, apple, chocolate, or pumpkin slab pie, or try a new recipe that the kids will love, like strawberry pop-tart slab pie. Baking in one dish is another reason to love these recipes—and your sheet pan. These slab pies make both cooking and cleanup a snap. And because you can create and serve slab pies right in your sheet pan, they're perfect for baking and taking to neighbors' houses, potlucks, or school parties. Dig in.

Oreo Slab Pie

Credit: Pillsbury.com / Pinterest

This Oreo slab pie is perfect for nights when the kids have company, and the filling is no-bake for ease. Allow the crust to cool completely before adding a thick layer of hot fudge. The cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla no-bake filling is the perfect basis for a cookie crumble topping. 

Apple Slab Pie with Maple Icing

Credit: Sally’s Baking Addiction / Pinterest

The only thing improving apple pie is sweet maple icing (and maybe an extra scoop of vanilla icing). Mold this pie into any shape you want. Just keep it on your sheet pan. A buttery homemade crust makes this classic pie a fan favorite in its new (and hopefully improved) presentation.  

Strawberry Pop-Tart Slab Pie

Credit: Food52 / Pinterest

Does this make it acceptable to have pie for breakfast? Yes, yes, it does. Transform your nostalgia for pop-tarts into a dessert every adult will approve of eating after a holiday meal. Not only is this slab pie delicious, but it will look adorable next to your fancy feast. 

Chocolate Cream Slab Pie

Credit: How Sweet Eats / Pinterest

The chocolate-lovers at your table will want a whole pan of this pie to themselves—it's that good. This chocolatey slab pie is more like a brownie and great when you're short on time as you can substitute graham cracker or store-bought crust for homemade. Everything is insignificant in comparison to the chocolate layers and shaved chocolate topping. 

Cheesecake-Marbled Pumpkin Slab Pie

Credit: Smitten Kitchen / Pinterest

Rich, delicious pumpkin cheesecake made for a crowd—that's a double win. You have enough to worry about between the turkey and side dishes, so ease your dessert worries by making a slab pie as good as any pumpkin pie. Slab pie also bakes quicker as the filling isn't as large, and the crust spreads more thinly. 

White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: MyRecipes / Pinterest

This dessert is the coziest flavor combo for winter, and we like just about any recipe with a splash of bourbon. Bourbon, pecans, and caramel make this slab pie an instant Southern classic. 

Caramel Apple Slab Pie

Credit: A Spicy Perspective / Pinterest

Topping the pie with caramel sauce when it's still hot from the oven makes for gooey goodness. If you are a traditional Dutch Apple Pie fan, then you'll love this easy-to-bake alternative. Switching to a food processor to help create this dough adds even more simplicity to this straightforward recipe. 

Meyer Lemon Meringue Slab Pie

Credit: Living Better Together / Pinterest

Add a bright citrus dessert to those cold winter days for an immediate pick-me-up. Balancing the sweet and tartness in this recipe's custard is ideal for topping the light and flakey crust. Enjoy this slab pie for up to five days when refrigerated. 

Chocolate Pudding Slab Pie with Peanut Butter Mascarpone Whipped Cream

Credit: Joanne Eats Well With Others / Pinterest

The name of this recipe is a mouthful, so we think we'll rename it "Amazingly Delicious." Adding peanut butter to chocolate is a dessert no-brainer, especially when combined to make this slab pie rich enough to feed the whole family. Remember to allow time to refrigerate so you can make those perfect slices.  

Cottage Cheese Strawberry Jam Slab Pie

Credit: My Zucchini Recipes / Pinterest

Because this recipe calls for jam instead of fresh fruit, you can make it all year long with any flavor you like. This slab pie, made mostly from pantry staples, is great to whip up for last-minute guests.

Marshmallow-Brown Butter-Pumpkin Slab Pie

Credit: Tablespoon.com / Pinterest

The comfort of toasty marshmallows with the seasonal flavor of pumpkin pie makes for an ideal winter treat for a night in by the fire. Like roasting over an open flame, the toasted marshmallows add a camp-like feeling to this recipe. Upgrade your traditional pumpkin pie this year.

Apricot Slab Pie

Credit: Kraft Recipes / Pinterest

Don't worry about searching for fresh apricots. This recipe calls for canned apricot halves and tastes just as good. Sliced almonds and brown sugar give this fruity dish an excellent texture and taste.

Pear Cranberry Slab Pie

Credit: Martha Stewart / Pinterest

If you stored remaining cranberries in the freezer after Thanksgiving, use them for this not-too-sweet, just-right pie. The pear and cranberry filling, topped with crunchy oat-pecan crumbles, balances traditional seasonal flavors in one pan.

Chocolate Pecan Slab Pie

Credit: King Arthur Flour / Pinterest

A chocolate crust sets this sweet Southern pie apart from the others. It's a must-try. With only six ingredients, it's a slab pie worth adding to your next holiday menu.

Four-Flavor Slab Pie

Credit: Food Network / Pinterest

Can't decide which dessert to serve your crowd? This four-flavor pie recipe satisfies every taste and still only uses one pan. Get a little crafty with your baking skills and enjoy an apple, cherry, pumpkin, and pecan pie with flavors designed for endless compliments. 

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Don't put those cookie cutters away too soon. Use these shapes to top your fresh and fruity slab pie for a festive design. Covered in sugar, the berry, honey, and vanilla filling will taste and look great.

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Even if this slab pie's braided crust looks intimidating, trust us when we say it's still an easy recipe to follow. Keep the dough cold to help create your twists and add your favorite berries for this fruity filling. Substitute cranberries or any other fruit for a customized dessert.

Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Cinnamon and sugar can make any dish feel like a winter dessert. Take advantage of the plum season and add peaches for a unique fruity filling. Switch apple pie for this simple one-tray crumble.  

Stone Fruit Lattice Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

It's great when it takes longer for your dessert to cool than to prepare, even though waiting to taste it might be tricky. Stone fruit, or fruit with pits in its center, includes anything from peaches and nectarines to cherries and mangos. Choose your freshest fruit for the season and enjoy.

Granny Smith Slab Pie

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Apple pies are classic for a reason—everyone loves one. But, when baking for a large holiday crowd, you might want an easier option. Add an egg wash and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar for a shiny final touch.

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Don't wait for warmer weather to enjoy Key Lime pie. This slab pie option uses fresh lime juice and sweetened condensed milk for a tart filling. The Strawberry Whipped Cream is an option for in-season topping, but traditional whipped cream works just as well. 

Puffed Pastry Summer Fruit Slab Pie

Credit: Photo: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Assemble this dessert for an impressive presentation that is easier to make than you expect. Using frozen puff pastries helps make this dessert come together a bit easier. Top with your favorite fruit slices and a sweet mascarpone cheese mixture, and your guests will love it.

Slab Pie Pastry Crust

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Start with this straightforward slab pie crust and leave the rest to your imagination. You can create a version of a traditional fruit pie or try a chocolate-candy combination your family will love. It's a "make-your-own" baking adventure you'll want to take more than once. 

By Mary Shannon Wells