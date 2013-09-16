45 Dazzling Thanksgiving Pie Recipes

The bird may take center stage for the main meal, but these beautiful pies are sure to give a show-stopping sweet ending to your feast. From appetizers to dessert, Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather together over a delicious holiday spread. That may mean relishing sweet potato pies baked from beloved family recipes or baking up unfamiliar ones to create new memories.

For fresh takes on familiar classics and new ways to serve up sweet seasonal flavor, here's some delicious new approaches to Thanksgiving pies. While the ingredients are familiar—pumpkins, pecans, sweet potatoes, and apples, for starters—these pies stand out in flavor that's too good to have just one slice. The Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie, or Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie may make you nuts for dessert. The Chocolate Silk Pie is as decadent as its name suggests and the Purple Sweet Potato Pie is simply as tasty as it is eye-catching. With so many to choose from, you'll be tempted to make several festive pies. Go right ahead. An abundance of Thanksgiving pie is our favorite way to show our gratitude to loved ones.