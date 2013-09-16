45 Dazzling Thanksgiving Pie Recipes
The bird may take center stage for the main meal, but these beautiful pies are sure to give a show-stopping sweet ending to your feast. From appetizers to dessert, Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather together over a delicious holiday spread. That may mean relishing sweet potato pies baked from beloved family recipes or baking up unfamiliar ones to create new memories.
For fresh takes on familiar classics and new ways to serve up sweet seasonal flavor, here's some delicious new approaches to Thanksgiving pies. While the ingredients are familiar—pumpkins, pecans, sweet potatoes, and apples, for starters—these pies stand out in flavor that's too good to have just one slice. The Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie, or Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie may make you nuts for dessert. The Chocolate Silk Pie is as decadent as its name suggests and the Purple Sweet Potato Pie is simply as tasty as it is eye-catching. With so many to choose from, you'll be tempted to make several festive pies. Go right ahead. An abundance of Thanksgiving pie is our favorite way to show our gratitude to loved ones.
Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Coconut milk is an unexpected addition to the classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, but its ready to prove its dessert potential. This delicious, spiced pie also just so happens to be dairy free.
Granny Smith Apple Pie
The secret ingredient that upgrades this Thanksgiving pie is roasted Granny Smith apples. The apples can be prepared a day or two in advance to help the pie come together faster.
Old-Fashioned Sour Cream-Raisin Pie
We're pulling this old-fashioned pie out of the archives because it deserves a comeback. We've got the tips and tricks to guarantee a successful revival, but no need to let Grandma know that you prefer this recipe to hers.
Texas Pecan Pie
The pecans are the star of this no-fuss pie. It's the quintessential and straightforward Thanksgiving pecan pie. You don't mess with the classics just like you don't mess with Texas.
Chess Pie
Vintage recipes will always be worthy of a place on your holiday menu, especially this chess pie. You probably have most of the ingredients on hand to make this classic pie.
Chocolate Silk Pie
This airy pie is just the right amount of sweet. Chocolate-lovers will be thankful for this satiny addition to the holiday dessert spread.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Of all of our Thanksgiving dessert recipes, this might just be the easiest one yet. For a crisp crust (no more soggy bottom!), use a metal pie pan and pre-bake your crust with pie weights.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream
The more sweet potatoes you have on your Thanksgiving menu, the better, in our opinion. This double-crusted dessert gets even sweeter with a hefty dollop of molasses whipped cream.
Fig Pie
Make the most of fresh figs by baking them into a sweet pie. This unique fruit pie deserves a spot among the greats.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
You can't go wrong with this classic recipe that tastes just like the one Grandma whipped up in her kitchen. This double crust version is a must-have on the Thanksgiving table.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Instead of making a chocolate pie and a pecan pie, combine the two for one rich dessert. Giving credit where credit's due—to the Lone Star State—you'll be grateful you stumbled across this recipe.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Bring this pie to Thanksgiving dinner and everyone will be asking for the decadent recipe. Each layer of this pie is better than the last for the perfect forkful.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
After a big Thanksgiving meal, mini pumpkin pies will allow you to still enjoy a bite of this classic holiday dessert. They're as tasty as they are adorable.
Pear Pie
Cinnamon, cardamom, and a touch of bourbon complement pears for a pie that just the right amount of sweet. Our Pear Pie is just as delicious whether served warm or chilled.
Mini Apple Pies
Crust-lovers will rejoice when they see these bite-sized apple pies that have no shortage of flaky crust. It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without apple pie, but these miniatures ensure that you'll have appetite to spare so you can try a variety of options in the dessert spread.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Once you've made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. Simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle with sugar, top with the pecan mixture, and bake. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and makes the dish even more Southern.
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
If you have extra sweet potatoes on hand, this pie will put them to good use. Browning the butter with spices kicks this classic pie up a notch that we never knew we needed.
Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Chocolate crust with a sweet and sticky chocolate-pecan filling is topped with a chocolate drizzle. Bring this pretty pie to this year's celebration and you be roped into promising it for next year too.
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie
Baking the sweet potatoes is the secret step to this pie's amazing flavor. Orange zest and bourbon are the secret ingredients for a tasty pie that's not too sweet.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Give your go-to pecan pie a welcome upgrade with this recipe. This pie will satisfy everyone at your Thanksgiving table, and only takes 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Not your typical apple pie, this version amps up the seasonal, Southern flavors. Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts are added to the filling.
Purple Sweet Potato Pie
This classic dessert has a whole new look thanks to purple sweet potatoes. This colorful potato variety lends itself to creamy texture and subtle flavor.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Pecan pie and cheesecake come together to make this absolutely delicious fall pie. Layered desserts are our favorite way to build in sweet, seasonal flavor,
Barbara Bush's Chocolate Pecan Pie
Trust this former first lady when she says this chocolate-pecan pie is the best you'll ever have. This ooey, gooey take on a pecan pie is worthy of a presidential Thanksgiving feast.
Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce
If you've never had a cushaw, let us introduce you. This winter squash pie, best topped with custard sauce and a few candied pecans, will be a new must-have on your Thanksgiving table.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
If you didn't think butterscotch pie could get any better, we've got the recipe for you. Make the spirited caramel sauce in advance and then drizzle over the pie before serving.
Chocolate Pudding Pie
Homemade pudding and chopped dark chocolate bring rich flavor to this classic pie. Top with freshly whipped cream for an incredibly decadent slice.
Egg Custard Pie
This old-fashioned pie is silky smooth with the perfect crunch from the crust. It's easy as can be to make and delightfully homey.
Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies
Bite-sized desserts are always a hit at Thanksgiving. Perfect for those who want to sample a range of pies on the table, these mini pies make up for their small size with big flavor.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
This apple pie is topped with a layer of iced cinnamon rolls. It's the kind of over-the-top decadence that Thanksgiving calls for.
Persimmon Pie with Pecan Streusel
Fresh persimmons star in this pie, but can easily be substituted for the pre-pureed kind to delicious effect. Top this pie with pecan streusel for the ultimate fall delight.
Fudge Pie
Semi-sweet chocolate and pecans make this pie irresistible. A healthy scoop of vanilla ice cream certainly won't hurt it either.
Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
This pie relies on the fragrant, tart, and tasty apples that hail from Benton County, Arkansas. A drizzle of Caramel Sauce and a scoop of ice cream are all you need to finish off this heirloom apple pie.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Combine your favorite Thanksgiving dessert recipes into one delicious cheesecake! A sweet Praline Topping sends this pie over the edge.
Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
Buttery cinnamon graham cracker crust and lots of melted chocolate make a seemingly-perfect pie even better. With a moist, crumbly crust and a decadent, creamy filling, it's hard to say no to seconds of this pie.
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie
Pumpkin and pecan are a flavor marriage in heaven on the Thanksgiving table. With flavor more than accounted for, create this pie's signature chunky texture by leaving those extra-big blueberry-size pieces in the Pecan Streusel Topping mix.
Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Make and refrigerate this fluffy pie without the topping a day ahead. Whip and add the topping before serving and don't skimp on the toasted coconut.
Bean Pie
Hear us out. Navy beans combined with eggs, milk, sugar, warm cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice, bake into a surprisingly delicious dessert that will hold its own alongside pumpkin and sweet potato pies.
Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust
This custard pie is as silky as can be inside a course cornmeal crust. Serve up this sweet pie with whipped cream and a drizzle of sorghum to drive home the flavors of the mountains.
Disney World Apple Pie
Bring a little magic to the buffet spread. This buttery Disney dessert from the Whispering Canyon Café is absolutely delightful.
Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel
Subtle flavor additions take apple pie to the next level. Rye-spiked crust and cider caramel add layers of earthy and not-too-sweet goodness.
Mini Pumpkin Pies with Maple Whipped Cream
Miniature and with a few unexpected twists, these apple pies are the bite-sized treats needed to spice up the dessert blowout. These pies replace typical crust options with flaky phyllo, topped off with elevated whipped cream.
Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
We're convinced it's impossible to resist this tempting pie, sliced up to show off its chocolatey pumpkin filling. It has all the decadence of a chocolate torte with all of the well-loved seasonal flare of a pumpkin pie.