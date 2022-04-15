The Best Pie Recipes To Make All Summer Long
If you think pies are just for fall and winter holidays, think again. From refreshing chilled pies, to easy no-bake pies, to pies that highlight the best fruits of summer, there are plenty of pies to make during the summer months. One thing we love about these pie recipes for summer is that they're easy to transport, so they're a great dessert choice to take along to a backyard cookout or potluck supper. They're also a great make-ahead option, so you can prepare them a day or two in advance of serving if needed.
If you're a fan of citrus, you have to try our Heavenly Key Lime Pie or our Atlantic Beach Pie, which is often referred to as the easiest pie ever. We've also got plenty of pie recipes that make the most of in-season peaches, like our Peach Divinity Icebox Pie and Peach Crumble Pie. And the list goes on and on. After reading through our collection of recipes, you'll be looking for a reason to pull out your pie plate to whip up one of our best summer pie recipes.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie
Make the most of fresh strawberries by using them for the filling and topping of this chilled pie that doesn't need to be baked. Plus, it's a great make-ahead option.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie
You may be surprised to see such a short ingredient list for this pie recipe. Half a cup of Key lime juice comes together with Key lime zest, sweet condensed milk, and eggs to create a refreshing pie that showcases the flavors of the citrus fruit.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Just 15 minutes of hands-on time is required to make this icebox pie.
Atlantic Beach Pie
Recipe: Atlantic Beach Pie
This pie starts with a saltine cracker crust that's filled with a creamy citrus filling that's then topped off with homemade whipped topping.
Pineapple Pie
Recipe: Pineapple Pie
While we call for homemade crust, you can substitute it with store-bought crust if you're short on time.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Colorful peaches truly shine in this pie recipe.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Cool and creamy, this icebox take on chocolate pie is a great summer option for chocolate lovers. Make sure you make it far enough in advance to allow it to chill for at least eight hours before serving.
Tropical Coconut-Citrus Pie
Recipe: Tropical Coconut-Citrus Pie
Think of this recipe as ambrosia in pie form.
Peach Custard Pie
Recipe: Peach Custard Pie
We use the technique of blind baking, which is baking the crust before adding the filling, to ensure that ii comes out crispy and not soggy.
Cherry Flag Pie
Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie
This patriotic pie will be the star of any 4th of July party. Brushing the crust with an egg wash before baking gives it a beautiful golden color.
Watermelon Pie
Recipe: Watermelon Pie
We've got you covered with a fun new way to serve watermelon this summer.
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
This recipe makes six personal pies, great for a summertime ladies' lunch or dinner party. You can easily double for larger crowds, just make sure you add the extra ingredients to your grocery list.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
A creamy buttermilk tart creates a smooth canvas for displaying summer berries. While it's pictured with a mixture of fresh blueberries and blackberries, you can also use other in-season fruit.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
A homemade pretzel crust serves as the perfect base for a creamy strawberry filling. Think of this as a pie version of classic strawberry pretzel salad.
Peach Crumble Pie
Recipe: Peach Crumble Pie
We recommend serving this streusel-topped pie with vanilla ice cream.
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie
Make the most of every variety of fresh summer berries you have on hand with this slab pie that's a good size for larger crowds.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie
We turned the classic summertime drink into a pie that will transport you to the tropics in just one bite.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
To make Key limes easier to juice, you can microwave them for 10 seconds. If you want to use a bottled variety, make sure it is 100% pure Key lime juice.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
While the lemon and blueberry topping is a great addition to the top of this pie, you can also serve it without.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Just a handful of ingredients are needed to pull together this cool cheesecake. No cooking required!
Strawberry Cream Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie
Instead of a classic pie crust, this cream pie is served up in a crust mad with chocolate cookies for even more flavor.
South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
While it's not required, we recommend garnishing the top of this classic pie with toasted coconut for a finishing touch that ties it all together.