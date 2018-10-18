8 Unique Southern Pies You Won't Find Anywhere Else

From tomato sandwiches to aspic, the South is home to plenty of culinary quirks. Call us old-fashioned, but we just have our own way of doing things—and we don't care much what anyone else has to say about it. So much of the South's rich culinary history is highly localized—there are certain dishes that you'll only find in a specific radius of square miles. Today, we're letting you in on a few regional secrets, introducing you to some of our favorite unique Southern pies with big stories.

We're inviting you on a little road trip—an imaginary excursion through the Southern states, each one with a particular pie worthy of your own holiday table. You won't need a map, a seat belt, or car keys for this journey—just an appetite to try something different. These pies, each with a distinct provenance, are full of stories and flavors that are unique to the states from which they came. Feeling adventurous? Bake a streusel-topped persimmon pie inspired by the tangy fruit that grows wild throughout North Carolina. Then try a transparent pie, which is as beloved in some corners of the Bluegrass State as a glass of well-aged bourbon. Or treat yourself to a smooth pumpkin pie made with cushaw squash, an old-time favorite of Cajun and Creole cooks in Louisiana. Wherever you call home, these old-fashioned pies will give you even more reasons to be thankful.