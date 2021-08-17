25 Savory Southern Pie Recipes That Are Like Comfort In a Crust

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated June 06, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

While we could sit around all day and dreamily discuss our favorite sweet Southern pies—like buttermilk pie, strawberry-rhubarb pretzel pie, sweet potato pie, and the beloved pecan pie—the crust doesn't stop there. The savory side of the spectrum deserves just as much appreciation. Think classics like old-fashioned tomato pie (the best way to use your summer tomatoes), tamale pie, chicken pot pie, macaroni pie (you read that correctly), and even Texas-loved Frito pie.

These savory Southern pies are as comforting as a fuzzy blanket on a rainy night, and you'll be itching to pull out the skillet or pie dish for dinner this week. Here are 25 scrumptious savory pie recipes to enjoy at home. 

1 of 25

Heirloom Tomato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

Nothing makes summer tomatoes sing more beautifully than a tomato pie, and this recipe is a step up from the basic pie you might've made before. It contains bacon, cheese, basil, and a homemade parmesan-buttermilk crust that really isn't to be skipped. 

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Frito Pie

Texans know this classic recipe that involves dolloping Texas chili (read: no beans) on top of corn chips with all the fixings—don't forget the jalapeños! Take it on-the-go by loading everything right into the Frito bag, just like they do at the State Fair. 

3 of 25

Creamy Spring Vegetable Pot Pie

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Spring Vegetable Pot Pie

Supremely flaky and buttery with a creamy, warm interior, this dish is bound to be the underrated star of the weeknight dinner table—and it doesn't even call for chicken. Just mounds of seasonal veggies.

Crab Pie

Crab Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab Pie

Like a seafood-forward quiche, this regional delicacy is a favorite amongst coastal Southerners. It includes lump crabmeat, sautéed spinach and leeks, and cream cheese for richness. Serve it at your next brunch for rave reviews.

5 of 25

Macaroni Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

Oh, yes, we did. A trifecta of cheeses (Gruyere, extra-sharp white Cheddar, and fontina) are the delicious secret to this sliceable take on everyone's favorite side dish. Fun fact: We love adding roasted broccoli to the filling for extra heartiness.

6 of 25

Chicken Tamale Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie

In the South, especially Texas, it's a sin not to love tamale pie. Ditch the tired taco night for this new take on tamales, served as a spoonable one-skillet pie with a corn muffin base, a layer of slightly-spicy chicken tamale mixture, and bubbling, golden cheese to top it all off.

7 of 25

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Have you ever seen dinnertime be so cute? All you need is your muffin tin to transform the classic flavor of chicken pot pie into fluffy, two-bite packages.

8 of 25

Coq au Vin Pot Pie with Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Crust

Recipe: Coq au Vin Pot Pie with Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Crust

Chef Regina Charboneau of Natchez, Mississippi, coined this pie-tastic rendition of a French classic. She gives it even more of a Southern spin by using a bacon-thyme biscuit dough as the golden-brown crust. 

9 of 25

Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato Mash

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato Mash

Southerners do love their sweet potatoes, and turns out, shepherd's pie does, too. This comfort classic gets a fun update with a topping of sweet potato mash made with Parmesan, sour cream, and butter. You know, all the good stuff. 

10 of 25

Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Chicken Pot Pie

Bet you've never made a chicken pot pie like this one, and you'll be sorry that you haven't until now. The cozy recipe gets a spicy, flavorful tweak from red curry paste.

11 of 25

Beef Tamale Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beef Tamale Pie

A skillet supper has never been more of a must-try. Layers of Tex-Mex ingredients make up the satisfying filling, while a package of corn muffin mix is used for the cornbread topping which, while it bakes, soaks up a lot of the flavorful juices. 

12 of 25

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

This recipe upgrades your savory pie experience by using crisp, buttery phyllo (instead of homemade dough) to create the tasty shell.  

13 of 25

Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies

Who doesn't love a hand pie? It instantly makes any meal a little more exciting. This recipe forgoes the usual sweet filling in favor of all the makings of chicken pot pie. The result is warm, comforting bites all around.

14 of 25

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-Up

This one is more like an ode to classic tamale pie, and we love this easy-to-make casserole form just as much as the original skillet. Plus, it feeds a crowd.

15 of 25

Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Topped with a flaky crust with cranberries and pecans, this pot pie is so tasty that it might rival any big feast itself. Beyond the holidays, make it using any cooked turkey breast. 

16 of 25

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

A pretty patchwork pastry top gives this chicken pot pie a new look. It's filled with favorite spring veggies like sweet peas, carrots, and leeks, as well as store-bought rotisserie chicken.

17 of 25

Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie

This tomato pie might remind you of the one your mother, aunt, or grandmother used to make. It's simple, made from a base of fresh tomatoes, mayonnaise, cheese, and chopped herbs such as basil, thyme, parsley, or chives.

18 of 25

Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust

The topping (made with a mix of sweet potatoes and gold potatoes) has this shepherd's pie ready to take on guests with a pretty presentation and a flavor that backs it up. 

19 of 25

Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie

Use your favorite kitchen multi-cooker to make a chicken pot pie dinner in no time.

20 of 25

Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

The standout detail to this not-your-basic tomato pie is a sour cream crust studded with bacon. It's then layered with colorful tomatoes, plenty of cheese, and herbs to tie it all together. 

21 of 25

Cheeseburger Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cheeseburger Pie

Well, this one might not be quite as Southern, but the sheer coziness of the ground beef savory pie gets it into the same spirit. It calls for alternating layers of ground beef and melty American cheese, as well as your usual burger night favorites like mayo, relish, yellow mustard, and even shredded iceberg lettuce. 

22 of 25

Creamy Tex-Mex Cornbread Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Tex-Mex Cornbread Bake

You won't have ever tasted a savory pie quite like this one. A simple Tex-Mex filling gets the perfect finish with an easy cornbread crust.

23 of 25

Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto

This isn't your mama's shepherd's pie. Pesto adds a fresh burst of herby flavor that hits your taste buds with every bite. 

Taco Pie

Taco Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Taco Pie

Taco Tuesday just got even more delicious with this one-pot meal that builds your "tacos" for you in just a slice. 

25 of 25

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms

Leeks and mushrooms add an indulgent and unique on your usual pot pie. Store-bought puff pastry makes the skillet pie a breeze to whip up at home.

