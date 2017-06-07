4 of Your Summer Pie Problems, Solved!

So many pies, so little time. You've completed your weekly farmers' market run, you have a stash of juicy fruits and berries, and now it's time to bake a pie. Where do you begin? Don't waste your seasonal fruit and cool cream making a throwaway pie. This season calls for a gorgeous pie that you'll be proud to share with friends and family. There are some mistakes that can easily be avoided while baking pies. Follow our advice to sidestep any baking mistakes and to ensure that your pie comes out picture-perfect every time. Follow these simple tips for the best pie on the block, guaranteed. You'll be on your way to perfect pies in no time.

1. Bubbled-over Fruit Filling

Leaks happen, especially with lattice pies. Crimp the edges of the pie tightly, and if it has a double crust, add steam vents. Be sure to bake the pie on a parchment-lined baking sheet to catch any drips.

2. Crumbly Cookie Crust

When making a cookie crust for an icebox pie, make sure the cookie crumbs are coated evenly with melted butter and are not too dry. For a nice thick crust, press into a pie pan with a measuring cup. Press the crumb crust into a pie pan just until it's firm. Applying too much pressure will turn it gummy and make it stick to the bottom of the pan.

WATCH: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

3. Weeping Meringue

Top the pie with meringue when the filling is still hot. This "cooks" the bottom of the meringue and prevents beads of liquid from rising to the top. Overbaking may also cause weeping.

4. Runny Fruit Filling