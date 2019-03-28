14 No-Bake Pies for Hot Summer Days
There are some things that only a fat slice of pie can fix—and a hot summer's day in the South is definitely one of those things, as long as that pie is cool, creamy, and incredibly tasty. When it's too hot outside to cook, these no-bake pies act like a cold sip of water in the desert, a deep dive into a swimming pool in the middle of July. From a frozen take on classic Key lime pie to a chilly rendition of peanut butter pie, these recipes are perfect for summer in the South. You'll find that these treats use store-bought pie crusts or the freezer to set a homemade cookie crust, for those days when turning on the oven just seems too tasking in the hot, muggy weather. Try our cream pies, ice cream pies, icebox pies, and more—these no-bake pie recipes will have you covered on even the hottest of summer days.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
This summer-ready pie is bright, sweet, and relentlessly refreshing just like the drink it's named after. Bonus: It's made with easy store-bought ingredients and takes less than hour to throw together.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
With a creamy filling and crunchy crust, this mile-high pie is about as dreamy as it gets. The crust, made with chocolate crisp rice cereal and chopped peanuts, is the ideal match for the silky smooth peanut butter filling.
Millionaire Pie
Recipe: Millionaire Pie
If you haven't heard of this old-school Southern pie, it's time to get acquainted. Crushed pineapple, sweet coconut, and crunchy pecans are suspended throughout this cool, creamy, and perfectly sweet pie.
Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
Hot chocolate may remind you of the holidays, but this no-bake pie version means you can enjoy the flavors of that winter treat year-round. This chocolate pie uses milk powder and instant coffee to enhance the flavor of both the milk and the cocoa in the recipe.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
A gingersnap crust dresses up this lemon pie and adds welcome spice. Just be sure to firmly press the crust mixture into the pie plate so it will hold when you cut into the pie.
Kool Aid Pie
Recipe: Kool Aid Pie
This pie instantly transports us back to childhood summers spent sipping on this sugary drink. Our recipe uses the Tropical Punch Flavor, but feel free to swap it out for your favorite Kool Aid flavor instead.
No-Bake Banana Split Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Banana Split Pie
The sundae of your dreams comes to life in this banana split pie. Everyone has their favorite sundae toppings, so feel free to add different fresh fruit, such as blueberries or blackberries, or swap out salted peanuts for the pecans. Just don't leave off the sprinkles!
Watermelon Pie
Recipe: Watermelon Pie
Who knew you could make pie out of watermelon? Let alone a no-bake pie. This recipe uses fresh watermelon (not watermelon-flavored gelatin) to make the filling of this retro chilled dessert.
S'mores Pie
Recipe: S'mores Pie
S'mores are one of our favorite summertime sweet treats. On days when it's just too hot to sit around the fire, try this no-bake pie instead. It combines all of the key components of the campfire dessert with a graham cracker crust, chocolate filling, and marshmallow crème topping.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
You're going to want a slice of this fruity pie on a hot summer's day. Made with blueberry cream cheese ice cream, everyone will be asking for seconds.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
This pie is for serious chocolate lovers. The "black bottom," is used to describe its decadent chocolate wafer crust. The crust is topped with a rich custard made with a half pound of bittersweet chocolate to pack in the chocolate flavor.
Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
Lemon and meringue go together like peanut butter and jelly. The homemade lemon curd is the special touch that gives this pie a burst of refreshing citrus flavor, while the toasted fluffy meringue balances it out with sweetness.
Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Imagine a classic Key lime pie but even more refreshing. That's exactly what this frozen ice cream pie recipe serves up. Top the pie with macadamia nuts, toasted coconut curls, and Key lime slices for an effortless but impressive look.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie
This pie only requires a handful of ingredients to make, and many are likely already in your pantry. With fresh strawberries inside the pie and on top, it's the perfect way to use up sweet farmers market berries.