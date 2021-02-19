This Key Lime Slab Pie Is So Good That I Made It Two Weekends in a Row

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My kitchen is all sunshine thanks to the slab pie recipe that I can't stop making. Our Key Lime Slab Pie recipe caught my eye one Friday afternoon and, on a whim, I whipped it up that weekend to shouts of glee from all gathered around my dining room table. That crust (so buttery), that filling (so tangy), and that perfectly pink whipped cream (so fluffy) were just the culinary trifecta I needed to brighten up the dinnertime doldrums—which is why you need to jump on this slab pie bandwagon.

I've made this pie two different ways. The first time, my grocery store was out of Key limes so, in a fit of desperation, I grabbed a two-pound bag of Persian limes and hoped for the best. The second time, I used the Key limes the recipe called for. I'll tell you what, it was delicious both ways. The Persian limes brought a tangier flavor whereas the Key limes were more subtle. For those who have ever wondered if you can swap the two in a pinch, my answer as it relates to this particular recipe is a resounding yes.

Before you get started, you're going to want to make sure you've set aside a decent amount of time for prep. The Slab Pastry Crust dough will need to chill for at least 30 minutes before you can roll it out, then you'll need to let it cool for about 30 minutes after prebaking (i.e. blind baking). Once you give it a quick cook with the Key (or Persian) lime filling it needs to cool for a full hour before it can be popped into the fridge to chill for another three, at least. All in, you should probably budget for at least five hours, though making it the day before you want to serve the pie is likely the best way to go.

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Now let's talk about that whipped cream. Let me start off by saying, I am absolutely an advocate of a few drops of pink food coloring gel added to the strawberry concoction. That's a no-brainer for me. The strawberry puree gives the whipped cream an extra sweet spin that pairs with the tangy citrus filling like you wouldn't believe. It's an absolute necessity, so don't even think about skipping it if you're looking to cut corners. Even after waiting hours for this slab pie to reach peak chill, from the first bite you'll immediately be planning the next opportunity to bake it up—even if it's for no occasion at all.

