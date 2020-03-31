Easy Icebox Pie Recipes We Love
It's no secret: Southerners are crazy about icebox pies, and there are plenty of reasons why. During hot summers (and springs, falls, and even winters) in the South, turning on the oven negates that wonderful air conditioning and makes baking synonymous with sweating. Icebox pies require little baking, if any at all. Often nestled in a crushed cracker crust (graham, buttery, gingersnap, and even saltine crackers make our list), icebox pies remind us that simple is sometimes better. If you have a little time to kill but want a low-effort dessert, these icebox pies are for you. They'll need some time to cool and set, but you won't spend but a few minutes working on them yourself. Icebox pies usually have accessible, affordable ingredient lists using store-bought pantry staples like condensed milk and pudding packets. Whip up a cool and creamy dessert in no time with these easy icebox pie recipes.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
A creamy cool pie inside a graham cracker crust tastes just like the summers of our childhoods. Use fresh blueberries for the simple but beautiful topping for this pie.
Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
You might be used to cozying up with a mug of hot chocolate during the cold winter months, but this silky pie recipe proves you can enjoy that warm flavor even during the hottest months.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Take a mini tropical vacation with this pie recipe that reminds us of days poolside.
Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
A graham cracker crust, peanut butter, banana, and chocolate? This decadent pie has all of our favorite things in one dish.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
If you remember Grandma's strawberry-pretzel salad from the family reunion with something less than fondness, this pink pie is going to change your mind. This chilled delight is a beautiful meeting of sweet and salty.
Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust
Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust
This refreshing, fruity pie starts with an easy crust that uses up that random sleeve of Saltines in your pantry.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Attention chocolate lovers, this luxurious pie is going to be your new favorite dessert. Plus, you don't even have to turn the oven on for this layered beauty.
Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Gingersnap Crust
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Gingersnap Crust
Spiced gingersnaps make a rare summer appearance with this silky strawberry pie that's brightened up with lemon.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Southerners will never run out of inventive (and pretty!) ways to use fresh peaches, and this icebox pie nestled in a gingersnap crust is one of our favorites.
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
Key lime pie is a Southern staple dessert, and this icebox version is just another incredible twist on the classic.