Easy Icebox Pie Recipes We Love

Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

It's no secret: Southerners are crazy about icebox pies, and there are plenty of reasons why. During hot summers (and springs, falls, and even winters) in the South, turning on the oven negates that wonderful air conditioning and makes baking synonymous with sweating. Icebox pies require little baking, if any at all. Often nestled in a crushed cracker crust (graham, buttery, gingersnap, and even saltine crackers make our list), icebox pies remind us that simple is sometimes better. If you have a little time to kill but want a low-effort dessert, these icebox pies are for you. They'll need some time to cool and set, but you won't spend but a few minutes working on them yourself. Icebox pies usually have accessible, affordable ingredient lists using store-bought pantry staples like condensed milk and pudding packets. Whip up a cool and creamy dessert in no time with these easy icebox pie recipes.

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

A creamy cool pie inside a graham cracker crust tastes just like the summers of our childhoods. Use fresh blueberries for the simple but beautiful topping for this pie.

Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie

You might be used to cozying up with a mug of hot chocolate during the cold winter months, but this silky pie recipe proves you can enjoy that warm flavor even during the hottest months.

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Take a mini tropical vacation with this pie recipe that reminds us of days poolside.

Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

A graham cracker crust, peanut butter, banana, and chocolate? This decadent pie has all of our favorite things in one dish.

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

If you remember Grandma's strawberry-pretzel salad from the family reunion with something less than fondness, this pink pie is going to change your mind. This chilled delight is a beautiful meeting of sweet and salty.

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

This refreshing, fruity pie starts with an easy crust that uses up that random sleeve of Saltines in your pantry.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Attention chocolate lovers, this luxurious pie is going to be your new favorite dessert. Plus, you don't even have to turn the oven on for this layered beauty.

Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Gingersnap Crust

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Gingersnap Crust

Spiced gingersnaps make a rare summer appearance with this silky strawberry pie that's brightened up with lemon.

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Southerners will never run out of inventive (and pretty!) ways to use fresh peaches, and this icebox pie nestled in a gingersnap crust is one of our favorites.

Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust

Key lime pie is a Southern staple dessert, and this icebox version is just another incredible twist on the classic.

