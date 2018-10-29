Vintage Southern Pie Recipes We Still Love

By Jenna Sims Updated February 07, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

No Southern gathering, whether it be a holiday meal or a Sunday supper, is complete without a homemade pie. We're sure you've had apple, pecan and pumpkin pies, but there's a whole roster full of other old-fashioned pies you may have forgotten about—Grasshopper Pie, for instance, with its electric green hue. The hotly contested Coconut Cream versus the Coconut Custard Pies. Sorghum, banana split, cherry, bourbon—we could go on and on. Then, there are the veritable depression pies, a true benchmark of Southern ingenuity, proving that here, we are adept at whipping something delightful and delectable out of nothing. These are the classic pie recipes that have stood the test of time. They've been enjoyed by families for generations and will continue to be staples for years to come. The stories they tell and the memories they create are just as important to pass along as the recipes themselves. 

Chess Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

For a couple hundred years, the chess pie has been a staple on Southern dessert tables. Refrigerated pie crust helps cut prep time for this sweet dish.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

With roots in the depression era and World War II, this pie was created to be budget-friendly by Southern women who were "making-do" with what they had on hand.

Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Although it just became the official pie of the state of Florida in 2006, the key lime pie has been enjoyed by locals in Key West for over 100 years.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream

George Washington Carver featured a recipe for this pie in an agricultural bulletin about sweet potatoes in the early 20th century. Trust us, it's worth the prep time.

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

The Charleston, West Virginia, Junior League included this Shaker Lemon Pie in its 1974 Mountain Measures cookbook—it's been a favorite of bakers ever since.

Pecan Pie

Credit: Southern LIving

Recipe: Pecan Pie

Pecan pie gained popularity when the recipe was printed on Karo syrup bottles, but dates back to the early 1800s.

Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie

Just like grandma used to make.

Apple Pie

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie from Buxton Hall

Use a mix of Winesap, Mutsu, Granny Smith, and Honeycrisp apples to bake the ultimate apple pie.

Persimmon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Persimmon Pie with Pecan Streusel

Rooted in North Carolina, persimmons are ripe right around the time the trees lose their leaves in the fall.

Cushaw Pie

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a cushaw, a winter squash found in the Louisiana area, this pie is a must-have. If not, you can use pumpkin puree for the filling.

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Heavenly Fudge Pie

This decadent pie gets its rich flavor from semi-sweet chocolate morsels.

Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Pumpkin pie is easy, classic, and should never be left off the Thanksgiving menu.

Grasshopper Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Grasshopper Pie

With its cheerful hue that's sure to grab the eye, the Grasshopper Pie cements itself in our recipe tin as a beloved vintage classic.

Coconut Custard Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie

Coconut custard and cream pies belong in the old-fashioned Southern pie library. We piled this one high with whipped cream and used a pre-made pie crust for ease.

Sorghum Custard Pie

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food Styling: Keia Mastrianni; Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sorghum Custard Pie

Silky pie filling meets a gritty cornmeal crust, with notes of grass and cane. This Southern-favorite sweetener will turn heads at the next potluck as you set it down on the dessert buffet.

Cherry Flag Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie

Sure, you can shape it into the flag for a festive Fourth of July dessert, but you can also make it all summer long in numerous other designs. Nothing says summer quite like three pounds of fresh Bing cherries.

Old-Fashioned Vinegar Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Vinegar Pie

Leave it to Southerners to get creative in tough times. This depression-era pie delivers on the characteristic tartness, while also bringing a hint of vanilla and honey—modern additions, if you will.

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie

Airy, weightless, delicate…that's chiffon pie for you. Our Test Kitchen says this pie is full of old-school Southern class and charm. We have to agree.

No-Bake Banana Split Pie

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: No-Bake Banana Split Pie

Take yourself back to the days of the ice cream parlor with this generous pie. A chocolate wafer crust, strawberry and vanilla filling, and cherries on top deliver on the classic banana split. Plus, as a no-bake dessert, this is your friend on a sweltering summer day.

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Cool off on a hot summer day with a slice of creamy lemon meringue pie. It's silky, sharp, fluffy, and light. The real show-stopper is the mile-high meringue, which you'll need to pile on generously with swoops and swirls.

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Pecans. Chocolate. Bourbon. This trio brings unexpected layers of flavor and texture and will become a sure addition to family gatherings. A good thing just got better.

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

Homey, old-fashioned, and delicious are all things we can get on board with. This Egg Custard Pie features a smooth, golden custard lightly dusted with nutmeg for the perfect finish.

Chocolate Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate Banana Custard Pie

One Test Kitchen professional said she could eat this pie every day for the rest of her life. That's mighty high praise. Plus, when it features two classics in one dessert, you know it's going to be irresistible.

Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: Lemon Icebox Pie

There's something about icebox desserts that take us straight back to the good old days in the summer heat, cooling down with a refreshing treat. Our Lemon Icebox Pie checks all the boxes, from the gingersnap crust to the creamy, tart filling.

Soda Cracker Pie

Credit: Patrick McGough

Recipe: Soda Cracker Pie

Another depression pie, the Soda Cracker Pie again proves the Southern ingenuity. Since the base of the pie is whipped egg whites, make sure to beat to stiff peaks for maximum height.

Ashley Greene's Derby Pie

Credit: Ashley Greene

Recipe: Ashley Greene's Derby Pie

Filled with pecans, chocolate chips, and brown sugar, the Derby Pie is one of Ashley Greene's treasured family recipes. Maybe it'll become yours, too.

Old-Fashioned Sour Cream-Raisin Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Sour Cream-Raisin Pie

Before you raise your eyebrows, let us make the case for this classic pie. Our editors call it "as classic as they come" and the ideal combination of tart and crunchy.

Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shoofly Pie

Who knew that molasses, hot water, baking soda, and an egg could create such an enduring, endearing recipe? What once originated in Pennsylvania Dutch communities quickly circulated into church cookbooks, becoming what we know and love today.

Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Salty and sweet with a cookie-like peanut butter crust, it's a pie few will be able to turn down when offered a gooey slice topped with Brown Sugar Bourbon Whipped Cream.

Millionaire Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Millionaire Pie

Pineapple bits, coconut, and crunchy pecans float in a filling of condensed milk and gelatin, the soft pink hue courtesy of some maraschino cherry juice.

By Jenna Sims