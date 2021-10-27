We're Adding Buttermilk to This Year's Pumpkin Pie – and You Should Too

Pumpkin pie is to Thanksgiving what cake is to a birthday party : people expect it. Many bakers make the same pumpkin pie recipe year after year. Others keep an eye out for trends, and are willing to take a new idea for a spin. This year's tweak on classic pumpkin pie is buttermilk. Whether making the filling, crust, and/or whipped cream topping, buttermilk can play a starring role in perking up this year's pumpkin pie.

It's important to establish a ground rule. Bakers must use real buttermilk, not curdled milk. Long ago and far away, some well-meaning cook tried to tell us that we could make "buttermilk" by mixing milk with vinegar or lemon juice. Trouble is, the result is curdled milk, not buttermilk, so there are none of the delicious naturally good-for-us cultures (like those found in yogurt, sour cream, and kefir) that work culinary magic in our recipes. Real buttermilk is inexpensive and keeps for weeks, giving us plenty of time to use it up in our pies and other recipes.