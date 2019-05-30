Star-Spangled Patriotic Desserts for the Fourth of July

By Southern Living Editors Updated May 24, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Every summer, Southerners pack up and head to a lake, beach, or neighbor's backyard to celebrate Independence Day. We spend this patriotic holiday with the four Fs: family, fun, food, and fireworks. The fireworks bring the fun, and the family brings the food. Cap off your 4th of July celebrations with one of these star-spangled desserts that feed a crowd. We're talking berry-filled cupcakes, All-American pies, and flag-themed treats. Which festive dessert is for you? Peruse all of the red, white, and blue—and find out. Here are 27 of our most patriotic dessert recipes. Let freedom ring!

Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies are a rich a velvety dessert option for your Independence Day celebration. 

Strawberry Tart

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Strawberry Tart

This strawberry delight comes together with just seven easy-to-find ingredients. 

Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

This fruity and festive treat puts a boozy spin on the beloved summer popsicle. 

Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Enjoy a stress-free 4th of July with our easiest-ever strawberry shortcake recipe. 

Blueberry Galette

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blueberry Galette

This fruit-filled dessert comes together in a pinch thanks to frozen puff pastry sheets. 

Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Cherry-flavored soda creates a delectably sweet and airy cupcake. 

Red, White, & Blue Donut Wands

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red, White, & Blue Donut Wands

Store-bought donut holes make this recipe as easy as one, two, three! 

Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread

Wow your Independence Day crowd with this Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread.

Cherry Flag Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie

It doesn't get much more All-American than classic cherry pie with a patriotic twist.

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

There's nothing basic about this poke cake. This special recipe has not one, but two fresh fruit fillings—oh, and a deliciously creamy mascarpone frosting.

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

We all remember chasing down this nostalgic popsicle from the ice cream truck. Try your hand at the festive treat at home with this easy and super fresh recipe.

Firecracker Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Firecracker Cake

We can't imagine a more festive dessert to serve after the fireworks are over. Thanks to simple powdered sugar icing, this cake is both easy and fun to decorate.

Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornmeal Cookies Berry Shortcakes

These cute shortcakes will steal the show at your Fourth of July party. Even better: The components can all be made ahead.

Fourth of July Confetti Roulade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fourth of July Confetti Roulade

Don't worry, this cheery dessert will stand up to the summer heat—thanks to a touch of gelatin in the whipped cream filling.

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Everyone's favorite classic layer cake deserves a spot at the summer cookout, too. This cobbler take makes it easy to serve to a crowd in plastic cups.

Ultimate Apple Pie

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie from Buxton Hall

Feel like the ultimate All-American with this ultimate apple pie recipe. Everyone's always happy to see this traditional dessert on the table.

TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler

This isn't your typical cobbler. It's way better. Savor in-season blackberries with this cobbler topped with a warm caramel sauce, crunchy roasted pecans, and vanilla ice cream.

Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake

Cool off with a slice of ice cream cake, red velvet edition. This layer cake makes an impressive summer centerpiece.

Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

Wow the crowd with this portable recipe that's packed with fresh strawberries and apricots. Fun tip: Get the kids to help put them together for a fun summer afternoon activity.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

We declare these cheesecake bars...potluck-perfect! Make them up to two days in advance to save you time before the summer barbecue.

Cherry Pie Bars

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars

Like cherry pie—but better for a party. This is the easiest and most delicious way to make cherry pie portable for the Fourth of July.

Fourth of July Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fourth of July Cupcakes

Keep things classic with red velvet cupcakes topped with smooth cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries.

Flag Cake

This pretty and patriotic dessert is a colorful centerpiece for your summer parties.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Have you ever seen a happier slice of cake? We think not.

Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes

These star-spangled cupcakes will add a festive touch to your 4th of July dessert spread. With fresh fruit filling and tangy cream cheese icing, these will steal the show.

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Because there's something patriotic about topping off a caramelized peach Bundt with bourbon. Not only is it a show-stopper, but tasty as all get-out, too.

Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake

Just looking at this ice cream cake cools us off. This dessert is perfect for the hottest of Independence Day celebrations.

Classic Apple Cobbler

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipes: Classic Apple Cobbler

We'll take a hearty helping of this hot, bubbling, old-fashioned apple dessert any summer's day.

Patchwork Cobbler

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Patchwork Cobbler

Say hello to the prettiest use of your summer peaches, plums, and blueberries. Topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry, this cobbler is a crowd-favorite.

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Kick those storebought cupcakes to the curb. Every 4th of July barbecue could use a batch of these fresh treats.

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Have you met your go-to summer dessert for a crowd yet? No? Let us introduce.

Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies

These fried hand pies are full of summer nostalgia—except with a fresh twist, thanks to the flavor combination of blueberry and ginger.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

We gave nostalgic strawberry-pretzel salad a fun makeover with rhubarbs and piecrust.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Want something a little more subdued? This streusel-topped cake has the fruit you love from a cobbler but the texture of a crumb-cake.

Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes

Credit: Photo: Becky Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes

This recipe is begging to be set out as a build-your-own bar! It all comes together in less than 20 minutes, and we suggest using a half-and-half mix of blueberries and strawberries for a red, white, and blue look.

By Southern Living Editors