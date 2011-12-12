30 Sweet and Savory Tart Recipes to Take You from Breakfast to Dessert
A well made tart is quite the treat. Whether you're aiming to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delightful dessert or need something savory to serve on your dinner menu, our best tart recipes give any classic pie a run for its money. Try something truly Southern, like our Bourbon Ball Tart—the iconic cookie tin treat meets a creamy chocolate filling and buttery crust. For another classic flavor, try the Pumpkin Tart. Deep dish with a hefty pie to whipped cream ratio, it promises decadence and a fresh spin on a beloved pie. We also sprinkled in a few savory tart options—perfect for appetizers at your next holiday party or summer celebration. For more traditional tart recipes you'll love our mouthwatering Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts and the Strawberry Tart. If you want to set the tart pan aside, bake the Herbed Tomato Tart: You just fold the pastry around the tomatoes before you put it in the oven. However you plan to enjoy them, these tart recipes are as sweet as they are tart.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.
Grapefruit Tart
Tart yet sweet grapefruit creates a colorful dessert. You'll love how it showcases the citrus flavors atop homemade custard and a shortbread crumb crust.
Squash Tart
Not in the mood for a dessert tart? No problem. Serve this recipe as a delicious summer appetizer.
Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart
This elegant tart is the perfect dessert for a gorgeous holiday party. Baked with no crust, the texture is similar to a dense butter cake.
Caramel Tart with Brandy Whipped Cream
Sweet caramel and aromatic Brandy come together to create a tasty tart you'll want to make again and again.
Pecan Crunch Tart
This flavorful tart is a modern twist on a traditional pecan pie–a Southern classic!
Double Citrus Tart
This refreshing tart is a fan-favorite; serve it at your next summer celebration.
Herbed Tomato Tart
Basil, dill, thyme, and parsley make this fresh tomato tart absolutely delicious.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Make it mini! These adorable chocolate chess tarts are perfect for a bridal luncheon or baby shower.
Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee
Molasses and pumpkin pie spice make this dessert a cozy, fall treat.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
If you can't decide between a pumpkin cheesecake or honey tart, enjoy both!
Chicken Salad Tarts
Southerners love chicken salad, and these mini treats take the classic recipe to the next level.
Curried Shrimp Tarts
In just 15 minutes of prep time, these flavorful shrimp tarts will be on the table and ready to enjoy.
Lemon-Almond Tarts
Filled with a zesty lemon custard and topped with fresh raspberries, what's not to love about this simple tart recipe?
Cheesecake Tarts
Flavored with hints of vanilla and gingersnap, this dessert is perfect for the cheesecake lovers of the world.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Switch out your favorite summer cobbler for a cool and creamy fruit tart.
Pomegranate-Chess Tart
This elegant and modern chess tart is sure to impress your holiday guests.
Butternut Squash Tarts
This hearty tart starts with a frozen puff pastry. It doesn't get much easier than that.
Apple Rose Tart
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. If our daily serving comes in the form of this flower tart, we'll tuck in happily.
Pear-Plum Tarts
Pockets of golden, crunchy crust ensconce juicy pear and plum slices—a comforting fall treat.
Simplest Pear Tart
There's not much to it, but the simplicity makes this tart delicious, allowing the fruit to shine.
Heirloom Tomato Tart
Nothing says summer quite like a tomato tart or pie. Ours features a rainbow of heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a little smoked mozzarella.
Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots
Each bite of this spring tart is filled with shards of delicate phyllo pastry and tender carrots. Some whole-milk Ricotta and Romano add a creamy, savory component that will make the tart the star of the table.
Strawberry Tart
This is the tart recipe you want on a summery day—especially if you have some farmers market strawberries on hand.
Bourbon Ball Tart
Two desserts in one. The Bourbon Balls balance out the rich chocolate, and the buttery crust provides crunchy contrast.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
It's a party appetizer, it's a side, it's a main. That's the beauty of our Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts. Creamy cheese and sweet fruit are always a winning combination, and served warm? Well, that's irresistible.
Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust
Silky pastry cream creates a luscious bed for ripe figs. The cornmeal in the crust adds a pleasant grit. Serve as the star dessert of your garden party—and sneak a leftover slice for breakfast the next day.
Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart
Parsnips are the surprise ingredient in this sweet tart, which also features a handful of cacao nibs and crunchy, chopped pecans. The parsnips offer a subtle sweetness that pairs well with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttermilk.
Homemade Berry Pop Tarts
In a nod to childhood's favorite toaster pastry, our version uses pre-made pie crust for ease, your choice of fruit jam, and plenty of sprinkles to bring out our inner kid.
Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets
Our Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets check all the boxes. Cute, vegetarian, filling, and easy. You and your guests will be popping them like potato chips.