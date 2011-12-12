30 Sweet and Savory Tart Recipes to Take You from Breakfast to Dessert

Updated January 10, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

A well made tart is quite the treat. Whether you're aiming to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delightful dessert or need something savory to serve on your dinner menu, our best tart recipes give any classic pie a run for its money. Try something truly Southern, like our Bourbon Ball Tart—the iconic cookie tin treat meets a creamy chocolate filling and buttery crust. For another classic flavor, try the Pumpkin Tart. Deep dish with a hefty pie to whipped cream ratio, it promises decadence and a fresh spin on a beloved pie. We also sprinkled in a few savory tart options—perfect for appetizers at your next holiday party or summer celebration. For more traditional tart recipes you'll love our mouthwatering Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts and the Strawberry Tart. If you want to set the tart pan aside, bake the Herbed Tomato Tart: You just fold the pastry around the tomatoes before you put it in the oven. However you plan to enjoy them, these tart recipes are as sweet as they are tart.

1 of 30

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

These sweet treats start with a pistachio crust. A dreamy mixture of cream cheese, lemon juice and zest, and whipped cream are folded together before filling the individual tarts. Toss the fresh strawberries in sugar, just before topping the tarts, to give them just a hint of added sweetness.

2 of 30

Grapefruit Tart

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Grapefruit Tart

Tart yet sweet grapefruit creates a colorful dessert. You'll love how it showcases the citrus flavors atop homemade custard and a shortbread crumb crust.

3 of 30

Squash Tart

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Squash Tart

Not in the mood for a dessert tart? No problem. Serve this recipe as a delicious summer appetizer. 

4 of 30

Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart

This elegant tart is the perfect dessert for a gorgeous holiday party. Baked with no crust, the texture is similar to a dense butter cake. 

5 of 30

Caramel Tart with Brandy Whipped Cream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Caramel Tart with Brandy Whipped Cream

Sweet caramel and aromatic Brandy come together to create a tasty tart you'll want to make again and again. 

6 of 30

Pecan Crunch Tart

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Pecan Crunch Tart

This flavorful tart is a modern twist on a traditional pecan pie–a Southern classic! 

7 of 30

Double Citrus Tart

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Double Citrus Tart

This refreshing tart is a fan-favorite; serve it at your next summer celebration. 

8 of 30

Herbed Tomato Tart

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Herbed Tomato Tart

Basil, dill, thyme, and parsley make this fresh tomato tart absolutely delicious.

9 of 30

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Make it mini! These adorable chocolate chess tarts are perfect for a bridal luncheon or baby shower. 

10 of 30

Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

Molasses and pumpkin pie spice make this dessert a cozy, fall treat.  

11 of 30

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

If you can't decide between a pumpkin cheesecake or honey tart, enjoy both! 

12 of 30

Chicken Salad Tarts

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Salad Tarts

Southerners love chicken salad, and these mini treats take the classic recipe to the next level. 

13 of 30

Curried Shrimp Tarts

Recipe: Curried Shrimp Tarts

In just 15 minutes of prep time, these flavorful shrimp tarts will be on the table and ready to enjoy. 

14 of 30

Lemon-Almond Tarts

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Tarts

Filled with a zesty lemon custard and topped with fresh raspberries, what's not to love about this simple tart recipe? 

15 of 30

Cheesecake Tarts

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Cheesecake Tarts

Flavored with hints of vanilla and gingersnap, this dessert is perfect for the cheesecake lovers of the world. 

16 of 30

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Switch out your favorite summer cobbler for a cool and creamy fruit tart. 

17 of 30

Pomegranate-Chess Tart

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Pomegranate-Chess Tart

This elegant and modern chess tart is sure to impress your holiday guests. 

18 of 30

Butternut Squash Tarts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Butternut Squash Tarts

This hearty tart starts with a frozen puff pastry. It doesn't get much easier than that. 

19 of 30

Apple Rose Tart

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Apple Rose Tart

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. If our daily serving comes in the form of this flower tart, we'll tuck in happily.

20 of 30

Pear-Plum Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Pear-Plum Tarts

Pockets of golden, crunchy crust ensconce juicy pear and plum slices—a comforting fall treat.

21 of 30

Simplest Pear Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Simplest Pear Tart

There's not much to it, but the simplicity makes this tart delicious, allowing the fruit to shine.

22 of 30

Heirloom Tomato Tart

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Tart

Nothing says summer quite like a tomato tart or pie. Ours features a rainbow of heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a little smoked mozzarella.

23 of 30

Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots

Each bite of this spring tart is filled with shards of delicate phyllo pastry and tender carrots. Some whole-milk Ricotta and Romano add a creamy, savory component that will make the tart the star of the table.

24 of 30

Strawberry Tart

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Strawberry Tart

This is the tart recipe you want on a summery day—especially if you have some farmers market strawberries on hand.

25 of 30

Bourbon Ball Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon Ball Tart

Two desserts in one. The Bourbon Balls balance out the rich chocolate, and the buttery crust provides crunchy contrast.

26 of 30

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

It's a party appetizer, it's a side, it's a main. That's the beauty of our Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts. Creamy cheese and sweet fruit are always a winning combination, and served warm? Well, that's irresistible.

27 of 30

Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust

Silky pastry cream creates a luscious bed for ripe figs. The cornmeal in the crust adds a pleasant grit. Serve as the star dessert of your garden party—and sneak a leftover slice for breakfast the next day.

28 of 30

Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart

Parsnips are the surprise ingredient in this sweet tart, which also features a handful of cacao nibs and crunchy, chopped pecans. The parsnips offer a subtle sweetness that pairs well with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttermilk.

29 of 30

Homemade Berry Pop Tarts

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Berry Pop Tarts

In a nod to childhood's favorite toaster pastry, our version uses pre-made pie crust for ease, your choice of fruit jam, and plenty of sprinkles to bring out our inner kid.

30 of 30

Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Our Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets check all the boxes. Cute, vegetarian, filling, and easy. You and your guests will be popping them like potato chips.

