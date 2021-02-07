You're Going To Fall in Love With These Mini Red Velvet Dessert Recipes
Ask any Southerner to name an iconic cake flavor, and we bet red velvet will immediately come to mind. As one of the South's most beloved cakes, it's pretty near perfection, though there are certain circumstances when a little spice-up might be just the ticket. To that end, we created a few riffs on the red velvet flavor we love, but in bite-sized form. From red velvet cookies to mini red velvet cake portioned in a muffin pan for a batch of mini red velvet cupcakes, you'll love these recipes. We've got no-bake options and even a 5-ingredient recipe that starts with a box of cake mix. If you want to dish up a classic with a bit of extra Southern flair, give one of our mini red velvet dessert recipes a whirl. You certainly won't be sorry you did.
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Bring the flavor of red velvet cake to a handheld treat with our Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe. It features the same decadent flavor you love, including a white chocolate chip stand-in for the cake version's traditional cream cheese frosting. Swap in chocolate chips if you prefer.
Red Velvet Brownies
Recipe: Red Velvet Brownies
If you haven't tried your hand at homemade brownies yet, why not start with this red-velvet version? And you better believe we're topping these tiny treats with an out-of-this-world cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Balls
Pop-able red velvet cake—we made it happen. It all starts with a box of red velvet cake mix and ends with pretty little cake balls decorated for the season, whether it's Christmas, Valentine's Day, or the Fourth.
Mini Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Mini Red Velvet Cakes
No, you won't need half-a-dozen ramekins to whip up these bite-sized cakes. Just spread the batter in a 13-by-9-inch pan. Once baked, you'll use a round cutter to create the tiny layers. Now the real treat comes with each dollop of Mascarpone Frosting. Twirl up each plate with a garnish of raspberries or a few mint leaves, and you have a showstopping mini red velvet dessert no one will soon forget.
No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles
Recipe: No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles
Let the little ones in on the baking fun with this treat that calls on red velvet cake mix and no time in the oven. We used melted white vanilla candy and blue vanilla candy melts to dress up each bite, but feel free to use whatever colors you like.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Find a more straightforward recipe for a red velvet dessert. We dare you. These cookies come together in a snap—and with only five ingredients.
Red Velvet Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Thumbprint Cookies
These bite-sized confections filled with a white-chocolate cream cheese mixture are perfectly appropriate any time of year—especially when Valentine's Day rolls around. Top these adorable red and white cookies with any color sprinkles you like, or switch the cream cheese mixture for something else.
Red Velvet Madeleines
Recipe: Red Velvet Madeleines
Light-as-air Red Velvet Madeleines are the elevated cookie that'll taste just as delicious as they look. Before serving, dust with powdered sugar for a snowy, sugary sweet.
Red Velvet Souffles with Whipped Sour Cream
Recipe: Red Velvet Souffles with Whipped Sour Cream
Want a warm and comforting individual-sized dessert? Look no further than our Red Velvet Souffles. We topped each one with whipped sour cream and a dusting of powdered sugar. As if it wasn't sweet enough already.
Red Velvet Fudge
Recipe: Red Velvet Fudge
Red Velvet Fudge is a Valentine's Day treat we never knew we needed. Go for the chopped walnuts or skip them, depending on your preference. The white and milk morsels combine for a chocolate snack.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Serve up individual-sized portions of our patriotic Red Velvet-Berry Cobble, and no one will pass on dessert—we guarantee it. It's a red velvet twist on a classic Southern layer cake.