38 Adorable Mini Desserts for Hassle-Free Hosting
Whether you're hosting a bridal shower, an afternoon tea party, or book club, these elegant miniature desserts are sure to be a hit. Layer cakes and sheet cakes may be an easy route to take when you're feeding a crowd, but preparing miniature desserts is a great way to personalize each guest's experience. You can mix and match with flavor combinations, allowing for a diverse range of dessert offerings. From delicate Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours to Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes, we have something for everyone. With these miniature desserts, your guests can choose from a selection of various pastries without the pressure of committing to a thick slice of cake. And feeding a group couldn't be easier—these desserts are pre-portioned, making for easy serving. We absolutely adore these miniature desserts. Not only do they look like they've been plucked right out of a bakery shop window, but they're also bite-sized packages of sensational flavor. Trust us—they taste as good as they look.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
These elegant miniature cakes will stun at any bridal shower or ladies' luncheon. Buttermilk makes these cakes extra-fluffy.
Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate lovers rejoice: these cupcakes are brimming with lots of decadent cocoa flavor.
Snowball Cake
Recipe: Snowball Cake
These wintery cakes get a dusting in coconut flakes to replicate the look of falling snow.
Cheesecake Cookies
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
We absolutely adore the flavors of a homemade cheesecake, but the baking process can be time-intensive. These Cheesecake Cookies are easy to make and taste just as great!
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Want to whip up something special for date night? Get ready to swoon over these Molten Red Velvet Cakes.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Looking for a use for all those fresh farmers' market strawberries? Bake them into cupcakes.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
These bite-sized tarts balance a creamy chocolate filling with a short, buttery crust to make a winning dessert.
Tres Leches Cake
Recipe: Tres Leches Cake
A Mexican classic, these cakes are super-moist from a soak in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and coffee liqueur.
Pecan Tassies
Recipe: Pecan Tassies
Use a miniature muffin tin to cook these Southern treats. They're a cross between caramelized pecan pie and crumbly shortbread cookies.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Sweet and salty caramel and apples marry beautifully in these hand pies. Best of all, they're portable, so you can bring them on your fall picnics with no hassle.
Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
These polished desserts look so professional, your guests will think that these elegant petit fours came from the bakery.
Mini Apple Pies
Recipe: Mini Apple Pies
Distill all that festive fall spice down into these miniature pies. Make a variety of flavors—such as pumpkin and pecan—to create a lovely platter.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes
These elegant cupcakes will make a stunning centerpiece for your engagement party or baby shower.
Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree
Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree
Topped with fresh strawberry jam and lemon puree, these Hazelnut Financiers are both nutty and fruity-fresh.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
Want to impress at the ladies' luncheon? Just bring out these personal Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes and prepare to receive lots of compliments.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
These sticky buns double as breakfast and dessert. Serve them to finish off your dinner party, then munch on the leftovers with coffee in the morning.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Garnished with candied pineapple wedges, these Hummingbird Cupcakes are the portable version of our favorite storied layer cake.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies
Don't worry about portioning out the perfect pie slice—these miniature pumpkin pies are full of fall flavor in one miniature bite.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Why just have a slice when you can have an entire personal cheesecake all to yourself?
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Full of fresh strawberries and blueberries, these cupcakes are oh-so-seasonal and ready for the summer.
Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
These miniature cakes are layered with complex flavors and textures that will delight your palate.
Mini Cream Scones
Recipe: Mini Cream Scones
If you're hosting a proper English tea, these Mini Cream Scones will pair beautifully with some earl grey.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Present these tropical pies on an elegant party platter at any fun warm-weather event.
Grand Marnier Cakes
Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes
Packed with lovely citrus flavors, these miniature pound cakes are glazed in orange for an extra punch.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Reimagine Dad's favorite drink in these chocolatey, miniature soda cakes.
Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
Recipe: Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
We love pull-apart loaves of monkey bread, but there's no denying that they're messy. These miniature versions are the perfect mess-free solution.
Mini Pecan Pies
Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies
These baby cups of pecan pie taste like the holiday season distilled into one bite.
Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups
Recipe: Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups
These cookie cups are topped off with a lovely dollop of caramel frosting. Add gold sprinkles for extra sparkle.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
A bourbon ball is a staple in the Southern dessert rotation, and this version is wonderfully nutty and fudgy.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
The kids will go crazy for these miniature muffins—pack them as a special lunchbox treat this week.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts
Get all the charm of a fruit tart in a bite-sized package with these Mini Strawberry Tarts.
Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares
A toasted coconut topping gives these cute cheesecake squares a tropical flair.
Mint Julep Cupcakes
Recipe: Mint Julep Cupcakes
Get your Derby on year-round with these party-perfect Mint Julep Cupcakes. The mint green color is oh-so-charming.
Praline Mini Cakes
Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes
Drizzle these mini cakes in Brown Sugar Icing for an indulgent fall treat.
Lane Cupcakes
Recipe: Lane Cupcakes
The storied Lane Cake gets downsized in these cute-as-can be cupcakes.
Mini Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Mini Red Velvet Cakes
Sandwiched with cream cheese icing, these Mini Red Velvet Cakes are exceptionally elegant.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
These mini cakes couldn't be easier to execute; your guests will never guess the personal rounds are cut out of a sheet cake.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Recipe: Mini Triple Chocolate-Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Personal pound cake? Sounds like a dream come true. Personal pound cake loaded with three kinds of chocolate? Say no more.