38 Adorable Mini Desserts for Hassle-Free Hosting

By Zoe Denenberg Updated July 19, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

Whether you're hosting a bridal shower, an afternoon tea party, or book club, these elegant miniature desserts are sure to be a hit. Layer cakes and sheet cakes may be an easy route to take when you're feeding a crowd, but preparing miniature desserts is a great way to personalize each guest's experience. You can mix and match with flavor combinations, allowing for a diverse range of dessert offerings. From delicate Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours to Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes, we have something for everyone. With these miniature desserts, your guests can choose from a selection of various pastries without the pressure of committing to a thick slice of cake. And feeding a group couldn't be easier—these desserts are pre-portioned, making for easy serving. We absolutely adore these miniature desserts. Not only do they look like they've been plucked right out of a bakery shop window, but they're also bite-sized packages of sensational flavor. Trust us—they taste as good as they look.

1 of 38

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

These elegant miniature cakes will stun at any bridal shower or ladies' luncheon. Buttermilk makes these cakes extra-fluffy.

2 of 38

Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Chocolate lovers rejoice: these cupcakes are brimming with lots of decadent cocoa flavor.

3 of 38

Snowball Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Snowball Cake

These wintery cakes get a dusting in coconut flakes to replicate the look of falling snow.

4 of 38

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

We absolutely adore the flavors of a homemade cheesecake, but the baking process can be time-intensive. These Cheesecake Cookies are easy to make and taste just as great!

5 of 38

Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ

Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Want to whip up something special for date night? Get ready to swoon over these Molten Red Velvet Cakes.

6 of 38

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Looking for a use for all those fresh farmers' market strawberries? Bake them into cupcakes.

7 of 38

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

These bite-sized tarts balance a creamy chocolate filling with a short, buttery crust to make a winning dessert.

8 of 38

Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

A Mexican classic, these cakes are super-moist from a soak in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and coffee liqueur.

9 of 38

Pecan Tassies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Tassies

Use a miniature muffin tin to cook these Southern treats. They're a cross between caramelized pecan pie and crumbly shortbread cookies.

10 of 38

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Sweet and salty caramel and apples marry beautifully in these hand pies. Best of all, they're portable, so you can bring them on your fall picnics with no hassle.

11 of 38

Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

These polished desserts look so professional, your guests will think that these elegant petit fours came from the bakery.

12 of 38

Mini Apple Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Apple Pies

Distill all that festive fall spice down into these miniature pies. Make a variety of flavors—such as pumpkin and pecan—to create a lovely platter.

13 of 38

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes

These elegant cupcakes will make a stunning centerpiece for your engagement party or baby shower.

14 of 38

Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree

Topped with fresh strawberry jam and lemon puree, these Hazelnut Financiers are both nutty and fruity-fresh.

15 of 38

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Want to impress at the ladies' luncheon? Just bring out these personal Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes and prepare to receive lots of compliments.

16 of 38

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

These sticky buns double as breakfast and dessert. Serve them to finish off your dinner party, then munch on the leftovers with coffee in the morning.

17 of 38

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Garnished with candied pineapple wedges, these Hummingbird Cupcakes are the portable version of our favorite storied layer cake.

18 of 38

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Don't worry about portioning out the perfect pie slice—these miniature pumpkin pies are full of fall flavor in one miniature bite.

19 of 38

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Why just have a slice when you can have an entire personal cheesecake all to yourself?

20 of 38

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Full of fresh strawberries and blueberries, these cupcakes are oh-so-seasonal and ready for the summer.

21 of 38

Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

These miniature cakes are layered with complex flavors and textures that will delight your palate.

22 of 38

Mini Cream Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Cream Scones

If you're hosting a proper English tea, these Mini Cream Scones will pair beautifully with some earl grey.

23 of 38

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Present these tropical pies on an elegant party platter at any fun warm-weather event.

24 of 38

Grand Marnier Cakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes

Packed with lovely citrus flavors, these miniature pound cakes are glazed in orange for an extra punch.

25 of 38

Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Reimagine Dad's favorite drink in these chocolatey, miniature soda cakes.

26 of 38

Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

We love pull-apart loaves of monkey bread, but there's no denying that they're messy. These miniature versions are the perfect mess-free solution.

27 of 38

Mini Pecan Pies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies

These baby cups of pecan pie taste like the holiday season distilled into one bite.

28 of 38

Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

These cookie cups are topped off with a lovely dollop of caramel frosting. Add gold sprinkles for extra sparkle.

29 of 38

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

A bourbon ball is a staple in the Southern dessert rotation, and this version is wonderfully nutty and fudgy.

30 of 38

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

The kids will go crazy for these miniature muffins—pack them as a special lunchbox treat this week.

31 of 38

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

Get all the charm of a fruit tart in a bite-sized package with these Mini Strawberry Tarts.

32 of 38

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares

A toasted coconut topping gives these cute cheesecake squares a tropical flair.

33 of 38

Mint Julep Cupcakes

Credit: Datz Restaurant Group

Recipe: Mint Julep Cupcakes

Get your Derby on year-round with these party-perfect Mint Julep Cupcakes. The mint green color is oh-so-charming.

34 of 38

Praline Mini Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes

Drizzle these mini cakes in Brown Sugar Icing for an indulgent fall treat.

35 of 38

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

The storied Lane Cake gets downsized in these cute-as-can be cupcakes.

36 of 38

Mini Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mini Red Velvet Cakes

Sandwiched with cream cheese icing, these Mini Red Velvet Cakes are exceptionally elegant.

37 of 38

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes

These mini cakes couldn't be easier to execute; your guests will never guess the personal rounds are cut out of a sheet cake.

38 of 38

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Triple Chocolate-Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Personal pound cake? Sounds like a dream come true. Personal pound cake loaded with three kinds of chocolate? Say no more.

By Zoe Denenberg