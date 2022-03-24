Show Off Your March Madness Bracket for a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut
Krispy Kreme is celebrating March Madness with a deal everyone can root for.
As the Sweet 16 get ready to square off, the doughnut giant is treating NCAA college basketball fans to an equally sweet culinary experience.
Whether your bracket is "busted" or "booming," today (March 24) through March 27, all guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S. and show their bracket—for any competition and in any form—will receive one free Original Glazed Doughnut each day. Keep in mine that this offer is valid in shop and drive thru only.
But wait, there's more! Fans who join Krispy Kreme Rewards can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen through Monday, April 4.
Is that cheering we hear?
For more information, visit krispykreme.com/bracketseason.